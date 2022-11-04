If you are packing to board the Disney Dream, Disney Wish, Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, or Disney Fantasy, the same question is asked as Guests prep for the vacation of a lifetime. How much luggage can I bring on a Disney Cruise? Technically, Guests can bring two bags each. Each bag should be under 50 pounds. That said, there is no need to overpack and lug heavy bags through the airport and to the cruise port. By planning ahead and packing strategically, you can ensure you have all the items you need to enjoy your vacation without breaking a sweat lugging bags on and off-board your cruise ship.

