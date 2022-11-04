Read full article on original website
Press Release: EU antitrust regulators to probe Microsoft's $69 bln Activision bid
BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday opened a full-scale investigation into Microsoft's $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard, warning the deal may hurt competition. The U.S. software company, which announced the deal in January, is betting Activision's stable of games will help...
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter usage has hit an all-time high, Elon Musk tweeted on Monday. Twitter also told some advertisers that daily user growth has hit "all-time highs," per the FT. Over a million users have left the platform in the week following Musk's takeover, per Bot Sentinel. Twitter has been in a...
Is the UK now contemplating NFT regulations?
The lawmakers of Britain's DCMS committee have opened up an inquiry to understand the potential benefits and risks of NFTs. Lawmakers feel that with the markets swinging so wildly, there are fears that NFTs may be in a bubble. The non-fungible tokens (NFT) created quite a boom in 2021. Since...
BRIEF-Renault and Qualcomm plan to extend strategic co-operation to Renault's new electric and software company Ampere
* QUALCOMM AND RENAULT GROUP INTEND TO EXTEND THEIR STRATEGIC COOPERATION TO RENAULT’S NEW ELECTRIC AND SOFTWARE COMPANY, AMPERE, TO CO-DEVELOP A CENTRALIZED PLATFORM ARCHITECTURE FOR SOFTWARE-DEFINED ELECTRIC VEHICLES POWERED. * REG-RENAULT GROUP: QUALCOMM AND RENAULT GROUP INTEND TO EXTEND THEIR STRATEGIC COOPERATION TO RENAULT’S NEW ELECTRIC AND SOFTWARE...
Aveva signals revenue growth in the second half
LONDON (Reuters) - Aveva, the British software company targeted by its top shareholder Schneider Electric, said on Tuesday it expected revenue to grow in the second half, while increases in its cost base that squeezed first-half profit would abate. The company reported a 2.5% drop in revenue on an organic...
Foxconn to become biggest shareholder in Lordstown Motors with up to $170 million investment
(Reuters) - Lordstown Motors Corp has agreed a deal under which a Foxconn affiliate will invest up to $170 million in the electric vehicle (EV) maker, making the Taiwanese contract manufacturer its biggest shareholder with a near 20% stake. Foxconn Ventures Pte Ltd will purchase 12.9 million shares on or...
Stock Market
By Wayne Cole SYDNEY (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures and commodities slipped in Asia on Monday after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, though resilience in Asian. December 06, 2018 11:29 PM AEDT |. December 04, 2018 08:07 PM AEDT |. Sacgasco’s Shares Uplifted On ASX...
UPDATE 1-Australia's Suncorp flags natural hazard costs of up to $263.3 million
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australian insurer Suncorp Group said on Monday it expects to incur a cost of between A$350 million to A$410 million ($224.74 million to $263.26 million) for claims relating to several natural hazard events in the country. Suncorp had received more than 13,000 claims as of the...
How are Zip’s (ASX:ZIP) shares performing lately?
Zip’s shares closed in red territory on the ASX today (7 November). The company, in its Q1 FY23 results, shared that it has generated a revenue of AU$620 million in FY22. Shares of the Australian fintech company Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP) closed Monday’s trading session in the red territory today (7 November). Zip was last quoted at AU$0.650 apiece, down 1.515% on the ASX.
Countries band together to keep forest promise
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -More than 25 countries at the COP27 climate talks on Monday launched a group they said would ensure they hold each other accountable for a pledge to end deforestation by 2030 and announced billions of dollars to finance their efforts. The first meeting of the Forest...
How are Westpac (ASX:WBC) shares faring post FY22 results update?
Westpac released its FY22 results on Monday (7 November). Westpac’s statutory net profit increased by 4% in FY22 compared with the previous corresponding period. One of the Australian ‘Big Four’ banks, Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBC), declared its FY22 results on the ASX on Monday (7 November 2022).
UPDATE 1-Mastodon: What is the social network hailed as a Twitter alternative?
BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - With Twitter in disarray since the world's richest person took control of it last week, Mastodon, a decentralised, open alternative from privacy-obsessed Germany, has seen a flood of new users. "The bird is free," tweeted Tesla mogul Elon Musk when he completed his $44 billion...
Australia, NZ dlrs hold onto gains as risk appetite rebounds on China
SYDNEY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars held onto their recent gains on Tuesday, buoyed by a broad pick-up in risk appetite as markets clung onto hopes that China's costly zero-COVID policy will eventually ease. The Aussie was hanging at $0.6467, after rising 0.2% overnight, building...
What’s happening with Fortescue (ASX:FMG) shares lately?
Fortescue’s shares were trading 0.420% down today (8 November) at 11:00 AM AEDT. The company achieved record first-quarter iron ore shipments in the first quarter of FY23. China is expected to ease COVID-19 restrictions by the first half of 2023, which could lead to iron ore prices increasing. In...
EV maker Lucid reports bigger quarterly loss
(Reuters) -Lucid Group Inc reported a bigger third-quarter loss on Tuesday, as the luxury electric vehicle maker struggled with rising costs to ramp up production. The company's shares, which have fallen 64% so far this year, lost about 4% in trading after the bell. Supply chain snarls have crimped its...
Global leaders have a climate credibility problem - former U.S. Vice President Al Gore
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Global leaders have a credibility problem when it comes to climate change, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore told the COP27 climate conference on Monday, criticising developed nations' pursuit of gas resources in Africa. "We have a credibility problem all of us: We're talking and we're...
Why are Novatti (ASX:NOV) shares skyrocketing today?
The price of Novatti Group’s shares zoomed up more than 51% on the ASX at around 11:40 AM AEDT today (7 November). The software and services firm announced the launch of the International Bank of Australia. The company has obtained a restricted banking licence by the Australian Prudential Regulation...
5 TSX construction stocks to watch after labor market expansion
In Q3 2022, Badger Infrastructure’s gross profit margin rose to 27.4 per cent. On June 21, 2022, SNCL completed its acquisition of Flex Process. In Q2 2022, Stantec Inc.’s revenue grew by 22.9 per cent to C$ 1.1 billion. The construction sector had been adversely impacted by COVID-19...
DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Dec. 23
Today in Washington ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9 SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt - Finance ministers convene at COP27. SYDNEY - Keynote by Michele Bullock, RBA deputy governor, at the 2022 ABE Annual Dinner – 0905 GMT. BUDAPEST - Hungarian Central Bank to publish the minutes of its November 2022 rate-setting meeting - 1300 GMT. WARSAW - National Bank of Poland holds one-day decision making monetary policy meeting. ZAGREB - CNB Council meeting. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10.
