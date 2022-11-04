Read full article on original website
Flu season arrives early with highest severity in over a decade
Influenza is hitting the U.S. harder and earlier this year, data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday shows. Driving the news: Flu season, which usually starts to pick up in October and peaks between January and February, arrived about six weeks early with particularly high illness in the U.S. South and Southeast, according to the CDC.
Flu season has hit 13-year record in US, CDC reports
The flu is hitting the US hard, with 880,000 cases of lab-confirmed influenza illness, 6,900 hospitalisations and 360 flu-related deaths recorded in the nation this year. According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the last year there was a comparable flu "burden" was 2009 during the H1N1 swine flu pandemic. The flu burden is a metric used by the CDC to determine the severity of the flu.
POLITICO
Grandma’s flu vaccine, and yours
New seasonal flu vaccines aimed at protecting older adults are available for the first time this year. People 65 and older can get one of three supercharged vaccines: two high-dose vaccines that have up to four times the amount of antigen that triggers the immune response, and one “adjuvanted” vaccine that has the usual amount of antigen plus an adjuvant.
This Flu Season Is More Severe Than Those of the Last Decade: CDC Data
The flu has arrived significantly earlier this year, causing more hospitalizations at this point in the season than in the past decade, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency said Friday that flu season arrived over a month earlier than usual, and flu-related...
The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows
(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
Consumer Reports.org
Why Older Adults Need Special Flu Shots
For many years, people who are 65 or older have had the option to get a flu shot that’s specially formulated for them. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declined to recommend that older adults get these shots instead of the standard flu shot options. This flu season, that has changed.
Healthline
Diabetes and the Flu Shot: What You Should Know
Whenever a nip of cold is in the air, and coughs and sneezes ring out in public places, you know it’s flu season again. If you live with diabetes, you’re probably being prodded to go get a flu shot and related vaccines. People with diabetes (PWDs) face a.
KAAL-TV
CDC: Flu vaccine uptake low as RSV, influenza continue to spread
(ABC News) – Flu vaccine uptake is lower this year compared to last year even as the U.S. experiences a resurgence of respiratory viruses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. About 18.7 million flu vaccine doses have been administered to adults in pharmacies as of the...
RSV cases among kids are spiking in US, reports say. How to spot the respiratory illness
Here’s what parents should watch out for.
Flu season hits early with record high hospitalizations
Flu-related hospitalizations for this time of the year are the highest they’ve been in a decade, according to new government figures, an ominous sign about the months to come. So far this season, there have been at least 880,000 lab-confirmed influenza illnesses, 6,900 hospitalizations and 360 deaths from flu,...
South Carolina health officials report first pediatric flu death
A South Carolina resident under 18 died from flu complications, state health officials said Monday, marking the state’s first pediatric flu-related death of the flu season. The minor was a Midlands resident, according to a news release from the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control. Officials did not release any additional information.
Flu and other respiratory virus activity continues to ramp up across the US
CNN — Government health officials on Friday warned of an early and severe start to cold and flu season in the United States, saying they were closely monitoring hospital capacity and medical supplies and were ready to send help if needed. “We suspect that many children are being exposed...
Bay News 9
Health officials: Wave of respiratory virus cases hitting early
Respiratory viruses are surging across the United States — and unlike two years ago, COVID-19 is only part of the problem — federal health officials said Friday. Respiratory viruses are surging across the United States — and unlike two years ago, COVID-19 is only part of the problem — federal health officials said Friday.
News-Medical.net
Influenza hospitalizations at highest level in ten years, predicting a severe U.S. flu season
On November 4, 2022, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published their weekly Influenza Surveillance Report for Week 43 (October 23, 2022, to October 29, 2022). With a cumulative hospitalization rate of 2.9/100,000 cases, which amounted to a total of 4,326 patients hospitalized during Week 43, influenza infection and hospitalization rates continue to increase at an alarmingly fast and early rate this year.
Amy Schumer said her son was hospitalized with a flu-like virus that's sickening kids across the US. Here are the symptoms to watch out for.
Early symptoms of RSV include runny nose, decreased appetite, and a cough that may progress to wheezing. In infants, the infection can be severe.
Prevention
RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
A Tridemic Is Possible as COVID, Flu, and RSV Surge — Here's How to Stay Safe
In 2021, the US experienced a "twindemic" as a fall COVID-19 surge overlapped with flu season. This year, experts are worried about the possibility of something even more concerning: a "tridemic" or "tripledemic" created by simultaneous surges of COVID, the flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a respiratory virus causing cold symptoms that can become severe in young children and immunocompromised people. The flu is always common this time of year, and fall COVID-19 spikes are becoming common, but the nationwide surge in RSV may have caught some of us by surprise.
U.S. flu season off to a fast start as other viruses spread
NEW YORK — The U.S. flu season is off to an unusually fast start, adding to an autumn mix of viruses that have been filling hospitals and doctor waiting rooms.Reports of flu are already high in 17 states, and the hospitalization rate hasn't been this high this early since the 2009 swine flu pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So far, there have been an estimated 730 flu deaths, including at least two children.The winter flu season usually flu ramps up in December or January."We are seeing more cases than we would expect at this time,"...
A worry this winter? Flu and RSV coinfection creates entirely new untreatable hybrid, study finds — as both viruses surge across US
The flu and a seasonal common cold virus can fuse together and create an entirely new pathogen, scientists have shown for the first time. Influenza A and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) - which is wreaking havoc on US hospitals - were found to combine and create not one but two new hybrid viruses.
buffalohealthyliving.com
Flu Hospitalization Highest in Over a Decade
The hospitalization rate from flu cases at this point in the year is higher than the rate observed at this same point during previous flu seasons going back to 2010-2011, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of late October, influenza tracking by the CDC shows at least 880,000 illnesses, 6,900 hospitalizations, and 360 deaths.
