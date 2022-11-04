Read full article on original website
Principal Newsletter 11/4/2022
REMINDER! Schedule for Week of November 21st!! We’re Open!. The schedule for the week of November 21st is as follows:. Monday, November 21st: Student-Family Conferences. NO SCHOOL! Students stay home and come to school with parents/family during their conference time slot in Advisory classroom. Tuesday, November 22nd:...
Parent Teacher Conferences on Friday, November 18th
Mercer will be hosting Parent Teacher Conferences on Friday, November 18th. This is a NO SCHOOL for students. 8:30am-2:20pm staff will be hosting 20-minute conferences for specific families. These families will receive a call or text to schedule their conference. 2:30pm-4:00pm All families are able to visit for the drop-in...
INCOMING KINDERGARTEN TOUR
We are excited to host an in-person tour of Stevens Elementary for prospective parents for the 23/24 school year! Families will get to meet the current Kindergarten, teacher Glory Wilson and will include a peek into the current Kindergarten classroom during reading group instruction. Current Stevens students & parents will attend to be available for questions.
Philosopher-in-Residence
The Philosophy Learning and Teaching Organization (PLATO – formerly the University of Washington Center for Philosophy for Children) has had a relationship with John Muir Elementary since 2009. With funding from a grant, the school began the first philosopher-in-residence program in the Seattle School district at John Muir in 2013.
