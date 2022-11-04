Read full article on original website
Related
beckerspayer.com
Oscar Health posts $194M loss in Q3, predicts profitability in 2024
Oscar Health expects it will be profitable in 2024, CEO Mario Schlosser said in the company's third quarter earnings report. The 2024 target is a year earlier than previously expected, Mr. Schlosser said in a Nov. 8 news release. The company posted a $194 million net loss in the third...
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
Texas Billionaire Mark Cuban: His Worst Shark Tank Investment
Mark Cuban is well known for making great money moves such as owning the Dallas Mavericks and he even owns an ENTIRE TOWN in Texas. We always hear about the great financial decisions but finance is also a RISKY business and not all of his investments have been good ones.
Kin Insurance Maintains Steady Year-Over-Year Growth in Third Quarter, Increasing 151% Year-to-Date
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced select preliminary operating results through the third quarter ended September 30, 2022: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005686/en/ Kin Summary of Financials (Graphic: Business Wire)
beckerspayer.com
9 recent payer virtual health moves
Here are nine payer partnerships and investments in the virtual health realm Becker's has reported since Sept. 14. Molina Healthcare of California partnered with digital behavioral health company BeMe to provide teenagers with mental health support. The BeMe app provides activities and one-on-one coaching to provide support and coping skills for teenagers.
getnews.info
Augmented Analytics Market Size to reach USD 32.64 Billion by 2027 | Industry Forecast, Growth and Share
The global augmented analytics market size reached US$ 8.27 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 32.64 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23.50% during 2022-2027. Augmented Analytics Market Overview. The latest research study “Augmented Analytics Market: Global...
beckerspayer.com
Humana lays out $1.25B debt offering
Humana priced a public offering of $1.25 billion in senior notes, the payer said Nov. 7. The senior notes offerings are slated to close Nov. 22, according to a news release from the insurer. The deadline is subject to customary closing conditions. Humana estimates net proceeds from the offerings will...
salestechstar.com
Apptio Strengthens the Economic Resilience of its Customers with Launch of Business-Agility Tools
Portfolio-wide enhancements to visibility and business-agility tools enable organizations to simultaneously invest in the future and save costs in the present. Apptio, the leading provider of technology business management (TBM) applications, announced several product updates designed to support organizations looking to take tighter control of their costs in the face of challenging economic conditions. New features provide key decision-makers with improved visibility and insights into their technology spending, allowing them to better understand and communicate key business metrics and build operational agility to respond to changing requirements.
beckerspayer.com
Aetna in the headlines: 9 recent updates
Here are nine new contracts, partnerships and other stories about the Woonsocket, R.I., based-payer Becker's has reported since Oct. 7. Carle Health will treat Aetna Medicare Advantage members after the two sides reached a tentative contract agreement. The contract dispute raised concerns among Illinois state retirees, as Aetna Medicare Advantage will be the only option offered to former state employees in 2023.
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
beckerspayer.com
Cigna in the headlines: 9 recent developments
From its Express Scripts business winning Centene's pharmacy benefit manager contract to facing a Justice Department lawsuit, here are nine stories about Cigna that Becker's has reported since Oct. 17:. 1. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Cigna on Oct. 17 alleging the payer is making its Medicare Advantage...
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealth Group acquisition of LHC Group may close in December: report
UnitedHealth Group's acquisition of Lafayette, La.-based home-health firm LHC Group is on track to be completed in December, Seeking Alpha reported Nov. 8. The parties are said to have substantially complied with the Federal Trade Commission's second request into the acquisition, Seeking Alpha wrote, referencing a Dealreporter report. The agency is expected to close its information request quietly.
beckerspayer.com
Medicare bundled payments did not negatively impact patient selection, outcomes, study finds
Medicare's bundled payments program did not lead to negative clinical outcomes, or change who hospitals selected as patients, a study published in the November issue of Health Affairs found. The Bundled Payments for Care Improvement Advanced Model is an optional program where participating hospitals are held accountable for 90-day windows...
technologynetworks.com
Achieving Short- and Long-Term mRNA Manufacturing Goals
The following article is an opinion piece written by Scott Ripley. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Technology Networks. The work to prepare for future pandemics must begin now with the development of a...
Innovative Remote Health Monitoring Platform IronRod Health Receives Growth Investment from HCAP Partners
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to IronRod Health (IronRod), an Arizona-based innovative remote health monitoring platform, on its investment from HCAP Partners. Since its founding in 2016, IronRod has helped more than 20,000 patients receive dedicated care from their providers beyond the four walls of the practice. The company has three main remote monitoring revenue lines, all focused on the cardiology space. IronRod combines trained technicians with state-of-the-art software to offer a complete healthcare solution that sends actionable insights to healthcare providers. The company also delivers billing and alert reports directly to EMR as well as helps establish efficient workflows for their providers’ practices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108006148/en/ “The D.A. Davidson team ran a comprehensive process aimed at aligning IronRod with the right capital partner. We are excited to partner with HCAP to begin this next stage in our company’s growth,” stated Andrew Nash, Founder and CEO of IronRod. “With this new capital, we can deliver advanced service to our customers, elevating the level of health care for thousands of patients.” (Graphic: Business Wire)
beckerspayer.com
Q&A: UnitedHealthcare's SVP of individual, family plans on planning for 2023 and beyond
Marcus Robinson is the senior vice president of individual and family plans at UnitedHealthcare. He sat down with Becker's to discuss the company's major expansion of Affordable Care Act plans in 2023 and how the rollout plays into the payer's larger goal of serving members and addressing the nation's uninsured rate.
Volta’s Consumer Study Reveals Climate Is Top of Mind for 55% of U.S. Consumers and Advertisers Must Lead With Innovation to Sell to This Cohort
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) (“Volta”), an industry-leading electric vehicle (“EV”) charging and media company, today announced the findings of its second annual Climate Conscious Consumer study, which tracks how our climate influences consumer spending, what environmentally-conscious consumers desire from advertisers, and how drivers are thinking about EVs. The study is based on responses from 997 Americans representative of the U.S. adult population gathered in September 2022 by F’inn, a leading independent research firm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005356/en/ Volta’s Consumer Study Reveals Climate is Top of Mind For 55% of U.S. Consumers and Advertisers Must Lead With Innovation to Sell to This Cohort (Graphic: Business Wire)
nutritionaloutlook.com
Organic-extracts suppliers transition after USDA ends organic-certification agreement with India: 2022 SupplySide West Report
At SupplySide West, organic-extracts supplier Orgenetics discussed how it is surviving—and thriving—following the significant regulatory change that shook the organic industry. Companies that supply organic ingredients grown in India are adjusting to a major change in regulations that took effect this year after the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service’s...
beckerspayer.com
Centivo taps chief technology officer
Centivo, a self-funded health plan, has named Enrique Olivares chief technology officer. According to a news release published Nov. 8, Mr. Olivares was most recently vice president of integration at Point32Health. He previously held roles at Aetna and Deloitte Consulting, according to his LinkedIn. Centivo, founded in 2016, has named...
Comments / 0