Washington State

Axios

Flu season arrives early with highest severity in over a decade

Influenza is hitting the U.S. harder and earlier this year, data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday shows. Driving the news: Flu season, which usually starts to pick up in October and peaks between January and February, arrived about six weeks early with particularly high illness in the U.S. South and Southeast, according to the CDC.
The Independent

Flu season has hit 13-year record in US, CDC reports

The flu is hitting the US hard, with 880,000 cases of lab-confirmed influenza illness, 6,900 hospitalisations and 360 flu-related deaths recorded in the nation this year. According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the last year there was a comparable flu "burden" was 2009 during the H1N1 swine flu pandemic. The flu burden is a metric used by the CDC to determine the severity of the flu.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Grandma’s flu vaccine, and yours

New seasonal flu vaccines aimed at protecting older adults are available for the first time this year. People 65 and older can get one of three supercharged vaccines: two high-dose vaccines that have up to four times the amount of antigen that triggers the immune response, and one “adjuvanted” vaccine that has the usual amount of antigen plus an adjuvant.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
Consumer Reports.org

Why Older Adults Need Special Flu Shots

For many years, people who are 65 or older have had the option to get a flu shot that’s specially formulated for them. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declined to recommend that older adults get these shots instead of the standard flu shot options. This flu season, that has changed.
Healthline

Diabetes and the Flu Shot: What You Should Know

Whenever a nip of cold is in the air, and coughs and sneezes ring out in public places, you know it’s flu season again. If you live with diabetes, you’re probably being prodded to go get a flu shot and related vaccines. People with diabetes (PWDs) face a.
KAAL-TV

CDC: Flu vaccine uptake low as RSV, influenza continue to spread

(ABC News) – Flu vaccine uptake is lower this year compared to last year even as the U.S. experiences a resurgence of respiratory viruses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. About 18.7 million flu vaccine doses have been administered to adults in pharmacies as of the...
The Hill

Flu season hits early with record high hospitalizations

Flu-related hospitalizations for this time of the year are the highest they’ve been in a decade, according to new government figures, an ominous sign about the months to come. So far this season, there have been at least 880,000 lab-confirmed influenza illnesses, 6,900 hospitalizations and 360 deaths from flu,...
GEORGIA STATE
WFAE

South Carolina health officials report first pediatric flu death

A South Carolina resident under 18 died from flu complications, state health officials said Monday, marking the state’s first pediatric flu-related death of the flu season. The minor was a Midlands resident, according to a news release from the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control. Officials did not release any additional information.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Bay News 9

Health officials: Wave of respiratory virus cases hitting early

Respiratory viruses are surging across the United States — and unlike two years ago, COVID-19 is only part of the problem — federal health officials said Friday. Respiratory viruses are surging across the United States — and unlike two years ago, COVID-19 is only part of the problem — federal health officials said Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
News-Medical.net

Influenza hospitalizations at highest level in ten years, predicting a severe U.S. flu season

On November 4, 2022, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published their weekly Influenza Surveillance Report for Week 43 (October 23, 2022, to October 29, 2022). With a cumulative hospitalization rate of 2.9/100,000 cases, which amounted to a total of 4,326 patients hospitalized during Week 43, influenza infection and hospitalization rates continue to increase at an alarmingly fast and early rate this year.
GEORGIA STATE
Prevention

RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
POPSUGAR

A Tridemic Is Possible as COVID, Flu, and RSV Surge — Here's How to Stay Safe

In 2021, the US experienced a "twindemic" as a fall COVID-19 surge overlapped with flu season. This year, experts are worried about the possibility of something even more concerning: a "tridemic" or "tripledemic" created by simultaneous surges of COVID, the flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a respiratory virus causing cold symptoms that can become severe in young children and immunocompromised people. The flu is always common this time of year, and fall COVID-19 spikes are becoming common, but the nationwide surge in RSV may have caught some of us by surprise.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

U.S. flu season off to a fast start as other viruses spread

NEW YORK — The U.S. flu season is off to an unusually fast start, adding to an autumn mix of viruses that have been filling hospitals and doctor waiting rooms.Reports of flu are already high in 17 states, and the hospitalization rate hasn't been this high this early since the 2009 swine flu pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So far, there have been an estimated 730 flu deaths, including at least two children.The winter flu season usually flu ramps up in December or January."We are seeing more cases than we would expect at this time,"...
WISCONSIN STATE
buffalohealthyliving.com

Flu Hospitalization Highest in Over a Decade

The hospitalization rate from flu cases at this point in the year is higher than the rate observed at this same point during previous flu seasons going back to 2010-2011, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of late October, influenza tracking by the CDC shows at least 880,000 illnesses, 6,900 hospitalizations, and 360 deaths.

