Priscilla Presley & Son Navarone Garibaldi Step Out For Dinner As Icon Continues Work On Upcoming Biopic 'Priscilla'

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
Despite mounting the biggest project of her life, Priscilla Presley carved out quality time for her son, Navarone Garibaldi . On Wednesday, November 2, the former wife of Elvis Presley stepped out with the 35-year-old musician to grab dinner in Los Angeles as she continues work on her upcoming biopic, Priscilla .

The mother-son duo rocked chic ensembles, with Presley wearing a black turtleneck paired with matching flared pants, a fanny pack and sneakers. Garibaldi, whose father is film maven Marco Garibaldi , gave off an edge wearing dark gray plaid pants paired with a black tee and a green sports jacket.

ALWAYS HER KING: PRISCILLA PRESLEY REFLECTS ON HER TUMULTUOUS RELATIONSHIP WITH ELVIS PRESLEY

The businesswoman, who was married to the king of rock from 1967 to 1973, has been hard at work as the film adaption of her 1985 memoir, Elvis And Me, continues production with Presley acting as executive producer.

The upcoming movie is bound to be juicy, as Presley, who shares daughter Lisa Marie Presley with her former husband, revealed how tumultuous her union with the late icon was.

"He always had his demons. He really was alone . He really didn't have a peer, not with a group and not really with anyone," Presley wrote in her tell-all of her ex, who passed away in 1977.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY READY TO 'SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT' ON HER PAINFUL PAST, IS 'LOOKING FORWARD TO A FRESH START': SOURCE

"I was always ready to greet him at the door and pamper him," she penned in the book. "I loved taking care of Elvis very much. I loved tending to him. I loved feeding him. It was a good life. It was different , but it was ours. I truly cherish the great times."

Despite the two going their separate ways prior to the music legend's death, they remained close after their split. "Their relationship wasn't perfect and Priscilla has moved on, but she still misses Elvis," an insider divulged, explaining how she intends to honor her former spouse for the rest of her life. "She feels it's the least she can do."

HollywoodLife obtained the photos of Presley and Garibaldi.

