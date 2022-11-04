ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteo, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Ray White Receives Prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award

On Nov. 8, Dare County issued this release announcing that community leader Ray White had been honored with the Long Leaf Pine Award. Ray White, whose dedication to public service and the nonprofit community of northeastern North Carolina has spanned more than five decades, has received the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine award.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Nancy Coles Basnight Kebschull of Manteo, November 7

Nancy Coles Basnight Kebschull, 78, of Manteo, NC died Monday, November 7, 2022, at her home. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on December 15, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Mary Mann Evans Basnight and William Hugh Basnight. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William David Kebschull. She is survived by her son, Bill Kebschull and wife Caroline of Manteo; and two grandchildren, Madison and Malin Kebschull.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare Board paves way for OBX’s first pet crematorium

The Dare County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 7 unanimously approved a request for a zoning text amendment that would allow for pet crematoriums as an accessory use to pet grooming and kennel facilities in certain areas of Colington. The request was made by Pam Anderson, who owns Ocean Sands...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

The Outer Banks Hospital provides update on primary care

The Outer Banks Hospital released an update on Oct. 28, 2022 about additional primary care providers for Dare County. “As we’ve shared over the past five months,” states the release, “The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group continues to dedicate considerable resources toward increasing access to care for our community.”
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

The Dare Ed Board candidates on the issues

Some clear disagreements over Critical Race Theory, values in the system. The newly elected Dare County Board of Education will take office in at a time of transition and some turmoil in the county’s public school system. The educational impacts of the COVID pandemic are still being felt in...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Bateman wins Dare Commissioner seat, Payne and Brauer take Dare Ed Board slots

In an election when local Republicans were either uncontested or victorious, incumbent first-term Republican Ervin Bateman defeated Democratic challenger Heather Euler in the battle for the one contested seat on the Dare County Board of Commissioners. At the same time, Republicans Ron Payne and Matt Brauer outpolled Unaffiliated candidates Jessica...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Paul Nicholas Roberts of Kill Devil Hills, November 6

We are sad to announce the passing of Paul Nicholas Roberts of Kill Devil Hills. He died at the age of 61 on Sunday, November 6th, 2022 after a brief battle with colon cancer. Paul lived life to the fullest and if you asked anyone, they would tell you he was an amazing man. He cared for his family, his friends and anyone who came into his life. In his spare time, he enjoyed building anything he could, being near the water, and being the life of the party. His laugh and accent will be remembered by all.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
communitytimessc.com

ECSU Hall of Fame Class 2022

The 42 Annual Elizabeth City State University's Sports Hall of Fame inducted Mr. Gene Thompson, Sr. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Elizabeth City State University at the K.E. White Graduate Center. Mr. Thompson is shown after ceremony with his brother and Fraternity Brother Past Polemarch of the Hartsville Alumni...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Flood, Surf, Wind Advisories in effect for Dare County

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has passed on this information about storm-related advisories that was provided on Monday, Nov. 7 by Dare County Emergency Management. Coastal Flood and Wind advisories are in place for Dare County and run through Wednesday, Nov. 9. The Wind Advisory says to expect northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph from 1 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 to 5 a.m. Wednesday.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Manteo, First Flight soccer teams rack up third-round wins in State Championships

The Manteo High School men’s soccer team won its third-round contest in the 2A State Championship tournament on Nov. 7 by defeating Jordan-Matthews 4-2 in a home contest, scoring two goals in the second period to break a 2-2 tie. Now, No. 3 seed Manteo will take on No. 2 seed James Keenan on Thursday, Nov. 10 at a neutral site. A victory in that game would propel Manteo to the 2A semifinals in a game to be played on Nov. 15.
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kitty Hawk woman arrested on drug charge

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Kitty Hawk woman on a heroin charge. According to a DCSO press release, on October 20, 2022 at around 9:50 a.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force arrested Celia Nicole Davis, 31, of Kitty Hawk, for felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin.
KITTY HAWK, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy