Ray White Receives Prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award
On Nov. 8, Dare County issued this release announcing that community leader Ray White had been honored with the Long Leaf Pine Award. Ray White, whose dedication to public service and the nonprofit community of northeastern North Carolina has spanned more than five decades, has received the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine award.
outerbanksvoice.com
Nancy Coles Basnight Kebschull of Manteo, November 7
Nancy Coles Basnight Kebschull, 78, of Manteo, NC died Monday, November 7, 2022, at her home. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on December 15, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Mary Mann Evans Basnight and William Hugh Basnight. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William David Kebschull. She is survived by her son, Bill Kebschull and wife Caroline of Manteo; and two grandchildren, Madison and Malin Kebschull.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare Board paves way for OBX’s first pet crematorium
The Dare County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 7 unanimously approved a request for a zoning text amendment that would allow for pet crematoriums as an accessory use to pet grooming and kennel facilities in certain areas of Colington. The request was made by Pam Anderson, who owns Ocean Sands...
thecoastlandtimes.com
The Outer Banks Hospital provides update on primary care
The Outer Banks Hospital released an update on Oct. 28, 2022 about additional primary care providers for Dare County. “As we’ve shared over the past five months,” states the release, “The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group continues to dedicate considerable resources toward increasing access to care for our community.”
This Huge Christmas Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in North Carolina.
outerbanksvoice.com
The Dare Ed Board candidates on the issues
Some clear disagreements over Critical Race Theory, values in the system. The newly elected Dare County Board of Education will take office in at a time of transition and some turmoil in the county’s public school system. The educational impacts of the COVID pandemic are still being felt in...
outerbanksvoice.com
Bateman wins Dare Commissioner seat, Payne and Brauer take Dare Ed Board slots
In an election when local Republicans were either uncontested or victorious, incumbent first-term Republican Ervin Bateman defeated Democratic challenger Heather Euler in the battle for the one contested seat on the Dare County Board of Commissioners. At the same time, Republicans Ron Payne and Matt Brauer outpolled Unaffiliated candidates Jessica...
outerbanksvoice.com
Paul Nicholas Roberts of Kill Devil Hills, November 6
We are sad to announce the passing of Paul Nicholas Roberts of Kill Devil Hills. He died at the age of 61 on Sunday, November 6th, 2022 after a brief battle with colon cancer. Paul lived life to the fullest and if you asked anyone, they would tell you he was an amazing man. He cared for his family, his friends and anyone who came into his life. In his spare time, he enjoyed building anything he could, being near the water, and being the life of the party. His laugh and accent will be remembered by all.
Girl struck by vehicle on US-158 in Currituck
A girl in Currituck was rushed to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend.
Shifting sands and houses: Rodanthe residents prepare to move homes away from rising ocean
RODANTHE, N.C. — Editor's Note: Watch 13News Now at 6 p.m. tonight to watch our full report. People on North Carolina's Outer Banks are getting creative to co-exist with rising sea levels. Dare County Commissioners recently voted to close a small street in Rodanthe. That decision now allows homeowners...
communitytimessc.com
ECSU Hall of Fame Class 2022
The 42 Annual Elizabeth City State University's Sports Hall of Fame inducted Mr. Gene Thompson, Sr. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Elizabeth City State University at the K.E. White Graduate Center. Mr. Thompson is shown after ceremony with his brother and Fraternity Brother Past Polemarch of the Hartsville Alumni...
outerbanksvoice.com
Good Guys vs Cancer Basketball showcase returns to First Flight High School Dec. 1-3
December 1-3, 2022 at First Flight HS, 100 Veterans Dr, Kill Devil Hills. Admission: VIP Ticket: Access to front row reserved seating for all 3 sessions and admittance to VIP Hospitality Room. There will be a limited amount of tickets sold at the door | Cost at the door – $12.00 (Session 1 & 2) $15.00 (Session 3).
'Cowboy varmint' | Elizabeth City Downtown asks masked rider to 'yee-haw' back to town, pick up horse poop
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City Downtown is on the lookout for a masked, sombreroed "cowboy varmint" that failed to pick up after his trusty steed. A post from the Facebook page said someone needs to "yee-haw him back to town" to clean up some dung on the sidewalk on North Poindexter Street.
publicradioeast.org
Search for handcuffed man that bolted from a coastal NC detention center enters third day
A strange search along the North Carolina coast for a handcuffed man that ran off from the county jail and into the nearby woods continues. Officials with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office say Corey Smith was in the booking area after being cuffed when he bolted from the Maple Detention Center.
Man injured following shooting in Elizabeth City
According to police, officers responded to the call around 2:44 p.m. in the area of Herrington Road near Brown Street.
outerbanksvoice.com
Flood, Surf, Wind Advisories in effect for Dare County
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has passed on this information about storm-related advisories that was provided on Monday, Nov. 7 by Dare County Emergency Management. Coastal Flood and Wind advisories are in place for Dare County and run through Wednesday, Nov. 9. The Wind Advisory says to expect northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph from 1 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 to 5 a.m. Wednesday.
outerbanksvoice.com
First Flight, Manteo women’s cross-country teams finish among top 5 in state championships
Both the First Flight and Manteo women’s cross-country teams finished among the top five at State Cross-Country Championships in Kernersville, NC this past on the weekend of Nov. 5. The First Flight women’s team ran to fourth place in a hard-fought 3A championship race. Final scores were close, with...
outerbanksvoice.com
Manteo, First Flight soccer teams rack up third-round wins in State Championships
The Manteo High School men’s soccer team won its third-round contest in the 2A State Championship tournament on Nov. 7 by defeating Jordan-Matthews 4-2 in a home contest, scoring two goals in the second period to break a 2-2 tie. Now, No. 3 seed Manteo will take on No. 2 seed James Keenan on Thursday, Nov. 10 at a neutral site. A victory in that game would propel Manteo to the 2A semifinals in a game to be played on Nov. 15.
One man shot in Elizabeth City, police investigate
Mr. Jordan was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kitty Hawk woman arrested on drug charge
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Kitty Hawk woman on a heroin charge. According to a DCSO press release, on October 20, 2022 at around 9:50 a.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force arrested Celia Nicole Davis, 31, of Kitty Hawk, for felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin.
