BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to IronRod Health (IronRod), an Arizona-based innovative remote health monitoring platform, on its investment from HCAP Partners. Since its founding in 2016, IronRod has helped more than 20,000 patients receive dedicated care from their providers beyond the four walls of the practice. The company has three main remote monitoring revenue lines, all focused on the cardiology space. IronRod combines trained technicians with state-of-the-art software to offer a complete healthcare solution that sends actionable insights to healthcare providers. The company also delivers billing and alert reports directly to EMR as well as helps establish efficient workflows for their providers’ practices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108006148/en/ “The D.A. Davidson team ran a comprehensive process aimed at aligning IronRod with the right capital partner. We are excited to partner with HCAP to begin this next stage in our company’s growth,” stated Andrew Nash, Founder and CEO of IronRod. “With this new capital, we can deliver advanced service to our customers, elevating the level of health care for thousands of patients.” (Graphic: Business Wire)

