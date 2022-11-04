Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Northwestern field hockey’s season ends in state playoffs with loss to West Perry
The PIAA Class 1A field hockey first-round game on Tuesday didn’t start the way Northwestern wanted and the playoff matchup against West Perry didn’t get any better for the District 11 champion. The District 3 third-place finisher scored four first-half goals and ended up shutting out Northwestern 5-0...
How Colts firing Frank Reich affects Eagles this season and beyond
The Nov. 20 game between the Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts was supposed to be a reunion of mentor and mentee, with Frank Reich leading the Colts as their head coach and Nick Sirianni, the former Colts offensive coordinator and good friend to Reich leading the Eagles. However, that reunion will not happen at all.
Trucker who killed model along I-80 in Pa. gets 40 to 80 years behind bars
LEWISBURG – The Texas truck driver who admitted killing a New York City model and leaving her body in the snow along Interstate 80 in western Union County has been sentenced to 40 to 80 years in state prison. The sentence handed down Monday by Snyder-Union County Judge Michael...
Domestic dispute led to shooting rampage that left 4 dead in rural Pa. township, police say
UNITYVILLE – The shooting rampage that left four people dead in rural eastern Lycoming County Saturday began as a domestic dispute, state police say. Brian Taylor, 54, first shot and killed his wife Linda, 60, and then two others at different locations, police said Sunday. Those were Brian’s sister, 52-year-old Andrea Meek, and 55-year-old Jerry Zehring, an acquaintance of Brian Taylor’s.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
77K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0