Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
DinoLand U. S. A. Spot at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is Now Totally Extinct, Gone Forever
A Guest-favorite spot at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is now a thing of the past, and most Guests didn’t even get to say goodbye. Dinoland U.S.A. has long been the place to go inside Disney’s Animal Kingdom for those who have dreams of one day being a paleontologist, those who love roadside carnivals and the midway, and those who want to experience the magic of Disney Parks through dinosaur-colored glasses.
disneydining.com
Lamppost Breaks and Falls Into Street at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
When Guests visit Walt Disney World Resort, they are whisked away to a magical place where they can meet princesses, dine in castles, and stay in fantastical hotel rooms that allow them to sit on their balcony and watch giraffes roam. For many, Walt Disney World Resort is a place where nothing bad can happen, but it is still in the real world, filled with real people, and real problems.
disneydining.com
Disney Banned a High School Band in the Parks Because of its Mascot. Here’s Why Disney was Wrong.
The internet’s abuzz this weekend over an incident at Walt Disney World involving a high school marching band, its mascot, and Disney’s refusal to have the band perform at the parks. The Venice High School Marching Band was slated to perform in a parade at Magic Kingdom on...
disneydining.com
New ‘Toy Story’ Themed Popcorn Bucket Arriving Soon at Disney
Calling all Disney collectors! We have exciting news as Walt Disney World Resort will soon be releasing a new popcorn bucket for the holidays… with an adorable Toy Story (1995) theme. Disney is on a popcorn bucket kick as Park Guests are willing to wait HOURS in line to...
disneydining.com
A Month Later, Disney’s Forgotten Billboard Still Struggles
Whether you’re driving or flying to Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida, chances are there are a few landmarks that tend to become part of the vacation experience. One of these landmarks for many is a Walt Disney World billboard that Disney has seemingly forgotten. Memorable Disney Park...
disneydining.com
Your Official Disney Cruise Packing Guide
If you are packing to board the Disney Dream, Disney Wish, Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, or Disney Fantasy, the same question is asked as Guests prep for the vacation of a lifetime. How much luggage can I bring on a Disney Cruise? Technically, Guests can bring two bags each. Each bag should be under 50 pounds. That said, there is no need to overpack and lug heavy bags through the airport and to the cruise port. By planning ahead and packing strategically, you can ensure you have all the items you need to enjoy your vacation without breaking a sweat lugging bags on and off-board your cruise ship.
disneydining.com
Disney Reverses Course, Will NOT Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Earlier this morning, it was reported that Walt Disney World had announced several closures ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole’s projected timeline of hitting the state. Tropical Storm Nicole — which was upgraded from a subtropical storm to a tropical storm on Tuesday — is on a path that would have it hit Florida’s East Coast on Wednesday, impacting Central Florida as early as Thursday. It is also predicted that Nicole may grow to hurricane strength before hitting the Sunshine State — which is still cleaning up after Hurricane Ian decimated the area in late September.
disneydining.com
The Most Luxurious Rooms in Walt Disney World
One of the best ways to enjoy a vacation at the Walt Disney World Resort is by staying on property at a Disney Resort, and with over two dozen to choose from, Guests can enjoy themes including everything from Victorian elegance and charm to beloved Disney animated films. Each Disney Resort is home to different categories of Guest rooms that have different price points, but for those looking to truly splurge, some luxurious and unforgettable accommodations go above and beyond the normal.
disneydining.com
Underdog No More! In the Theme Park Wars Universal Has Come to Win
Disney and Universal have a rivalry that can match any heated sports rivalry and is often bloodier and more cutthroat than any sports contest. For a long time, the Disney Dynasty dominated, and Universal could only hope to keep its head above water and stay in the game. Recently though, Universal has sent a clear message that not only did they come to play, they came to win.
disneydining.com
Dolphin Attack Caught on Video at Disney’s Park Competitor, SeaWorld
When visiting Orlando, tourists and locals to the area have a plethora of theme park destinations to enjoy. While we may spend most of our time exploring Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Orlando Studios, SeaWorld Orlando is a Park to remember. With excellent reviews and discounted Park tickets, SeaWorld...
disneydining.com
Guest Blown Away By Tiny Slice of Cake Served to Them at Pricey Disney Restaurant
Since reopening after the COVID-19 shutdown, Disney has frequently been called out over its shrinking portions and increasing prices. Many Guests are beginning to feel that they are no longer getting what they paid for. Disney CFO Christine McCarthy even came under fire for saying that Disney’s smaller portions would be a positive thing for some Guests’ “waistlines”. McCarthy also said that Disney was always looking at ways to cut costs, although Disney has not confirmed that the portions have become smaller.
disneydining.com
Christmas Treats at Disney World That Don’t Require a Park Ticket
Christmas bells are ringing, and the smell of sweet Gingerbread fills the air. Disney has decked their halls, and it is officially Christmas in the Parks and Resorts. The best part of any holiday celebration? The food! If you’re wondering where you can get your favorite Christmas treats, look no further! We have a handy list right here. The best news? You don’t even need a park ticket for most of these delicious treats! So haul out the holly and get ready to get your taste buds in the Christmas spirit because these treats will not disappoint!
disneydining.com
Disney Cruise Ships Forced to Alter Course Due to Strong Subtropical Storm
On Wednesday, November 9, Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to hit Florida, with near hurricane-strength winds. While the term “subtropical” may not sound as bad as tropical, a subtropical storm can be just as dangerous — with the term meaning that the strongest winds are not located close to the center of the storm and the storm has less symmetry. Currently, Subtropical Storm Nicole is making her way through the Caribbean and the state of Florida is under a Hurricane watch.
disneydining.com
9 New Churros Coming to the Happiest Place on Earth This Holiday Season!
The holiday season will kick off in just a few days at Disneyland Resort. Festival of Holidays will return to Disney California Adventure Park, a Christmas Fantasy Parade and Believe! In Holiday Magic fireworks will return to Disneyland Park, and there will be a ton of festive food throughout both Parks. The holiday season is one of the best times to visit the Happiest Place on Earth!
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Says This Attraction Isn’t Going Anywhere
On November 1, Universal Studios Resort in Orlando made an announcement about its plans to close several attractions in 2023, but it sounds like at least one fan-favorite attraction is here to stay. During the first week of November, Universal Studios announced some big changes at its resort in Orlando:
disneydining.com
Band Disney Rejected Due to Mascot Is Going to the Park Anyway
News is spreading quickly of a Florida High School Marching Band being rejected by Walt Disney World Resort due to its mascot. The band’s performance may be banned from the Disney Park… but that’s not stopping the students from visiting as Park Guests. Venice High School Marching...
disneydining.com
Disney World Park Pass Availability Blocked and Closures in Advance of Subtropical Storm Nicole
UPDATE: Shortly after Disney announced closures, it reversed its decision. Check out the latest update here. Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole Disney is taking precautions to keep Guests safe. The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane watch for eastern and central Florida. We expect a hurricane warning to be forthcoming. The storm is expected to shift toward central Florida and make landfall on Florida’s east coast in Brevard County late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning and move west toward Orlando. Tropical storm conditions are expected, including heavy rain and gusty wind, as Tropical Storm Nicole makes her way across the east coast and central Florida. As a result, operations at Walt Disney World have been altered to prepare.
disneydining.com
Walt Disney Company Reports a RECORD $28.7 BILLION in Revenue for the 2022 Fiscal Year
The Walt Disney Company has just released its 2022 fiscal fourth-quarter report, as well as its full fiscal 2022 earnings report, and the results are nothing short of staggering. For the fiscal year 2022, The Walt Disney Company reports revenue of $7.4 billion in its Parks division alone for the...
disneydining.com
Video Captures Universal Team Member Viciously Attacked by Guest
A theme park Guest recently attacked a Universal Team Member at Universal Studios Hollywood during the popular special ticketed event, Halloween Horror Nights. Sadly, this isn’t the first and likely won’t be the last of theme park Guests making poor decisions. At Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland...
disneydining.com
Walt Disney Company 4th Quarter Earnings to be Revealed Today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern
The Walt Disney Company will hold its 2022 fourth-quarter earnings call on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Eastern. Would you like to know just how much money Disney made in the last three months? How much of its massive revenue came from merchandise sales, and how much of it was the doing of massive crowds at each of the Disney Parks around the globe?
Comments / 0