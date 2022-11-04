Alabama Hoops Staying Aggressive From the Perimeter

Even though it's a new season, and new team, Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats still encourages his players to hunt for shots.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One of the main factors Nate Oats and Alabama basketball were looking to address this season is shooting. The team only connected at a rate of 30 percent from the 3-point line last season, and everyone who shot over that mark is no longer on the team.

The shooting is still a work in progress, and the exhibition game against Southern Illinois was not what the team wanted in terms of perimeter marksmanship (3-for-22 from deep) but Oats still expects the shooters to remain aggressive from the outside.

"I want them knowing that any time they're open, I expect them to shoot it," Oats said on Friday. "They've got the green light to shoot it. I want them hunting shots, [Mark] Sears, Dom Welch, Nimari Burnett, Rylan Griffen. Those guys should be hunting shots, trying to find ways to get more of them off when they're open."

Even though he has yet to play his first regular-season game with the Crimson Tide, Sears confirmed that the message from the coach hasn't changed throughout the offseason.

When it comes to shot selection, they're consistently being told:

"Take the open ones," Sears said.

"I think we did than in the exhibition game Saturday, and when we didn't take them, we'll take the second one and that'll be contested."

The exhibition Saturday was also an opportunity for players to get out any nerves as the team played in Foster Auditorium in front of the student body. When Oats was asked about that, he smiled and responded "I hope we got the jitters out, because 3-for-22 is not what I've been watching in practice."

The next time the Crimson Tide take the court, it'll count as Alabama will open the season against Longwood in Coleman Coliseum. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. CT

See Also:

Jahvon Quinerly Named Preseason All-SEC by Coaches, Brandon Miller Second-Team

Nate Oats Not Concerned with Shooting Struggles in Exhibition Win

Want to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? SI Tickets