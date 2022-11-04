ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

uvureview.com

Wolverines fall 1-3 in first-place matchup vs UTRGV

The Utah Valley women’s volleyball team (16-8, 10-2 conference) lost to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (22-5, 11-1) 3-1 (23-25, 26-24, 16-25, 19-25) on Saturday at the Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah. The Wolverines now find themselves in second place in the Western Athletic Conference standings...
OREM, UT
uvureview.com

Men’s soccer rallies in second half and earns spot in WAC tournament

The Utah Valley Wolverines complete the second half comeback and defeat the California Baptist Lancers 2-1 in the Wolverines final game at Clyde Field this season. Despite trailing the majority of the game, the Wolverines outshot the Lancers 18-4 and put more shots on goal with 10 opposed to the Lancers 2. The Wolverines attempted four corners and the Lancers attempted zero which proved to be an important aspect of this match.
OREM, UT
KVIA

The Aggies punch their ticket to the NCAA tournament for the first time ever, with a 1-0 win over Utah Valley in the WAC Final

LAC CRUCES, New Mexico -- What a game, what a week and what a season for the NMSU women's soccer team. "When we started the season the one thing we wanted to do was just take it one game at a time and when you take it one game at a time, history starts to break," Head Coach Rob Baarts told ABC-7. "We just didn't settle for that one and we wanted the next one."
LAS CRUCES, NM
uvureview.com

Wolverines start 2022-23 campaign strong at Michigan State Open

The Utah Valley men’s wrestling team had a great showing on Saturday, Nov. 5 to open their 2022-23 season at the Michigan State Open in East Lansing, Michigan. UVU had four wrestlers place out of the 14 Wolverines who competed. Haiden Drury and Isaiah Delgado led the way for...
OREM, UT
golobos.com

UNM Opens Regular Season on Road Monday at Southern Utah

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— After two exhibition wins to get acclimated to a new roster and get game reps, the regular season officially begins Monday for The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team, with the Lobos opening on the road at Southern Utah at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+. This...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
uvureview.com

Insomnia at UVU 2022

According to UVU Events, Insomnia is: “Utah’s LARGEST Halloween dance!” Now, after making it through COVID, it’s back from the dead. Willy the Wolverine stated that “The best part of Insomnia is dancing with all of the students dressed up in their Halloween costumes on the dance floor!” He also encouraged that, “if you weren’t able to go this year, you should definitely plan on going next year!”
OREM, UT
KVIA

Car rolls over crashes into central El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas -- A car rolled over and crashed into the front of a house in central El Paso. It happened near the intersection of Yandell and Houston, near Concordia cemetery. First responders tell ABC-7 this happened right after 4 p.m. Monday. Two people were in the car. Fire...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

That Time Hardcore Metallica Fans Were Trapped In Las Cruces

One of the most interesting concert experiences in our area took place in Las Cruces in 1997. I recently posted an article about concert venues in El Paso and Las Cruces and in it, I mentioned a "sleepover" that once happened in Las Cruces. I promised to tell the story for those who weren't there so, here it is ...
LAS CRUCES, NM
uvureview.com

Faith & Film in the Reflection Center

Utah Valley University is home to a plethora of students of all different backgrounds. Whether Muslim or Christian, Hindu or agnostic, the university offers a place for you. One university resource that often goes underutilized by students is the university’s Reflection Center, found in SL112. Supported by numerous volunteer guides and members of the Interfaith Student Council, the Reflection Center is a “place for meditation, prayer, reflection, or other forms of individual religious expression.”
OREM, UT
KVIA

Vehicles collide in same intersection as deadly Friday night crash in Chaparral

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- One intersection in Chaparral, New Mexico has seen two serious crashes this weekend that resulted in three deaths and multiple injuries. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Angelina boulevard and Steve street before 5 p.m. on Sunday night. Officials with the Otero County Sheriff's Department could not be reached Sunday night to confirm the extent of the crash, but images captured by an ABC-7 crew show extensive damage to the front ends of both vehicles involved.
CHAPARRAL, NM
KVIA

New Mexico Governor to hold campaign rally in Las Cruces Saturday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– Ahead of Election Day New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be holding a rally in Las Cruces. She will campaign on behalf of Gabe Vasquez, the Democratic challenger for Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell. Whoever wins will represent New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District in the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience

EL PASO, Texas -- Wednesday's Powerball drawing was the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The jackpot is $1.2 billion dollars. The life-changing amount had El Pasoans thinking about what they would do if they won. One lucky El Pasoan who did win $1 million dollars off a scratch-off ticket back in 2021 told us winning The post Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man has throat slashed while at conference in Kentucky

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso man had his throat slashed in Louisville Kentucky while attending a conference. “Late the night of October 24th, in Louisville Kentucky, our friend and family member Oscar Sanchez was brutally attacked by an unprovoked mentally ill person and needs our help,” said a GoFundMe organized by Lorena Saenz. […]
EL PASO, TX

