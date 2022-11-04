Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Sec. of State Warner thanks West Virginia voters
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Sec. of State Mac Warner is offering his thanks to all those who cast ballots in Tuesday's election. Warner stopped by the the office of WV News Tuesday afternoon a few hours ahead of those close of polls at 7:30 p.m.
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Justice celebrates defeat of Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The people of West Virginia have spoken, Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday evening. West Virginia voters overwhelmingly rejected the state's proposed Amendment 2, according to unofficial results from the West Virginia Secretary of State's office.
WVNews
Secretary of State: West Virginia business owners should take heed on annual reports issue
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner has issued notice to West Virginia business owners regarding third-party solicitations to file 2022 annual reports on their behalf. The solicitations have the appearance of an official notification from the State of West Virginia but are not...
WVNews
West Virginia, taxi company CEO Corey elected president of The Transportation Alliance
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Jeb Corey, CEO of Charleston-based C&H Taxi, has been elected president of The Transportation Alliance, the nation’s oldest and largest for-hire fleet transportation association. Corey implemented a number of innovative technologies, including an advanced computer dispatching system, a black box program to monitor...
WVNews
Maryland voters deciding recreational marijuana legalization
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland voters are deciding whether to legalize recreational marijuana in a constitutional amendment Tuesday. Lawmakers already approved legislation this year to take steps to implement recreational marijuana with voter approval, but the General Assembly left matters of licensing and taxes for lawmakers to decide next year.
WVNews
Incumbent GOP Gov. Mike DeWine defeats Democrat Nan Whaley
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday won a second term as he defeated challenger Nan Whaley, a Democrat who hoped to regain a seat last held by her party 16 years ago. DeWine prevailed in a surprisingly tight three-way primary in May as conservatives...
WVNews
West Virginia native releases album & video celebrating coal mining heritage
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Erik Huey, aka Cletus McCoy, co-founder of The Surreal McCoys, has released a video for “The Devil Is Here in These Hills,” the first single from his debut solo album, “Appalachian Gothic.”. While the McCoys were a cowpunk, outlaw country outfit...
WVNews
Nicole strengthens, threatens Bahamas and Florida coastline
MIAMI (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole began strengthening and transitioning into a tropical storm early Tuesday as it churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic coastline, forecasters said. “There are indications in the satellite imagery and recognizance aircraft that the system may be trying to evolve into a...
WVNews
River traffic disruption may weaken basis
Barge disruptions caused by the drought that resulted in record-low levels on some parts of the Mississippi River are particularly concerning during a key seasonal period of soybean exports, according to a report by USDA’s Office of the Chief Economist. Shawn Arita, Vince Breneman, Seth Meyer and Brad Rippey...
Comments / 0