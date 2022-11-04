NEW YORK — The U.S. flu season is off to an unusually fast start, adding to an autumn mix of viruses that have been filling hospitals and doctor waiting rooms.Reports of flu are already high in 17 states, and the hospitalization rate hasn't been this high this early since the 2009 swine flu pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So far, there have been an estimated 730 flu deaths, including at least two children.The winter flu season usually flu ramps up in December or January."We are seeing more cases than we would expect at this time,"...

