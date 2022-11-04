ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
drexeldragons.com

Women's Basketball Opens Upgraded DAC Against Rider

Game Info: Thursday, November 10, 2022 - 6:00 p.m. Location: Daskalakis Athletic Center - Philadelphia, Pa. The Drexel University women's basketball team opens the 2022-23 season as it hosts the Rider Broncs on Thursday, November 10. Tipoff from the Daskalakis Athletic Center is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. The More Things...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
drexeldragons.com

Drexel Basketball to Make 12 Appearances on NBC Sports Philadelphia This Season

PHILADELPHIA – The Drexel men's and women's basketball teams will have 12 combined appearances this upcoming season on the NBC Sports Philadelphia networks. The men will have seven games broadcast in 2022-23, starting with the home opener against former Colonial Athletic Association-rival Old Dominion on November 11. The Penn game on Nov. 15 and the Princeton game on Dec. 3 will be televised. Both the Old Dominion and the Penn games will be shown on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy