ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Lyft, Tripadvisor, Take-Two Interactive and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Lyft — Shares of Lyft plummeted 22.9% after the company's earnings report showed mixed results in the last quarter. The rideshare company reported adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents, more than analysts' expectations of 7 cents, but revenue fell short of the Street's forecast, coming in at $1.05 billion versus $1.06 billion expected, per Refinitiv.
24/7 Wall St.

Carvana Implodes

Carvana, the ruined used car company, missed earnings estimates badly. The situation was among the most well-covered by the business media this earnings season. The news, however, is worse than it seems. Carvana may not survive as an independent public corporation. It is falling apart at a breathtaking speed. Morgan Stanley offered the most brutal […]
NBC Chicago

Equity Access: Here's One Hedge Fund Strategy in ETF Form

Hedge fund strategies utilize a range of approaches to maximize returns on market swings. And while the funds are traditionally targeted at accredited investors, they are now becoming more accessible through ETFs. New York-based firm Dynamic Beta investments runs the iMGP DBi Hedge Strategy ETF (DBEH) in the U.S. The...
NBC Chicago

Cramer's Lightning Round: Palantir Is a Sell

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. ChargePoint Holdings Inc: "I'm not recommending any stocks that are losing money. ... I can't lose money for people." Cenovus Energy Inc: "I...
NBC Chicago

Salesforce Cut Hundreds of Employees Monday

Salesforce let go of fewer than 1,000 employees Monday, according to a person familiar with the move. Top executives at some of the business software company's clients have been weighing in on purchases, resulting in longer deal cycles. Salesforce on Tuesday confirmed that it cut some employees this week after...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy