What would you do? What would you do if you woke up in the morning, got ready for work, went to head to your car, and found a moose standing in your driveway or on your front porch? What if you have an important flight to catch? Have to take your kids to school? What if you have an important meeting you can not miss at work? Moose are not known to be kind animals and would unlikely move by you saying please let me by. How do you handle the situation and how do you ultimately get out of your home safely and promptly, or do you? What would you do?
MALTA, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho woman recently celebrated another successful hunt near Malta since she started hunting 81 years ago. The 90-year-old Mildred Bryant of New Plymouth scored a mule deer buck on a recent hunting trip in the Magic Valley, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Bryant was featured by Idaho Fish and Game after she made her recent hunting trip to a friends ranch in Cassia County and shot a 3.4 buck at 224 yards. Her daughter and grandson helped her prepare for the hunt, “It was quite exciting,” she said. “We loaded up the buck and hauled it back to the shop to hang. Then gutted it out. We had some that night," she told Idaho Fish and Game. She had hoped to do the hunt sooner in 2021 for her 80th anniversary, but due to unforeseen circumstances it was pushed back. Bryant shot her first deer when she was 9-years-old growing up in Oregon. Bryan recounts her father wasn't very happy with her when she took his rifle without permission in defiance while he went into town without her, “My dad was so mad at me. He could’ve blistered my butt, but he didn’t. I remember I was starting to bawl, because I thought he wasn’t going to listen to me. But I needed to get the deer home.” Bryant said her latest buck's head will go right next to the 4x4 buck she shot 50 years ago. Read more about Bryant's story with Idaho Fish and Game HERE.
Idaho has a large number of immense, elusive birds that take flight throughout the state every day, and although condors aren't native to the Gem State, a delivery driver who was headed northeast of Twin Falls compared a bird he recently saw while on the clock to the massive breed of vulture more commonly found in California and Nevada.
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho state police are investigating a vehicle collision in Jerome this afternoon that sent one person to the hospital and another behind bars. The crash took place at the intersection of North Lincoln and 8th Street in Jerome. According to the Jerome Police Department, they...
It is one giant place you can get everything you need to know, and more that you probably didn't, for your special day. The wedding experience gathers a ton of wedding vendors into one place so you can find every vendor that best suits your needs on your wedding day. There will be photographers, bakers, DJs, and more. It gets bigger every year.
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 28-year-old woman from Twin Falls was struck and killed Sunday afternoon by a semi-truck while walking along the interstate in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police, the woman had parked her Subaru Crosstrek near milepost 171, west of the U.S. 93 and I84 interchange, in the westbound lane and began walking when a semi-truck hit her at around 2:55 p.m. The crash blocked traffic for a little more than an hour. The incident remains under investigation.
BURLEY — Two Mini-Cassia men are charged with aggravated assault after police said they brandished guns at a Halloween party and fired shots into a pickup before fleeing in a silver SUV. Ayman S. Senosi, 32, of Burley, and Raul Vidal Tellez, 31, of Paul, are charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault for pointing firearms at people and a count of malicious injury to property for more than $1,000 in damages to a pickup caused by bullets, according to court documents. ...
Each year at the College of Southern Idaho they host a Harvest Time Fun Festival that will give you unique gift ideas and out of the house. The event is coming up and it is always a great experience. College of Southern Idaho Harvest Time Fun Festival. This event brings...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Twin Falls has seen a noticeable increase of vandalism to both public and private property in just the last year. City Spokesman Josh Palmer said the problem seems to have increased exponentially in the last five years but, just this last year city maintenance crews have seen a considerable uptick in damage to public and some private spaces, "We don't know exactly why. There's certain asumptions, population growth being one of them. We have significantly larger number of visitors who are coming to Twin Falls too, we know that. Also brings more people to the area that may cause vandalism." Palmer said graffiti is the most visible of the damage and credits Twin Falls County Work crews with responding quickly to remove it. More substantial and costly damage has been done to park facilities like public restrooms.
A few community members have come together to raise Thanksgiving turkeys for families in need. If you want to help the cause, it is pretty simple, all you have to do is go to the store, grab a turkey, and take it downtown to the collection place. No Family Should...
A humanitarian aid collection drive will be taking place this week in Southern Idaho to gather items to send to Ukraine. Items needed include food, clothes, baby items, hygiene products, and money. Idahoans Can Help Ukraine With Humanitarian Drive This Week. The humanitarian aid collection drive is happening in Twin...
Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is officially back for 2022 and the show promises to be even more amazing and memorable than ever before. Details About the 2022 Christmas In The Nighttime Sky Event in Twin Falls. Christmas in the Nighttime Sky will return to the Magic Valley on November...
POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A 37-year-old Burley man will spend a little more than 10 years behind bars on drug trafficking charges. According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Manuel Curiel has been sentenced for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Charges stem from Curiel's 2020 arrest after Cassia County Sheriff's Office detectives served a search warrant on a camp trailer he had been living in and found under a pound of meth and two firearms. Further investigation found texts showing Curiel intended to sell the drugs. Earlier this summer a federal jury found Curiel guilty of the charge. The judge in the case also added five years of supervised release once Curiel's prison sentence is finished.
It's not uncommon to see Halloween pumpkins rotting on Twin Falls porches for many days after the celebration has ended. I've got three on the deck railing that I plan to donate to a neighbor with a small farm. In past years, I've never really given much thought to how...
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Jerome Police Department arrested an individual after fleeing from officers this afternoon and crashing a vehicle. The incident happened sometime before 3 p.m. on the corner of 8th and North Lincoln in Jerome where the suspect vehicle crashed after running from police. According to Jerome Police, officers had responded to an earlier 911 call for help and was given a description of the suspect vehicle. The suspect has been booked into the Jerome County Jail on multiple charges. Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.
#NebekerStrong. The Buhl Firefighter who was struck while driving his motorcycle and spent months in the hospital, has returned home. For a long time it was unclear if Jared was even going to survive, now he is home recovering with his loving family. We have been following Jared Nebeker's story...
You ever visit a place for several years and then one day ask yourself where that came from? I had one of those experiences while eating lunch at a favorite café in Twin Falls. Usually, I’m focused on the conversation and the menu. The social aspect of dining out apparently blots out some of my senses.
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday at 2:55 p.m., east of Jerome. A 2021 Subaru Crosstrek was parked on the westbound shoulder of I-84 near milepost 171 in Jerome County. The driver, a 28-year-old female from Twin Falls, got out of the vehicle and began walking. She was struck by a 2022 Freightliner semi driven by a 58-year-old male from Kent, Washington.
For Yellowstone fans, the much-anticipated wait for the fifth season's premiere ends in just a few days. Rip, John, Beth, Kayce, and the rest of the Dutton clan have some payback coming for wrongs done to them in the previous season. Whether you watch the insanely popular drama series Yellowstone...
The weather is dropping, the leaves are falling, and hunting season is in full swing in Idaho. While many have already gotten a tag or gone out a few times, others are still waiting for their first hunt of the season. It can be due to schedule, other priorities, or maybe you need some new equipment like a new gun. Even if you don't need a new one or don't hunt, living in Idaho it is always good to own a gun and to see what is available out there. If you enjoy talking guns and shopping for them you are in luck as the Filer Gun Show is returning.
