West Virginia State

Sec. of State Warner thanks West Virginia voters

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Sec. of State Mac Warner is offering his thanks to all those who cast ballots in Tuesday's election. Warner stopped by the the office of WV News Tuesday afternoon a few hours ahead of those close of polls at 7:30 p.m.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
West Virginia Gov. Justice celebrates defeat of Amendment 2

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The people of West Virginia have spoken, Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday evening. West Virginia voters overwhelmingly rejected the state's proposed Amendment 2, according to unofficial results from the West Virginia Secretary of State's office.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Maryland voters deciding recreational marijuana legalization

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland voters are deciding whether to legalize recreational marijuana in a constitutional amendment Tuesday. Lawmakers already approved legislation this year to take steps to implement recreational marijuana with voter approval, but the General Assembly left matters of licensing and taxes for lawmakers to decide next year.
MARYLAND STATE
Incumbent GOP Gov. Mike DeWine defeats Democrat Nan Whaley

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday won a second term as he defeated challenger Nan Whaley, a Democrat who hoped to regain a seat last held by her party 16 years ago. DeWine prevailed in a surprisingly tight three-way primary in May as conservatives...
OHIO STATE
Nicole strengthens, threatens Bahamas and Florida coastline

MIAMI (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole began strengthening and transitioning into a tropical storm early Tuesday as it churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic coastline, forecasters said. “There are indications in the satellite imagery and recognizance aircraft that the system may be trying to evolve into a...
FLORIDA STATE
River traffic disruption may weaken basis

Barge disruptions caused by the drought that resulted in record-low levels on some parts of the Mississippi River are particularly concerning during a key seasonal period of soybean exports, according to a report by USDA’s Office of the Chief Economist. Shawn Arita, Vince Breneman, Seth Meyer and Brad Rippey...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

