Superior Plus Corp expected to post a loss of 30 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Superior Plus Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 9. * The Toronto Ontario-based company is expected to report a 48.2% increase in revenue to C$537.333 million from C$362.6 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Superior Plus Corp is for a loss of 30 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," 5 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Superior Plus Corp is C$12.75, above its last closing price of C$10.27. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.23 -0.23 -0.46 Missed -103.5 Mar. 31 2022 0.68 0.68 0.68 Met 0.5 Dec. 31 2021 0.28 0.30 0.12 Missed -61.1 Sep. 30 2021 -0.25 -0.28 -0.23 Beat 17.1 Jun. -0.18 -0.20 0.63 Beat 421.4 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.59 0.59 0.41 Missed -30.3 Dec. 31 2020 0.34 0.32 0.43 Beat 32.7 Sep. 30 2020 -0.23 -0.23 -0.15 Beat 35.5 This summary was machine generated November 8 at 03:14 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $5,290.58 per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $4,579.79 per share. * Revenue rose 9% to $76.93 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $77.68 billion. * Berkshire Hathaway Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $1,832.00. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 16.5% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Berkshire Hathaway Inc shares had risen by 5.5% this quarter and lost 4.9% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $2.69 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Berkshire Hathaway Inc is $521,284.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 12:50 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 4.58 thousand 5.29 thousand Beat Jun. 30 2022 4.62 thousand 6.12 thousand Beat Mar. 31 2022 4.49 thousand 4.77 thousand Beat Dec. 31 2021 4.25 thousand 4.91 thousand Beat.
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
Berkshire Hathaway Inc <BRKa>: Profits of $5,290.58 announced for third quarter
5 November 2022 12:50 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Berkshire Hathaway Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $5,290.58 per share, $988.52 higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $4,302.06. Profits of $4,579.79 per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $4,333.57 to $4,826.00 per share, with a forecasted mean of $4,579.79 per share. The company reported revenue of $76.93 billion, which is lower than the estimated $77.68 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the consumer goods conglomerates peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $76.93 billion from $70.58 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 4.62 thousand 6.12 Beat thousand Mar. 31 2022 4.49 thousand 4.77 Beat thousand Dec. 31 2021 4.25 thousand 4.91 Beat thousand Sep. 30 2021 4.49 thousand 4.30 Missed thousand This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 12:50 p.m.
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc expected to post a loss of 37 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 10. * The Lowell Massachusetts-based company is expected to report a 42.5% decrease in revenue to $3.967 million from $6.9 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is for a loss of 37 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is $9, above its last closing price of $2.69. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.33 -0.32 -0.31 Beat 2.4 Mar. 31 2022 -0.34 -0.33 -0.35 Missed -4.5 Dec. 31 2021 -0.24 -0.28 -0.35 Missed -25 Sep. 30 2021 -0.38 -0.38 -0.63 Missed -67.3 Jun. -0.40 -0.40 -20.01 Missed -4,902 30 2021 .5 This summary was machine generated November 8 at 17:23 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp expected to post earnings of 5cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 10. * The George Town Cayman Islands-based company is expected to report a 22.5% increase in revenue to $81.99 million from $66.91 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp is for earnings of 5 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp is $24.38, above its last closing price of $13.68. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.12 0.16 -0.08 Missed -151.9 Mar. 31 2022 -0.05 -0.08 -0.16 Missed -103.9 Dec. 31 2021 -0.01 0.05 0.08 Beat 52.4 Sep. 30 2021 0.12 0.09 0.02 Missed -78.4 Jun. 0.34 0.27 0.02 Missed -92.5 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.05 -0.05 -0.03 Beat 38 Dec. 31 2020 0.36 0.36 0.02 Missed -95.3 Sep. 30 2020 0.08 0.08 -0.19 Missed -337.5 This summary was machine generated November 8 at 18:13 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Torex Gold Resources Inc expected to post earnings of 34cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Torex Gold Resources Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 9. * The Toronto Ontario-based company is expected to report a 4.2% decrease in revenue to $207.5 million from $216.7 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Torex Gold Resources Inc is for earnings of 34 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 "strong buy" or "buy," 3 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Torex Gold Resources Inc is C$20, above its last closing price of C$9.91. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.22 1.00 1.47 Beat 47.6 Mar. 31 2022 0.57 0.62 0.54 Missed -13.3 Dec. 31 2021 1.05 1.03 1.10 Beat 6.6 Sep. 30 2021 1.15 1.15 1.02 Missed -10.9 Jun. 0.89 0.86 0.96 Beat 12.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 1.00 0.91 0.76 Missed -16.7 Dec. 31 2020 1.48 1.46 1.59 Beat 8.8 Sep. 30 2020 1.30 1.38 2.00 Beat 45.1 This summary was machine generated November 8 at 03:13 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Chartwell Retirement Residences expected to post earnings of 14 centsa share - Earnings Preview
ABST vs CSU: Which tech stock to explore after latest earnings?. * Chartwell Retirement Residences is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 9. * The Mississauga Ontario-based company is expected to report a 13.2% increase in revenue to C$252.1 million from C$222.66...
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC <ADAP.O>: Losses of 24 cents announced for third quarter
8 November 2022 04:01 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC in the third quarter were on par with the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -24 cents per share, 6 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -30 cents. Losses of -24 cents per share were anticipated by the six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -32 cents to -6 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -24 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $7.01 million, which is higher than the estimated $4.04 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $7.01 million from $1.2 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.25 -0.28 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.22 -0.30 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.14 -0.24 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.26 -0.30 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 8 at 04:01 p.m.
CGI Inc <GIBa.TO>: Profits of C$1.55 per share anticipated for third quarter
7 November 2022 02:30 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. CGI Inc is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to C$1.55 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from ten analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from C$1.51 to C$1.57 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", twelve "Buy", * The average consensus recommendation for the it services & consulting peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Ten analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen slightly by 0.39 percent from C$1.55. Estimates ranged from a high of C$1.59 to a low of C$1.51. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the ten analysts providing estimates is C$127.77. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to C$3.2 billion from C$3.01 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of C$1.55 per share implies a gain of 10.43 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported C$1.4 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.53 1.54 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.51 1.54 Beat Dec. 31 2021 1.45 1.50 Beat Sep. 30 2021 1.35 1.40 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 7 at 02:30 p.m..
Roblox (RBLX) Q3: Is User Growth Enough to Catapult this Stock?
Roblox is slated to release its Q3 earnings results on November 9, ahead of which analysts are cautiously optimistic. The company revealed strong user growth numbers for September which definitely might have bode well for the company, but a few concerns still remain. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is on deck to report...
Don’t Hesitate to Buy This 1 Stock After Its Earnings Beat
Household name Coca-Cola (KO) delivered improved third-quarter results, defying macroeconomic headwinds. Given its well-rounded fundamentals and ability to perform steadily regardless of economic cycles, this stock might be a solid...
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust expected to post earnings of 29 centsa share - Earnings Preview
ABST vs CSU: Which tech stock to explore after latest earnings?. * Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to report results on November 9. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is for earnings of 29 cents per share. * The current average analyst...
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway likely boosted its Chevron bet last quarter. Here are 6 key insights from its Q3 earnings.
Buffett's company benefited from higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, and has ramped up its stock buybacks this quarter.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Sinks as Q3 Earnings Miss Adds to Investors’ Woes
Tripadvisor stock plummeted as investors were unhappy with the third-quarter earnings lagging estimates, despite the company issuing a favorable outlook about the travel demand in the next quarter. Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) stock plunged after the online travel company’s third-quarter earnings lagged the Street’s expectations. Adjusted earnings climbed 75% year-over-year to $0.28...
James Hardie (ASX:JHX) shares tumble on outlook cut
James Hardie Industries slumped nearly 15% after the company slashed its earnings forecast for FY23 on Tuesday (8 November 2022). James Hardie has cited a fall in volumes across all three key regions – North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. As of 30 September 2022, the company’s cash position...
Warren Buffett's firm reports $2.7B loss on investment drop
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company again reported a loss — this time only $2.7 billion — because of a drop in the paper value of its investment portfolio in the third quarter, but most of its operating businesses performed well with the notable exception of Geico. Berkshire Hathaway reported a quarterly loss Saturday of $2.7 billion, or $1,832 per Class A share. That’s down from a $10.3 billion profit, or $6,882 per Class A share, a year ago when the stock market was soaring. In the second quarter of this year, Berkshire reported a $44 billion loss. Buffett has long said he believes Berkshire’s operating earnings are a better measure of the company’s performance because they exclude investment gains and losses, which can vary widely quarter to quarter. By that measure, Berkshire’s operating earnings jumped 20% to $7.76 billion, or $5,293.83 per Class A share. That’s up from $6.47 billion, or $4,330.60 per Class A share. The four analysts surveyed by FactSet expected Berkshire to report operating earnings per Class A share of $4,205.82 on average.
