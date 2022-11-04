Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Search continues for suspect accused of shooting Henry County detention officer
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The manhunt continues for a suspect linked to the shooting of a Georgia detention officer and the murder of a man at a Henry County apartment complex. Officials say 32-year-old Bretson Thomas is "armed and dangerous" and remains on the run days after the deadly shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police confirm shooting on Decatur Street at Piedmont Avenue
ATLANTA - On Tuesday night, Atlanta police confirmed a shooting at the intersection of Decatur Street SE and Piedmont Avenue SE. The victim is said to be alert, conscious and breathing. They issued a warning to drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area during the investigation. A suspect and motive...
Man arrested on child molestation charges after 6-hour standoff in Fayette
A six-hour SWAT standoff in Fayette County on Sunday ended with a man arrested on charges of child molestation, according to the sheriff’s office.
Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill sentencing date set for federal abuse charges
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill will soon learn how much time he'll spend behind bars. A jury found Hill guilty last month on six of the seven federal abuse charge for ordering inmates to be held in restraint chairs for hours with apparently no provocation.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta victims survive violent kidnapping, home invasion
A man accused of robbing a couple at gunpoint in a violent home invasion in Coweta County is currently in custody. Michael Butler is currently being charged with home invasion, two counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WGAU
Athens-Clarke Co Police probe latest shooting on Clayton Street
Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into the latest shooting in downtown Athens: it happened this past weekend, with a 20 year-old man suffering what police say were non life-threatening injuries in gunfire near the corner of Clayton and Jackson streets in Athens. From the ACCPD…. On November 6, 2022,...
‘I was speechless’: Neighbors react to shooting, manhunt for suspect in Henry County
Even a day later, Henry County sheriff’s deputies are still making their presence felt on the streets near Hopewell Place and Baylor Circle. It’s near the scene of a deadly shooting that took place on Friday. The sheriff made a very public promise that same day. “Mr. Thomas,...
fox5atlanta.com
Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for McDonough shooting, investigators discover car
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police union rep says bodycam footage clears officers of wrongdoing
ATLANTA - A union leader says Atlanta police should not be concerned about an enhanced body camera program being instituted by Atlanta Police Department. "The body worn camera helps us one hundred percent," says Vince Champion with the Atlanta chapter of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers. The union is...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspects wanted in attempted armed robbery in Decatur parking deck
DECATUR, Ga. - Decatur police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a parking deck. Officials say on Saturday, Nov, 5 shortly before 5 p.m., officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to a parking deck on the 200 block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue after reports of an armed robbery.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting of 17-year-old
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police officers have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy Sunday afternoon. Police charged 23-year-old Tavares Spencer with the teen victim’s murder. While family members of the victim said the suspect’s arrest is somewhat of a relief, it doesn’t...
Photo provided of missing Lithonia 13-year-old girl
LITHONIA, Ga. — A teenage girl from Lithonia is missing, according to the DeKalb County Police Department on Tuesday. Deaniyka is 13-years-old and was last seen Monday leaving her home on Evans Mill Road, police said in their Facebook post. The department did not provide a last name for the teen.
fox5atlanta.com
Car crashes into DeKalb County school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police hope to find out why a driver plowed into a charter school classroom. The frightening accident happened at Ivy Preparatory Academy on Memorial Drive. The headmaster at Ivy Prep Academy say a teacher was engaging her class when out of nowhere, a car...
Man wanted over homicide arrested after domestic dispute call to APD
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. A man wanted on a homicide warrant from MARTA Police was arrested by Atlanta Police officers after being briefly barricaded in an apartment overnight. Authorities were called to a home along Howell Street SE...
fox5atlanta.com
Douglas County officials search for man connected to murder
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office have announced a search for a man they believe is connected to a recent murder. Deputies are looking for Harold Dakers, 34. They believe the suspect was last seen in Villa Rica. Dakers is wanted for questioning about a...
fox5atlanta.com
2 Douglasville men scammed insurance company for $50K, official says
ATLANTA - Two young men are wanted in Douglas County for supposed fraud and forgery, according to Atlanta's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. Commissioner John F. King released a statement Nov. 7 listing Douglasville's 23-year-old Jamal Bradley and 23-year-old Xavier McGhee as the suspects. King claimed that the two forged...
Man killed by Gwinnett officers had note addressed to police, cops say
A Gwinnett County police officer was involved in a shooting Friday morning in Norcross, officials said, but few other details have been released.
fox5atlanta.com
Family speaks out as search continues for suspect in deadly shooting
The Henry County Sheriff's Office is still searching for Brentson Bernard Thomas, a man wanted in the shooting death of 33-year-old Michael Brown III. Brown's family says the two were childhood friends and aren't sure why Thomas turned on him.
Man shot, killed in roadway after argument in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in custody after Clayton County police said he shot and killed a man near the Tara Boulevard and Old Dixie Road intersection Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, the incident happened just before...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing Rex teen suffering crisis could be danger to self, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a young girl who they believe has multiple mental illnesses and could be a danger to herself. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. 14-year-old Toni Harris was reported missing Sunday...
Comments / 2