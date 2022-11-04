Read full article on original website
RPT-UPDATE 3-China's COVID epicentre shifts to Guangzhou as outbreaks widen
(Repeats to more clients with no changes) Southern manufacturing hub fighting worst COVID-19 flare-up Cases double in Zhengzhou, production base for Apple supplier. BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - New coronavirus cases surged in Guangzhou and other Chinese cities, official data showed on Tuesday, with the global manufacturing hub becoming China's latest COVID-19 epicentre and testing the city's ability to avoid a Shanghai-style lockdown.
Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin
Anti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine. Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a...
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
UPDATE 1-Australia's Suncorp flags natural hazard costs of up to $263.3 million
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australian insurer Suncorp Group said on Monday it expects to incur a cost of between A$350 million to A$410 million ($224.74 million to $263.26 million) for claims relating to several natural hazard events in the country. Suncorp had received more than 13,000 claims as of the...
Global leaders have a climate credibility problem - former U.S. Vice President Al Gore
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Global leaders have a credibility problem when it comes to climate change, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore told the COP27 climate conference on Monday, criticising developed nations' pursuit of gas resources in Africa. "We have a credibility problem all of us: We're talking and we're...
Australia, NZ dlrs hold onto gains as risk appetite rebounds on China
SYDNEY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars held onto their recent gains on Tuesday, buoyed by a broad pick-up in risk appetite as markets clung onto hopes that China's costly zero-COVID policy will eventually ease. The Aussie was hanging at $0.6467, after rising 0.2% overnight, building...
BRIEF-UK Retailer Next Set To Snap Up Online Furniture Firm Made.Com - Bloomberg News
* RETAILER NEXT SET TO SNAP UP ONLINE FURNITURE FIRM MADE.COM - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: [ https://bloom.bg/3WM8UTy].
Aveva signals revenue growth in the second half
LONDON (Reuters) - Aveva, the British software company targeted by its top shareholder Schneider Electric, said on Tuesday it expected revenue to grow in the second half, while increases in its cost base that squeezed first-half profit would abate. The company reported a 2.5% drop in revenue on an organic...
Musk sells Tesla stock worth about $4 billion - SEC filing
(Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 19.5 million shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $3.95 billion, U.S. securities filings showed on Tuesday. The latest sale brings the total value of Tesla stocks sold by Musk to nearly $20 bln since he disclosed his stake in...
BRIEF-Renault and Qualcomm plan to extend strategic co-operation to Renault's new electric and software company Ampere
* QUALCOMM AND RENAULT GROUP INTEND TO EXTEND THEIR STRATEGIC COOPERATION TO RENAULT’S NEW ELECTRIC AND SOFTWARE COMPANY, AMPERE, TO CO-DEVELOP A CENTRALIZED PLATFORM ARCHITECTURE FOR SOFTWARE-DEFINED ELECTRIC VEHICLES POWERED. * REG-RENAULT GROUP: QUALCOMM AND RENAULT GROUP INTEND TO EXTEND THEIR STRATEGIC COOPERATION TO RENAULT’S NEW ELECTRIC AND SOFTWARE...
Is the UK now contemplating NFT regulations?
The lawmakers of Britain's DCMS committee have opened up an inquiry to understand the potential benefits and risks of NFTs. Lawmakers feel that with the markets swinging so wildly, there are fears that NFTs may be in a bubble. The non-fungible tokens (NFT) created quite a boom in 2021. Since...
UPDATE 1-Mastodon: What is the social network hailed as a Twitter alternative?
BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - With Twitter in disarray since the world's richest person took control of it last week, Mastodon, a decentralised, open alternative from privacy-obsessed Germany, has seen a flood of new users. "The bird is free," tweeted Tesla mogul Elon Musk when he completed his $44 billion...
5 TSX construction stocks to watch after labor market expansion
In Q3 2022, Badger Infrastructure’s gross profit margin rose to 27.4 per cent. On June 21, 2022, SNCL completed its acquisition of Flex Process. In Q2 2022, Stantec Inc.’s revenue grew by 22.9 per cent to C$ 1.1 billion. The construction sector had been adversely impacted by COVID-19...
What drove a2 Milk’s (ASX:A2M) shares 4% higher on ASX today?
On Tuesday (8 November), shares of a2 Milk jumped over 4% on the ASX, trading at AU$5.740 as of 2:30 PM AEDT. This was in line with the Consumer Staples sector’s positive performance, up 147.6 points around the same time. The company recently received approval from the US FDA...
EV maker Lucid reports bigger quarterly loss
(Reuters) -Lucid Group Inc reported a bigger third-quarter loss on Tuesday, as the luxury electric vehicle maker struggled with rising costs to ramp up production. The company's shares, which have fallen 64% so far this year, lost about 4% in trading after the bell. Supply chain snarls have crimped its...
Stock Market
By Wayne Cole SYDNEY (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures and commodities slipped in Asia on Monday after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, though resilience in Asian.
Ukraine's president says Black Sea grain export deal must be extended
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations on Tuesday that the U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain export deal that unblocked three major Ukrainian ports must be extended. "It is necessary for the grain agreement to continue in the future. Ukraine is ready to...
BRIEF-Proxy Advisory Firm PIRC Advises Smiths Group Shareholders To Vote Against Resolution To Approve Remuneration Report At AGM
* PROXY ADVISORY FIRM PIRC ADVISES SMITHS GROUP'S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RESOLUTION TO APPROVE REMUNERATION REPORT AT AGM. * PROXY ADVISORY FIRM PIRC ADVISES SMITHS GROUP'S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RESOLUTION TO RE-ELECT GEORGE BUCKLEY AS NON EXEC CHAIR AT AGM. * PROXY ADVISORY FIRM PIRC ADVISES CRANEWARE SHAREHOLDERS...
Morning News Call - Europe, November 7
How are these three ASX-listed healthcare shares faring today?. To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://solutions.refinitiv.com/MorningNewsCallENsubscriptionpage. For Morning News Call U.S. -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day -...
BRIEF-A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick Regarding Activision Blizzard’S Merger With Microsoft
* A LETTER FROM CEO BOBBY KOTICK REGARDING ACTIVISION BLIZZARD’S MERGER WITH MICROSOFT. * ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC - CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO CLOSE MERGER WITH MICROSOFT IN MICROSOFT’S CURRENT FISCAL YEAR ENDING JUNE 2023. * ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC - WORKING CLOSELY WITH MICROSOFT TO ACTIVELY ENGAGE REGULATORS IN...
