Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Advocacy Group Calls Out "Rigged" Election MapsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
williamsonhomepage.com
94,600 early votes cast in Davidson County
Davidson County saw 94,600 votes cast during early voting for the Nov. 8, 2022, general election, according to the Davidson County Election Commission, a lower turnout than the 2018 midterm election which saw 162,256 votes cast in Davidson County. 2022 state-wide early voting totals sits at 882,310 while the 2018...
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin investment adviser cleared of SEC enforcement charges
Franklin-based investment firm CapWealth Advisors has won a jury trial in an enforcement action brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC alleged in a 2020 civil complaint that CapWealth, principal Timothy Pagliara and representative Timothy Murphy failed to disclose conflict of interest to clients related to 12b-1 fees. The SEC argued that CapWealth was benefitting by directing clients to funds that charged the fees “when share classes of the same funds that presented a more favorable value to the clients were available.”
williamsonhomepage.com
Gov. Lee makes final pitch to voters on eve of midterm election
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee's reelection campaign bus tour made its last stop in Franklin on the eve of the 2022 midterm election where he framed Tennessee as the example of the future of governance nationwide. That tour included stops over the weekend from Knoxville to Jackson and Collierville and stops...
williamsonhomepage.com
Thomas (Tom) Wyatt Wesley, Jr.
Thomas (Tom) Wyatt Wesley, Jr., of Franklin passed away on Saturday, November 5, surrounded by friends and family, at the age of 90. Tom was born in Houston, Texas to parents Thomas and Mayme Wesley on March 28, 1932. He was a graduate of the University of Houston where he was the Baptist Student Union President. During his time at the University of Houston, Tom began a relationship with his future wife, Aline Charlton. They were married on November 4, 1955 at Woodland Baptist Church in Houston and celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary the day before he passed.
williamsonhomepage.com
Sylvia Alice Rivers Tywater
Sylvia Alice Rivers Tywater, age 79 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away November 8, 2022. Lifelong resident of Williamson County, TN. She was a graduate of Franklin High School. Member of the Daughters of the Confederacy. Preceded in death by husband of 61+ years, Leon D. Tywater, Sr.; parents, Dan and Barbara Chadwell Rivers; sister, Fannie Ladd and brother, Dan Walker “Sonny” Rivers. Survived by: sons, Lee (Laura) Tywater and Andy (Laura) Tywater; daughter, Deanna (Rick) Bevels; brother, Will (Marie) Rivers; sisters, Mattie Evelyn Davenport and Joyce Ragsdale; grandchildren, Chloe, Carson, Houston, Molly, John-Adam, Maggie and Thomas; great grandchildren, Bennett, Graham and Eleanor.
williamsonhomepage.com
Wilma Jean Fox
Wilma Jean Fox age 92 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away, Saturday, November 5, 2022. Wilma Jean enjoyed and loved to fish. She enjoyed being outside. Wilma Jean was preceded by her husband, J.C. Fox, Sr.; parnets Robert and Beulah Walker; daughter, Wanda Hill; Five sister and three brothers. Wilma Jean...
williamsonhomepage.com
Claudette Busher Taylor
Claudette passed away peacefully on November 3, 2022, at Williamson Medical Center with family at her side after some acute complications from her ongoing health challenges. Claudette was born in Burlington, WI on April 27, 1935, to Claude J. Busher and Cecilia Lofy Busher. She grew up there, attended the University of Wisconsin and met her first husband, Colby. They married and raised their three children in Wisconsin until moving to Tennessee in 1967. Later after divorce, Claudette finished her bachelor’s degree at Toledo University, and moved back to TN in 1989.
williamsonhomepage.com
Tiffany Crystal Elkins
Tiffany Crystal Elkins, age 42 of Greenbrier, Tenn., passed away November 3, 2022. Tiffany was a graduate of Hunters Lane High School and worked as a secretary for Two Men and A Truck. Preceded in death by mother, Cindy Lee Lloyd; brother, Brody Hughes; grandmother, Mary Irene Stephens Lloyd and uncle, Darrell Lloyd. Survived by: daughter, Kirsten Elkins; sister, Natasha Holland; grandfather, Rhyan (Mary) Lloyd; nephew, Tyler Darnall; niece, Angelina Pewitt and other loving family members.
williamsonhomepage.com
Everything you need to know about Nashville-area college hoops season
Believe it or not, college basketball season is here. Before we know it, March Madness will be here. So instead of performing a late-February crash course on all the local squads, make sure to follow along at the Nashville Post and The News where we will be providing weekly coverage of Belmont, Lipscomb, Tennessee State, Vanderbilt, and Middle Tennessee throughout the season.
Comments / 0