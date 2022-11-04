Thomas (Tom) Wyatt Wesley, Jr., of Franklin passed away on Saturday, November 5, surrounded by friends and family, at the age of 90. Tom was born in Houston, Texas to parents Thomas and Mayme Wesley on March 28, 1932. He was a graduate of the University of Houston where he was the Baptist Student Union President. During his time at the University of Houston, Tom began a relationship with his future wife, Aline Charlton. They were married on November 4, 1955 at Woodland Baptist Church in Houston and celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary the day before he passed.

