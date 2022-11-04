We are sad to announce the passing of Paul Nicholas Roberts of Kill Devil Hills. He died at the age of 61 on Sunday, November 6th, 2022 after a brief battle with colon cancer. Paul lived life to the fullest and if you asked anyone, they would tell you he was an amazing man. He cared for his family, his friends and anyone who came into his life. In his spare time, he enjoyed building anything he could, being near the water, and being the life of the party. His laugh and accent will be remembered by all.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO