Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Press Release: EU antitrust regulators to probe Microsoft's $69 bln Activision bid
BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday opened a full-scale investigation into Microsoft's $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard, warning the deal may hurt competition. The U.S. software company, which announced the deal in January, is betting Activision's stable of games will help...
kalkinemedia.com
Walgreens-backed VillageMD nears $9 bln deal with Summit Health - WSJ
Nov 6 (Reuters) - VillageMD, a healthcare provider majorly owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, is nearing a deal to combine with Summit Health in a deal worth roughly $9 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources. Walgreens Boots and healthcare network operator Summit Health...
americanmilitarynews.com
Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin
Anti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine. Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a...
El Salvador says China offered to buy all its foreign debt as the nation looks to avoid default
China offered to help El Salvador refinance its foreign debt, El Salvador's Vice President Felix Ulloa told Bloomberg. But he said El Salvador still needs to tread carefully: "We are not going to sell to the first bidder, we need to see the conditions." S&P Global Ratings gave El Salvador...
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
China taking ‘aggressive’ steps to gut Canada’s democracy, warns Trudeau
The prime minister’s comments come after a news report that Beijing had funded a ‘clandestine network’ of candidates in 2019
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Renault and Qualcomm plan to extend strategic co-operation to Renault's new electric and software company Ampere
* QUALCOMM AND RENAULT GROUP INTEND TO EXTEND THEIR STRATEGIC COOPERATION TO RENAULT’S NEW ELECTRIC AND SOFTWARE COMPANY, AMPERE, TO CO-DEVELOP A CENTRALIZED PLATFORM ARCHITECTURE FOR SOFTWARE-DEFINED ELECTRIC VEHICLES POWERED. * REG-RENAULT GROUP: QUALCOMM AND RENAULT GROUP INTEND TO EXTEND THEIR STRATEGIC COOPERATION TO RENAULT’S NEW ELECTRIC AND SOFTWARE...
kalkinemedia.com
Musk sells Tesla stock worth about $4 billion - SEC filing
(Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 19.5 million shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $3.95 billion, U.S. securities filings showed on Tuesday. The latest sale brings the total value of Tesla stocks sold by Musk to nearly $20 bln since he disclosed his stake in...
kalkinemedia.com
Ukraine's president says Black Sea grain export deal must be extended
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations on Tuesday that the U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain export deal that unblocked three major Ukrainian ports must be extended. "It is necessary for the grain agreement to continue in the future. Ukraine is ready to...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Vext Science Announces Refinancing Of Secured Non-Convertible Debentures
* VEXT SCIENCE ANNOUNCES REFINANCING OF SECURED NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES. * VEXT SCIENCE INC - NEW DEBENTURES ACCRUE INTEREST AT RATE OF 11.25% PER ANNUM. * VEXT SCIENCE INC - NEW DEBENTURES ACCRUE INTEREST AT RATE OF 11.25% PER ANNUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Australia's Suncorp flags natural hazard costs of up to $263.3 million
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australian insurer Suncorp Group said on Monday it expects to incur a cost of between A$350 million to A$410 million ($224.74 million to $263.26 million) for claims relating to several natural hazard events in the country. Suncorp had received more than 13,000 claims as of the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Russia ‘strongly’ warns Britain over alleged role in drone attack on fleet in Crimea
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russia has handed a demarche to Britain’s ambassador to Moscow, Deborah Bronnet, over what Moscow said was the involvement of U.K. specialists in a Ukrainian drone strike on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea last week.
World
A new criminal organization controls the destinies of migrants from Venezuela to Chile
Mariela Brito, 51, arrived in Chile in mid-October. She was resting at a migrant shelter in Colchane, near the border with Bolivia, following a weeklong journey through five countries across South America. Brito had started her trip the week prior in her native country, Venezuela, where she had been working...
CNBC
Hong Kong stocks rise 2%; China's exports see first annual drop since May 2020
Hong Kong stocks led gains in the Asia-Pacific on Monday as China's trade data fell far short of expectations, marking the first annual decline in exports since May 2020. Exports fell by 0.3% and imports also fell by 0.7% — a Reuters poll had forecasted a rise of 4.3% and 0.1% respectively.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Zamaz PLC Says Controlling Interest In Eccellenze s.r.l. Agreed To Be Acquired By Co's Unit Increased To 72.61%
* ZAMAZ PLC - CONTROLLING INTEREST IN ECCELLENZE S.R.L. AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY CO'S UNIT , BELLA DISPENSA, HAS BEEN INCREASED TO 72.61 PER CENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
US News and World Report
China Warns Taiwan of Opposition After Lithuania Chip Plan
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has vowed resolute opposition to any efforts by Taiwan to collude with external forces and pursue independence, a spokesman of its foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The remarks came in response to a query about a plan announced this week by the self-ruled island to invest...
China’s Shadowy Spaceplane Drops Mystery Package in Orbit
The Chinese space program has dropped a surprise—and mysterious—object in Earth’s orbit, driving speculation about the nature of the payload.China launched a spaceplane on Aug. 4 using its Long March 2F rocket, and it has been in orbit for roughly three months, SpaceNews reports. Its trajectory has been closely associated with an unknown payload. The U.S. Space Force initially tracked the object near the spaceplane, after which Space-Track.org, an orbital objects database, logged an entry for it on Oct. 21.The origins of the package are still unknown, and China has yet to make a statement about it. Harvard University astronomer...
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-Consumers are spending, but small business grumpiness grows
Materials lead S&P 500 sector gainers; energy sole loser. Nov 8 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. CONSUMERS ARE SPENDING, BUT SMALL BUSINESS GRUMPINESS GROWS (1140 EST/1640 GMT) The mood of small...
kalkinemedia.com
Aveva signals revenue growth in the second half
LONDON (Reuters) - Aveva, the British software company targeted by its top shareholder Schneider Electric, said on Tuesday it expected revenue to grow in the second half, while increases in its cost base that squeezed first-half profit would abate. The company reported a 2.5% drop in revenue on an organic...
Comments / 0