Milwaukee, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Developers revise Brookfield Wheel & Sprocket proposal

BROOKFIELD — After 60 residents voiced their opposition to a proposed five-story mixed-use building on the Wheel & Sprocket property at a public hearing in September, the developers have changed their proposal. The initial proposal consisted of a building on the corner of Lilly Road and Capitol Drive with...
BROOKFIELD, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Public asked to weigh in on DNR permit for “incidental taking” of rare plant in Washington Co., WI | By Stacy Rowe

Incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the species’ overall population at risk. The town of Trenton proposes to recondition 1 mile of roadway along Newark Drive from Trenton Road to Indian Lore Road in the Town of Trenton and Town of Farmington. The existing roadway is approximately 20’ paved surface with 2’ wide gravel shoulders. The project will look to improve the roadway to two 11-foot paved lanes and 2’ wide shoulders.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Women of Distinction 2022: Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

This special section features some of our city’s most accomplished female leaders. These women represent a wide range of fields, from finance and education to hospitality, beauty and more. Join us in saluting them in our fourth annual Women of Distinction section!. Alexx Zawada took her first job at...
pleasantviewrealty.com

1518 North 28th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA

NEW to the market! Northwest side Sheboygan ranch with 3 bedrooms, main floor updated full bath, and a LL ¾ bath. Some of the nice features offered are maintenance free siding, updated windows, large backyard, and 1 ½ detached garage with attached covered patio that you may want to enclose for an outside 3 season room or extra storage. With easy access to shopping, restaurants, HWY’s 23 and 43, included appliances, and new upgraded electrical panel prior to closing this is the home YOU have been waiting for.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Sunday Brunch at Mavens on Main in West Bend, WI

West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main welcomes you to try its new Sunday Brunch. “We will...
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Onward Milwaukee Physical Therapy in Brookfield

Onward Milwaukee Physical Therapy is a one-stop shop for active individuals wanting to get out of pain and improve their daily performance. Brian Kramp is in Brookfield checking out their practice and starting the day with dry needling.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fall Fest Vendor & Craft Fair

Dive into the Fall Fest Vendor and Craft Fair. Event begins at noon Sunday, November 6 at the New Berlin VFW, 17980 W Beloit Rd, New Berlin. Enjoy more than 30 local vendors and crafters.
NEW BERLIN, WI
97ZOK

The Internet Is Divided On The Pronunciation Of A Wisconsin Town

Racine is a city of about 80,000 people in Wisconsin just over the Stateline in the Eastern part of the state. I've never been to Racine. But I assume it's like most other Wisconsin cities of that size. It's full of large happy people that love the Packers and cheese. There's probably roughly one bar for every mailbox in the city. And it gets cold there in the winter. I also assume ice fishing is pretty popular during the winter months.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee girl reported missing, located safe

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department said a 14-year-old girl reported missing has been located safe. Kayvona Roby had been reported missing near 38th and Hadley. Milwaukee police thank the public for their help in this matter.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Cardinal

The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections

As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kelly Kruse, with Downtown Racine Corporation, joined us virtually to discuss a number of upcoming events, including the Holiday Parade and Tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 12. Kruse also spoke about an opportunity to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping.
RACINE, WI

