Michael Yaker, a Wisconsin-based contractor with a reported history of harassment against local lawmakers, allegedly sent emails and Facebook messages threatening to kill Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, according to a federal criminal complaint unsealed on Monday. In a string of emails sent to Evers, Yaker is accused of calling the governor a “dead man walking” and who was “marked for elimination.” After a State Capitol Police officer responded, asking for clarification, Yaker doubled down, describing how he’d like to “bash his head against a concrete wall until the concrete turns to dust” and that he’d like to have Evers’ “blood on his hands,” according to the complaint. Police, who estimated Yaker’s location based off a post celebrating Halloween in Kansas, is charged with transmitting threats to injure someone across interstate lines. Yaker has reportedly been feuding with local officials for over a decade, allegedly stalking and threatening lawmakers since 2010, when he was denied a contract to build a shelter in a local park.Read it at U.S. District Court

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO