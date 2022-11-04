ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police confirm shooting on Decatur Street at Piedmont Avenue

ATLANTA - On Tuesday night, Atlanta police confirmed a shooting at the intersection of Decatur Street SE and Piedmont Avenue SE. The victim is said to be alert, conscious and breathing. They issued a warning to drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area during the investigation. A suspect and motive...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta victims survive violent kidnapping, home invasion

A man accused of robbing a couple at gunpoint in a violent home invasion in Coweta County is currently in custody. Michael Butler is currently being charged with home invasion, two counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Athens-Clarke Co Police probe latest shooting on Clayton Street

Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into the latest shooting in downtown Athens: it happened this past weekend, with a 20 year-old man suffering what police say were non life-threatening injuries in gunfire near the corner of Clayton and Jackson streets in Athens. From the ACCPD…. On November 6, 2022,...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for McDonough shooting, investigators discover car

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police union rep says bodycam footage clears officers of wrongdoing

ATLANTA - A union leader says Atlanta police should not be concerned about an enhanced body camera program being instituted by Atlanta Police Department. "The body worn camera helps us one hundred percent," says Vince Champion with the Atlanta chapter of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers. The union is...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Suspects wanted in attempted armed robbery in Decatur parking deck

DECATUR, Ga. - Decatur police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a parking deck. Officials say on Saturday, Nov, 5 shortly before 5 p.m., officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to a parking deck on the 200 block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue after reports of an armed robbery.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting of 17-year-old

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police officers have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy Sunday afternoon. Police charged 23-year-old Tavares Spencer with the teen victim’s murder. While family members of the victim said the suspect’s arrest is somewhat of a relief, it doesn’t...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Photo provided of missing Lithonia 13-year-old girl

LITHONIA, Ga. — A teenage girl from Lithonia is missing, according to the DeKalb County Police Department on Tuesday. Deaniyka is 13-years-old and was last seen Monday leaving her home on Evans Mill Road, police said in their Facebook post. The department did not provide a last name for the teen.
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Car crashes into DeKalb County school

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police hope to find out why a driver plowed into a charter school classroom. The frightening accident happened at Ivy Preparatory Academy on Memorial Drive. The headmaster at Ivy Prep Academy say a teacher was engaging her class when out of nowhere, a car...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Douglas County officials search for man connected to murder

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office have announced a search for a man they believe is connected to a recent murder. Deputies are looking for Harold Dakers, 34. They believe the suspect was last seen in Villa Rica. Dakers is wanted for questioning about a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 Douglasville men scammed insurance company for $50K, official says

ATLANTA - Two young men are wanted in Douglas County for supposed fraud and forgery, according to Atlanta's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. Commissioner John F. King released a statement Nov. 7 listing Douglasville's 23-year-old Jamal Bradley and 23-year-old Xavier McGhee as the suspects. King claimed that the two forged...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing Rex teen suffering crisis could be danger to self, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a young girl who they believe has multiple mental illnesses and could be a danger to herself. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. 14-year-old Toni Harris was reported missing Sunday...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

