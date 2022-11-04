7 November 2022 12:11 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Sweetgreen Inc is expected to report third quarter earnings of -37 cents​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from eight analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -40 cents to ​a loss of -30 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", five "Buy", two "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the restaurants & bars peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Nine analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.27 percent from -36 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -28 cents to a low of -40 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the nine analysts providing estimates is $22. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report revenue of $129.44 million, a figure is not available for the same quarter last year. * No EPS actual value is available for the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.36 -0.36 Met Mar. 31 2022 -0.41 -0.45 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.66 -1.14 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 7 at 12:11 a.m..

