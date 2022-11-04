ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domestic dispute led to shooting rampage that left 4 dead in rural Pa. township, police say

UNITYVILLE – The shooting rampage that left four people dead in rural eastern Lycoming County Saturday began as a domestic dispute, state police say. Brian Taylor, 54, first shot and killed his wife Linda, 60, and then two others at different locations, police said Sunday. Those were Brian’s sister, 52-year-old Andrea Meek, and 55-year-old Jerry Zehring, an acquaintance of Brian Taylor’s.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
