LAC CRUCES, New Mexico -- What a game, what a week and what a season for the NMSU women's soccer team. "When we started the season the one thing we wanted to do was just take it one game at a time and when you take it one game at a time, history starts to break," Head Coach Rob Baarts told ABC-7. "We just didn't settle for that one and we wanted the next one."

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO