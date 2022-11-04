PHILADELPHIA – The Drexel men's and women's basketball teams will have 12 combined appearances this upcoming season on the NBC Sports Philadelphia networks. The men will have seven games broadcast in 2022-23, starting with the home opener against former Colonial Athletic Association-rival Old Dominion on November 11. The Penn game on Nov. 15 and the Princeton game on Dec. 3 will be televised. Both the Old Dominion and the Penn games will be shown on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

