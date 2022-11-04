Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
EDMONTON OILERS RELEASE UPDATE ON EVANDER KANE + TEAMMATES' POST-GAME REACTIONS
The Edmonton Oilers have released the following update on forward Evander Kane:. "After suffering a wrist injury early in the second period, Evander Kane is stable and has been transported to hospital for a procedure later this evening." Kane has his wrist slashed accidentally by the skate of Patrick Maroon...
markerzone.com
MITCHELL MILLER REMAINS UNDER CONTRACT WITH THE BRUINS PENDING FURTHER ACTION
When the Boston Bruins announced that they were parting ways with Mitchell Miller, it felt like the conclusion of a polarizing story. However, the epilogue of that story could prove spicy in its own right. In a recent thread, ESPN's Greg Wyshynski reports that the defenseman is still under contract...
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER, LONG-TIME AVALANCHE COLOUR COMMENTATOR PETER MCNAB PASSES AWAY
Some sad news to report in the hockey world on Sunday as AltitudeTV announced that former NHLer and long-time Colorado Avalanche colour commentator, Peter McNab, has passed away. McNab appeared in 954 games between 1973 and 1987 with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils. Upon...
markerzone.com
MITCHELL MILLER'S AGENT RELEASES STATEMENT AMID CONTROVERSY OVER CONTRACT SIGNING
Amid the announcement and reaction to the signing of 20-year-old Mitchell Miller to an entry-level by the Boston Bruins, Miller's agent has apparently been taking heat for signing him as a client given the racial implications of the situation. Eustace King of O2K Sports Management has now decided to release a statement commenting on why he signed Miller despite Miller's racist actions in the past, and why his agency was onboard.
markerzone.com
HABS' JOSH ANDERSON TO HAVE HEARING WITH NHL DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY
The National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced on Sunday afternoon that Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson will have a hearing for boarding Vegas Golden Knight defenceman Alex Pietrangelo. The incident occurred during the third period of Saturday's game between the two teams at the Bell Centre in Montreal....
markerzone.com
PLAYER SAFETY ANNOUNCES SUSPENSION FOR MATTHEW TKACHUK
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced today that it has suspended Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk for two games for high-sticking Kings' goalie Jonathan Quick. There is video explanation in DoPS' link, but we have you covered.
markerzone.com
FORMER NHL 1ST-ROUNDER FLOPS IN SWEDISH LEAGUE, HAS CONTRACT TERMINATED
It was supposed to be a prestigious signing for the Malmo Redhawks of the SHL. Instead, the team and their star signing have decided to mutually part ways after 15 games. It is believed that Kristian Vesalainen will head to his home country of Finland and sign there. "After a...
markerzone.com
RYAN REYNOLDS ADDRESSES RUMOURS THAT HE'S LOOKING TO BUY THE OTTAWA SENATORS
Even before it was officially announced that the Ottawa Senators were up for sale, there were rumours that Canadian movie star Ryan Reynolds is attempting to buy the team. Reynolds himself addressed those rumours during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Monday night, and said it is absolutely true.
markerzone.com
EVANDER KANE RELEASES STATEMENT FOLLOWING GRUESOME INJURY ON TUESDAY NIGHT
During last night's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane suffered a pretty gruesome injury. After being hit, Kane fell to the ice and was then accidently stepped on by Pat Maroon. Kane got up immediately and skated quickly to the Oilers bench, holding his arm....
markerzone.com
CONNOR MCDAVID PUTS THE GAME ON EASY-MODE AGAINST WASHINGTON
Connor McDavid is a nightmare for opposing players at 5v5. So how do you think it feels playing against him at 4v4, 3v3 or shorthanded. Probably NOT fun. Tonight, he put the settings on 'easy' mode and caught the Caps' flatfooted, burying the chance on Charlie Lindgren. This makes it...
markerzone.com
DON CHERRY GIVES AUSTON MATTHEWS ADVICE AFTER REFUSING TO FIGHT
The story of Auston Matthews and the Philadelphia Flyers from the other night is no big secret. Matthews and Flyers forward Travis Konecny started jawing back and forth, and it led to a scrum in which the former refused to participate. Seemingly getting amusement all the while. Retired tough guy...
markerzone.com
EVANDER KANE GETS LIT UP BY NEWLY ACQUIRED CAPS FORWARD NICOLAS AUBE-KUBEL (VIDEO)
Newly acquired Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel is doing what he can to become a fan favorite with his new team. The Caps matched up with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, and Aube-Kubel decided to bring a physical presence to the game. Evander Kane had the puck in open ice, and Aube-Kubel absolutely decks him.
markerzone.com
DRAISAITL FRUSTRATED WITH EDMONTON'S DEFENSIVE PLAY RECENTLY, 'WE JUST GIVE UP TOO MANY GOALS'
The Edmonton Oilers were on the losing end of a high-scoring affair with Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. It was Washington's powerplay that took charge, scoring on four of their five opportunities, which can't happen if you want a chance to win the game. After the...
markerzone.com
FORMER SECOND OVERALL PICK LOANED TO THE MINORS
The Los Angeles Kings announced on Sunday that they've assigned 2020 second overall pick Quinton Byfield to the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League. Byfield, 20, has missed the last six games for Los Angeles due to flu-like symptoms and in order to build him back up for conditioning reasons, they assigned him to the AHL.
markerzone.com
FULL WAIVERS LIST - NOVEMBER 7
After everyone from yesterday cleared waivers, there is a new list today. On November 7, a pair of players were placed on waivers by their respective teams for purpose of reassignment. Montreal Canadiens - Rem Pitlick, forward. Chicago Blackhawks - Dylan Wells, goalie.
markerzone.com
TORONTO'S AMIROV UNABLE TO TRAIN DUE TO ADDITIONAL TREATMENTS, RETURNS HOME PER AGENT
Some unfortunate news regarding Rodion Amirov dropped today. Amirov, 21, recently traveled to North America after his battle with a brain tumor left him sidelined for the past seven months. While in Toronto, Amirov worked with the Maple Leafs, who are considerably invested in the forward's playing career, having drafted him 15th overall in 2020.
markerzone.com
JAKE VIRTANEN FINDS NEW OPPORTUNITY IN EUROPE AFTER FAILED PTO WITH EDMONTON
After an unsuccessful professional try-out with the Edmonton Oilers, former sixth overall pick Jake Virtanen has found a new home. On Sunday, EHC Visp, a team in Switzerland's second division, Swiss League, announced that they've signed Virtanen for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Virtanen, 26, had his contract bought...
markerzone.com
POTENTIAL NEW OWNER RYAN REYNOLDS SHOWS UP AT SENS GAME; GETS HUGE RECEPTION (VIDEO)
This has all the making of a public relations dream for the Ottawa Senators, and the NHL as a whole. Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has made it very clear he's interested in buying the team, and the reception he got after showing up at a game unannounced shows the fans are digging it.
markerzone.com
JOHN TORTORELLA IS WHOLLY UNIMPRESSED WITH RASMUS RISTOLAINEN'S GAME, JOINING PRETTY MUCH EVERYONE ELSE
Since John Tortorella took over as head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, they have looked nothing like the pile of garbage they were last season. Torts' preachings have resulted in a total buy-in from the team, at least for now. We'll see where they are at come game 70. But...
markerzone.com
PANTHERS SET TO RECEIVE A MASSIVE BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP THIS WEEKEND
After missing the last month due to a lower-body injury, the Florida Panthers are set to receive a huge boost to their line-up in the way of Aaron Ekblad. Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice told reporters on Tuesday that he expects Ekblad will be able to return to the lineup on Saturday when Florida hosts Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.
Comments / 0