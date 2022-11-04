Read full article on original website
Berkshire Hathaway Inc <BRKb>: Profits of $3.53 announced for third quarter
5 November 2022 12:55 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Berkshire Hathaway Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $3.53 per share, 66 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $2.87. Profits of $2.67 per share were anticipated by the three analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $2.15 to $2.96 per share, with a forecasted mean of $2.67 per share. The company reported revenue of $76.93 billion, which is higher than the estimated $76.91 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the consumer goods conglomerates peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $76.93 billion from $70.58 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 3.33 4.21 Beat Mar. 31 2022 2.80 3.18 Beat Dec. 31 2021 2.88 3.27 Beat Sep. 30 2021 2.99 2.87 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 12:55 p.m.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp expected to post earnings of 5cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 10. * The George Town Cayman Islands-based company is expected to report a 22.5% increase in revenue to $81.99 million from $66.91 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp is for earnings of 5 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp is $24.38, above its last closing price of $13.68. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.12 0.16 -0.08 Missed -151.9 Mar. 31 2022 -0.05 -0.08 -0.16 Missed -103.9 Dec. 31 2021 -0.01 0.05 0.08 Beat 52.4 Sep. 30 2021 0.12 0.09 0.02 Missed -78.4 Jun. 0.34 0.27 0.02 Missed -92.5 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.05 -0.05 -0.03 Beat 38 Dec. 31 2020 0.36 0.36 0.02 Missed -95.3 Sep. 30 2020 0.08 0.08 -0.19 Missed -337.5 This summary was machine generated November 8 at 18:13 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Century Aluminum Co <CENX.O>: Losses of 34 cents announced for third quarter
7 November 2022 10:56 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Century Aluminum Co in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -34 cents per share, 28 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -6 cents. Losses of -43 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -47 cents to -39 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -43 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $637.20 million, which is lower than the estimated $642.07 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the aluminum peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $637.2 million from $581.4 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.21 0.30 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.34 0.59 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.09 0.17 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.13 -0.06 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 7 at 10:56 p.m.
Angion Biomedica Corp expected to post a loss of 36 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Angion Biomedica Corp is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 10 (estimated). * The Uniondale New York-based company is expected to report a 44.1% decrease in revenue to $816.67 thousand from $1.46 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Angion Biomedica Corp is for a loss of 36 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is no "strong buy" or "buy," 3 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Angion Biomedica Corp is $1.5, above its last closing price of $0.91. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.43 -0.46 -0.30 Beat 35.3 Mar. 31 2022 -0.37 -0.43 -0.48 Missed -10.3 Dec. 31 2021 -0.66 -0.62 0.58 Beat 193.9 Sep. 30 2021 -0.72 -0.72 -0.53 Beat 26.9 Jun. -0.69 -0.69 -0.58 Beat 15.6 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.62 -0.62 -1.56 Missed -150.6 Dec. 31 2020 -1.30 -1.30 -1.90 Missed -46.2 This summary was machine generated November 8 at 16:24 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Sweetgreen Inc expected to post a loss of 37 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Sweetgreen Inc is expected to report results on November 9. * The Los Angeles California-based company is expected to report revenue of $129.444 million, according to the mean estimate from 7 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Sweetgreen Inc is for a loss of 37 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Sweetgreen Inc is $21.5, above its last closing price of $17.42. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.36 -0.36 -0.36 Met -0.3 Mar. 31 2022 -0.42 -0.41 -0.45 Missed -9.1 Dec. 31 2021 -0.66 -0.66 -1.14 Missed -73.1 This summary was machine generated November 7 at 00:04 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Itau Unibanco Holding SA expected to post earnings of 82centavos a share - Earnings Preview
* Itau Unibanco Holding SA is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 10. * The Sao Paulo-based company is expected to report a 17.9% increase in revenue to R$35.975 billion from R$30.53 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding SA is for earnings of 82 centavos per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 11 "strong buy" or "buy," 5 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Itau Unibanco Holding SA is R$31, above its last closing price of R$29.66. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Brazilian reais). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.75 0.75 0.78 Beat 3.9 Mar. 31 2022 0.75 0.73 0.75 Beat 2.2 Dec. 31 2021 0.69 0.69 0.73 Beat 5.8 Sep. 30 2021 0.69 0.68 0.69 Beat 1.7 Jun. 0.66 0.64 0.67 Beat 4.9 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.58 0.57 0.65 Beat 13.5 Dec. 31 2020 0.54 0.51 0.69 Beat 34.7 Sep. 30 2020 0.50 0.50 0.54 Beat 8.3 This summary was machine generated November 8 at 20:08 GMT. All figures in Brazilian reais unless otherwise stated.
7 November 2022 12:11 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Sweetgreen Inc is expected to report third quarter earnings of -37 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from eight analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -40 cents to a loss of -30 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", five "Buy", two "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the restaurants & bars peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Nine analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.27 percent from -36 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -28 cents to a low of -40 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the nine analysts providing estimates is $22. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report revenue of $129.44 million, a figure is not available for the same quarter last year. * No EPS actual value is available for the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.36 -0.36 Met Mar. 31 2022 -0.41 -0.45 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.66 -1.14 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 7 at 12:11 a.m..
Berkshire Hathaway Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $5,290.58 per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $4,579.79 per share. * Revenue rose 9% to $76.93 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $77.68 billion. * Berkshire Hathaway Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $1,832.00. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 16.5% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Berkshire Hathaway Inc shares had risen by 5.5% this quarter and lost 4.9% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $2.69 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Berkshire Hathaway Inc is $521,284.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 12:50 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 4.58 thousand 5.29 thousand Beat Jun. 30 2022 4.62 thousand 6.12 thousand Beat Mar. 31 2022 4.49 thousand 4.77 thousand Beat Dec. 31 2021 4.25 thousand 4.91 thousand Beat.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc expected to post a loss of 37 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 10. * The Lowell Massachusetts-based company is expected to report a 42.5% decrease in revenue to $3.967 million from $6.9 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is for a loss of 37 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is $9, above its last closing price of $2.69. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.33 -0.32 -0.31 Beat 2.4 Mar. 31 2022 -0.34 -0.33 -0.35 Missed -4.5 Dec. 31 2021 -0.24 -0.28 -0.35 Missed -25 Sep. 30 2021 -0.38 -0.38 -0.63 Missed -67.3 Jun. -0.40 -0.40 -20.01 Missed -4,902 30 2021 .5 This summary was machine generated November 8 at 17:23 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
CGI Inc <GIBa.TO>: Profits of C$1.55 per share anticipated for third quarter
7 November 2022 02:30 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. CGI Inc is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to C$1.55 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from ten analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from C$1.51 to C$1.57 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", twelve "Buy", * The average consensus recommendation for the it services & consulting peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Ten analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen slightly by 0.39 percent from C$1.55. Estimates ranged from a high of C$1.59 to a low of C$1.51. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the ten analysts providing estimates is C$127.77. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to C$3.2 billion from C$3.01 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of C$1.55 per share implies a gain of 10.43 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported C$1.4 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.53 1.54 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.51 1.54 Beat Dec. 31 2021 1.45 1.50 Beat Sep. 30 2021 1.35 1.40 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 7 at 02:30 p.m..
Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC <ADAP.O>: Losses of 24 cents announced for third quarter
8 November 2022 04:01 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC in the third quarter were on par with the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -24 cents per share, 6 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -30 cents. Losses of -24 cents per share were anticipated by the six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -32 cents to -6 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -24 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $7.01 million, which is higher than the estimated $4.04 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $7.01 million from $1.2 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.25 -0.28 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.22 -0.30 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.14 -0.24 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.26 -0.30 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 8 at 04:01 p.m.
BRIEF-Coda Minerals Issued Additional 1.9 Mln Fully Paid Ordinary Shares At A$0.24/Share
* ISSUED AN ADDITIONAL 1.9 MILLION FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES AT A$0.24/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
BRIEF-Mcewen Mining Announces Q3 2022 Results
* MCEWEN MINING INC - Q3 PRODUCTION WAS 26,200 GOLD OUNCES AND 852,200 SILVER OUNCES, OR 35,700 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES. * MCEWEN MINING INC - REVISED GUIDANCE FOR 2022 PRODUCTION IS 134,600-141,800 GEOS. * MCEWEN MINING INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
