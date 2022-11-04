Read full article on original website
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Milwaukee secures funding for new cruise ship dock
The Milwaukee Common Council has signed off on a $2 million investment in the South Shore Cruise Dock, in a bid to make the city a must-stop on the Great Lakes cruise circuit.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Developers revise Brookfield Wheel & Sprocket proposal
BROOKFIELD — After 60 residents voiced their opposition to a proposed five-story mixed-use building on the Wheel & Sprocket property at a public hearing in September, the developers have changed their proposal. The initial proposal consisted of a building on the corner of Lilly Road and Capitol Drive with...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Public asked to weigh in on DNR permit for “incidental taking” of rare plant in Washington Co., WI | By Stacy Rowe
Incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the species’ overall population at risk. The town of Trenton proposes to recondition 1 mile of roadway along Newark Drive from Trenton Road to Indian Lore Road in the Town of Trenton and Town of Farmington. The existing roadway is approximately 20’ paved surface with 2’ wide gravel shoulders. The project will look to improve the roadway to two 11-foot paved lanes and 2’ wide shoulders.
milwaukeemag.com
Women of Distinction 2022: Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
This special section features some of our city’s most accomplished female leaders. These women represent a wide range of fields, from finance and education to hospitality, beauty and more. Join us in saluting them in our fourth annual Women of Distinction section!. Alexx Zawada took her first job at...
pleasantviewrealty.com
1518 North 28th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA
NEW to the market! Northwest side Sheboygan ranch with 3 bedrooms, main floor updated full bath, and a LL ¾ bath. Some of the nice features offered are maintenance free siding, updated windows, large backyard, and 1 ½ detached garage with attached covered patio that you may want to enclose for an outside 3 season room or extra storage. With easy access to shopping, restaurants, HWY’s 23 and 43, included appliances, and new upgraded electrical panel prior to closing this is the home YOU have been waiting for.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Sunday Brunch at Mavens on Main in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main welcomes you to try its new Sunday Brunch. “We will...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Onward Milwaukee Physical Therapy in Brookfield
Onward Milwaukee Physical Therapy is a one-stop shop for active individuals wanting to get out of pain and improve their daily performance. Brian Kramp is in Brookfield checking out their practice and starting the day with dry needling.
wearegreenbay.com
US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 to close for weeks in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – All motorists in Fond du Lac County should be aware of an upcoming closure on Monday. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the southbound US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 will be closed to traffic for 14 days. Officials explain the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Eliminate pain and maximize performance at Onward Physical Therapy
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Onward Physical Therapy is a one-stop shop for active individuals wanting to get out of pain and improve their daily performance. Brian Kramp is in Brookfield checking out their practice!
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fall Fest Vendor & Craft Fair
Dive into the Fall Fest Vendor and Craft Fair. Event begins at noon Sunday, November 6 at the New Berlin VFW, 17980 W Beloit Rd, New Berlin. Enjoy more than 30 local vendors and crafters.
Northridge Mall up for sale, despite Milwaukee's demolition order
The city has been trying its best to get the building demolished, arguing it has become a hotbed of crime, while the mall's owners have been focused on delaying an order from a judge to demolish.
The Internet Is Divided On The Pronunciation Of A Wisconsin Town
Racine is a city of about 80,000 people in Wisconsin just over the Stateline in the Eastern part of the state. I've never been to Racine. But I assume it's like most other Wisconsin cities of that size. It's full of large happy people that love the Packers and cheese. There's probably roughly one bar for every mailbox in the city. And it gets cold there in the winter. I also assume ice fishing is pretty popular during the winter months.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Armed man arrested at West Bend library; demanded staff 'stop the voting'
WEST BEND, Wis. - A 38-year-old man was arrested at the West Bend Community Memorial Library on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for being armed with a knife and demanding the staff "stop the voting." Officers responded and arrested the man without incident. There were no injuries reported. Officials say West Bend...
Here's the best neighborhoods in Milwaukee for 'young professionals' to live in
The best neighborhood in Milwaukee for "young professionals" is (drum roll)... Juneau Town? That's according to rating website Niche.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee girl reported missing, located safe
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department said a 14-year-old girl reported missing has been located safe. Kayvona Roby had been reported missing near 38th and Hadley. Milwaukee police thank the public for their help in this matter.
Daily Cardinal
The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections
As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Sneak peek five Below, HomeGoods, Sierra, Big Lots and …. the opening date
West Bend, WI – There’s been quite a bit of visible progress on the former Shopko buildout, 1710 S. Main Street, as four national retailers prepare to open. Facade signs are in place for HomeGoods and Sierra, which are part of the TJX / TJ Maxx franchise. Click...
Wisconsin Pot Grow Called ‘Sophisticated’ by Cops. Included ‘Grow Bible’
A huge marijuana grow operation that was shut down in Milwaukee, Wi was called "sophisticated" by the local police. What makes it so damn "smart?" Fox6Now. Oh, and what is a "Marijuana Grow Bible???" Cops see everything, and I mean everything. So when a giant pot bust goes down in...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kelly Kruse, with Downtown Racine Corporation, joined us virtually to discuss a number of upcoming events, including the Holiday Parade and Tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 12. Kruse also spoke about an opportunity to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping.
CBS 58
'It's going to hurt us all:' Milwaukee residents speak out against proposed rate increases by WE Energies
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Your gas and electric bills might start looking a bit more expensive. That's if a proposed 13% rate increase from WE Energies is passed by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission (WPSC). According to Brendan Conway, a spokesperson for WE Energies, that 13% translates to roughly a...
