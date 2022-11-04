Read full article on original website
Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing schemes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mailers designed to look like official government forms. Buses sporting scam pitches for Medicare websites. TV commercials featuring celebrities who encourage people to sign up for Medicare plans that do not always include their current doctors. With Medicare’s open enrollment underway through Dec. 7, health experts...
