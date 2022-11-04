Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
uvureview.com
Wolverines fall 1-3 in first-place matchup vs UTRGV
The Utah Valley women’s volleyball team (16-8, 10-2 conference) lost to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (22-5, 11-1) 3-1 (23-25, 26-24, 16-25, 19-25) on Saturday at the Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah. The Wolverines now find themselves in second place in the Western Athletic Conference standings...
uvureview.com
Men’s soccer rallies in second half and earns spot in WAC tournament
The Utah Valley Wolverines complete the second half comeback and defeat the California Baptist Lancers 2-1 in the Wolverines final game at Clyde Field this season. Despite trailing the majority of the game, the Wolverines outshot the Lancers 18-4 and put more shots on goal with 10 opposed to the Lancers 2. The Wolverines attempted four corners and the Lancers attempted zero which proved to be an important aspect of this match.
KVIA
The Aggies punch their ticket to the NCAA tournament for the first time ever, with a 1-0 win over Utah Valley in the WAC Final
LAC CRUCES, New Mexico -- What a game, what a week and what a season for the NMSU women's soccer team. "When we started the season the one thing we wanted to do was just take it one game at a time and when you take it one game at a time, history starts to break," Head Coach Rob Baarts told ABC-7. "We just didn't settle for that one and we wanted the next one."
uvureview.com
Wolverines start 2022-23 campaign strong at Michigan State Open
The Utah Valley men’s wrestling team had a great showing on Saturday, Nov. 5 to open their 2022-23 season at the Michigan State Open in East Lansing, Michigan. UVU had four wrestlers place out of the 14 Wolverines who competed. Haiden Drury and Isaiah Delgado led the way for...
golobos.com
UNM Opens Regular Season on Road Monday at Southern Utah
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— After two exhibition wins to get acclimated to a new roster and get game reps, the regular season officially begins Monday for The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team, with the Lobos opening on the road at Southern Utah at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+. This...
uvureview.com
Insomnia at UVU 2022
According to UVU Events, Insomnia is: “Utah’s LARGEST Halloween dance!” Now, after making it through COVID, it’s back from the dead. Willy the Wolverine stated that “The best part of Insomnia is dancing with all of the students dressed up in their Halloween costumes on the dance floor!” He also encouraged that, “if you weren’t able to go this year, you should definitely plan on going next year!”
Never afraid to pursue the truth: ABC4’s Marcos Ortiz, 1954-2022
It is with tremendous sadness that ABC4 announces the death of our senior crime and justice reporter Antonio Marcos Ortiz, 68, at his home Saturday morning.
El Paso woman dies when ejected from vehicle that rolls over on I-10 near UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 36-year-old El Paso woman was killed early Sunday morning, Nov. 6, when she was ejected from a vehicle that she was a passenger in. El Paso police say at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday, a Cadillac Escalade driven by 36-year-old Vincent Manuel Soto was driving on Interstate 10 West near […]
No More Western Playland. This Is What El Paso Will See Instead
When you think of amusement parks; you probably think Wet N' Wild Or Magic Landing (if you want that nostalgia). But for 60 years Western Playland in Sunland Park has been the "go-to" amusement park for El Pasoans. I mean we've practically grown up with that commercial asking us "what...
KVIA
Car rolls over crashes into central El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas -- A car rolled over and crashed into the front of a house in central El Paso. It happened near the intersection of Yandell and Houston, near Concordia cemetery. First responders tell ABC-7 this happened right after 4 p.m. Monday. Two people were in the car. Fire...
That Time Hardcore Metallica Fans Were Trapped In Las Cruces
One of the most interesting concert experiences in our area took place in Las Cruces in 1997. I recently posted an article about concert venues in El Paso and Las Cruces and in it, I mentioned a "sleepover" that once happened in Las Cruces. I promised to tell the story for those who weren't there so, here it is ...
3 teenagers killed, 3 injured in crash in Chaparral, NM., State police say
UPDATE: OTERO COUNTY, New Mexico (KTSM) – According to the initial investigation from the New Mexico State Police, a 2007 Toyota Corolla, driven by a sixteen-year-old male was traveling east on Steve Drive and failed to stop at a posted stop sign and struck a 2019 Dodge Ram truck traveling south on Angelina Boulevard. The […]
uvureview.com
Faith & Film in the Reflection Center
Utah Valley University is home to a plethora of students of all different backgrounds. Whether Muslim or Christian, Hindu or agnostic, the university offers a place for you. One university resource that often goes underutilized by students is the university’s Reflection Center, found in SL112. Supported by numerous volunteer guides and members of the Interfaith Student Council, the Reflection Center is a “place for meditation, prayer, reflection, or other forms of individual religious expression.”
KVIA
Vehicles collide in same intersection as deadly Friday night crash in Chaparral
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- One intersection in Chaparral, New Mexico has seen two serious crashes this weekend that resulted in three deaths and multiple injuries. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Angelina boulevard and Steve street before 5 p.m. on Sunday night. Officials with the Otero County Sheriff's Department could not be reached Sunday night to confirm the extent of the crash, but images captured by an ABC-7 crew show extensive damage to the front ends of both vehicles involved.
KVIA
New Mexico Governor to hold campaign rally in Las Cruces Saturday
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– Ahead of Election Day New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be holding a rally in Las Cruces. She will campaign on behalf of Gabe Vasquez, the Democratic challenger for Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell. Whoever wins will represent New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District in the...
Escobar: Voter suppression affecting turnout in Texas
Voter fatigue or voter suppression? The candidates running to represent El Paso in Congress disagree on what is keeping the bulk of voters home as early voting in the Nov. 8 election ends on Friday.
Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience
EL PASO, Texas -- Wednesday's Powerball drawing was the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The jackpot is $1.2 billion dollars. The life-changing amount had El Pasoans thinking about what they would do if they won. One lucky El Pasoan who did win $1 million dollars off a scratch-off ticket back in 2021 told us winning The post Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces police asking for help in finding man who has been missing for a year
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police are continuing to ask for help locating Geoffrey Spangler who was reported missing one year ago. Spangler, of Las Cruces, was 33 years old when he was last seen in November 2001 at White Sands Missile Range. His vehicle, a 2000 Dodge Avenger, was found Dec. 6 […]
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Next cold front expected to arrive Thursday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting its next cold front Thursday, producing breezy conditions and a slight cool down. A high pressure system is currently taking over the region, which is what’s warming afternoon highs near the 80s. A cold front will begin to move...
El Paso man has throat slashed while at conference in Kentucky
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso man had his throat slashed in Louisville Kentucky while attending a conference. “Late the night of October 24th, in Louisville Kentucky, our friend and family member Oscar Sanchez was brutally attacked by an unprovoked mentally ill person and needs our help,” said a GoFundMe organized by Lorena Saenz. […]
Comments / 0