Nevada State

Amazon Pharmacy is scooping up payer contracts

Amazon's online pharmacy is continuing to attract the attention of payers across the country. Starting next year, Amazon Pharmacy will become the exclusive home prescription delivery service for over 2 million Florida Blue members. "By selecting Amazon Pharmacy as our exclusive home delivery provider, we aim to provide our members...
Oscar Health largely abandons Medicare Advantage

Oscar Health has largely abandoned its Medicare Advantage business, opting to focus on ACA exchange plans, CEO Mario Schlosser told investors on a Nov. 9 call. Mr. Schlosser said the company has exited MA markets in New York and Texas. The company's lone remaining plan is a partnership with Holy Cross Health and Memorial Healthcare system in Broward County, Fla.
9 recent payer virtual health moves

Here are nine payer partnerships and investments in the virtual health realm Becker's has reported since Sept. 14. Molina Healthcare of California partnered with digital behavioral health company BeMe to provide teenagers with mental health support. The BeMe app provides activities and one-on-one coaching to provide support and coping skills for teenagers.
Medicare bundled payments did not negatively impact patient selection, outcomes, study finds

Medicare's bundled payments program did not lead to negative clinical outcomes, or change who hospitals selected as patients, a study published in the November issue of Health Affairs found. The Bundled Payments for Care Improvement Advanced Model is an optional program where participating hospitals are held accountable for 90-day windows...
Q&A: UnitedHealthcare's SVP of individual, family plans on planning for 2023 and beyond

Marcus Robinson is the senior vice president of individual and family plans at UnitedHealthcare. He sat down with Becker's to discuss the company's major expansion of Affordable Care Act plans in 2023 and how the rollout plays into the payer's larger goal of serving members and addressing the nation's uninsured rate.
Texas asks Friday Health Plans to leave ACA marketplace

Friday Health Plans will not offer coverage on the ACA marketplaces in Texas and New Mexico for 2023, The Alamosa Valley Courier reported Nov. 4. A Friday spokesperson told the newspaper that Texas insurance regulators asked the company to pause operations in the state following operational challenges. "Texas was our...
Aetna in the headlines: 9 recent updates

Here are nine new contracts, partnerships and other stories about the Woonsocket, R.I., based-payer Becker's has reported since Oct. 7. Carle Health will treat Aetna Medicare Advantage members after the two sides reached a tentative contract agreement. The contract dispute raised concerns among Illinois state retirees, as Aetna Medicare Advantage will be the only option offered to former state employees in 2023.
BCBS North Carolina names chief medical officer

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina has named Marcus Wallace, MD, as chief medical officer and vice president of clinical operations and innovation. Dr. Wallace will oversee care management, healthcare programs, clinical innovations and clinical effectiveness, according to a Nov. 8 news release shared with Becker's. Most recently,...
CMS doubles down on value-based payments for specialty care: 4 things to know

CMS wants all traditional Medicare beneficiaries and most Medicaid beneficiaries in accountable care organizations by 2030. In a strategy report published Nov. 7, CMS detailed its plans to reach this goal. Here are four things to know about how the agency plans to transform payments for specialty care over the...
South Dakota voters expand Medicaid

South Dakota voters approved a ballot measure that will expand the state's Medicaid program under the ACA, Politico reported Nov. 9. The expansion, which will take effect in July 2023, is expected to cover more than 40,000 people, according to the report. The state is the seventh in the past...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

GOP fights to retake House; Senate control too early to call

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republicans were fighting Wednesday retake the House while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in midterm elections that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden's leadership. In the most heartening...
Losing bidder's protest delays Nebraska Medicaid contract signing

Nebraska has delayed the signing of new Medicaid managed care contracts until a protest filed by a losing bidder is resolved, the Omaha World-Herald reported Nov. 6. The state awarded Medicaid contracts to Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Centene subsidiary Nebraska Total Care and UnitedHealthcare of the Midlands in September. The new contracts start Jan. 1, 2024. However, Community Health Plan, doing business as Healthy Blue, filed a protest in October, according to the report. Healthy Blue currently holds a managed care contract in the state.
Regence BCBS Oregon names government affairs director

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon has named Mary Anne Cooper as director of government affairs. Ms. Cooper will oversee the company’s state legislative and regulatory initiatives, according to a Nov. 3 news release. Previously, she served as vice president of government and legal affairs for the Oregon Farm Bureau.
How Arkansas is boosting Medicaid outreach ahead of PHE expiration

The Arkansas Department of Human Services has launched a grant program for community-based organizations to assist the state's Medicaid beneficiary outreach efforts ahead of the eventual end of the COVID-19 public health emergency. The public health emergency runs through at least Jan. 11. When the emergency ends, Arkansas Medicaid will...
Key US Senate race in Georgia goes to December runoff: networks

The US Senate contest in Georgia that could determine which party controls the upper chamber of Congress is headed for a December runoff, media projections showed on Wednesday. The 53-year-old Warnock is seeking a full term after winning the seat in a runoff in January 2021 -- a one-two punch with fellow Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff that helped secure the party's control of the Senate for the first two years of President Joe Biden's term.
Cigna in the headlines: 9 recent developments

From its Express Scripts business winning Centene's pharmacy benefit manager contract to facing a Justice Department lawsuit, here are nine stories about Cigna that Becker's has reported since Oct. 17:. 1. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Cigna on Oct. 17 alleging the payer is making its Medicare Advantage...
UnitedHealth Group acquisition of LHC Group may close in December: report

UnitedHealth Group's acquisition of Lafayette, La.-based home-health firm LHC Group is on track to be completed in December, Seeking Alpha reported Nov. 8. The parties are said to have substantially complied with the Federal Trade Commission's second request into the acquisition, Seeking Alpha wrote, referencing a Dealreporter report. The agency is expected to close its information request quietly.
