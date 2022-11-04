Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Law Journal
Abortion, crime color Kaul bid for 2nd AG term against Toney
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul hoped to fend off Republican Eric Toney on Tuesday for a second term as Wisconsin’s top law enforcement official. It’s a critical race in battleground Wisconsin, one of the many states nationwide where both parties have turned to attorneys...
Wisconsin 2022 election: Live updates on midterm elections
Bookmark the page as well as our live election results page for the latest information on Wisconsin's 2022 midterm elections.
How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Be Home Alone in Wisconsin?
I'll admit it. I used to fake being sick to get out of going to school. I don't remember what age it was, but it was certainly in elementary school. Single digit aged. No one batted an eye. No one accused my parents of being horrible people and no one (especially my parents) worried I would burn the house down or leave with a stranger who happened to come to my house.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin governor's race: Tim Michels looks to replace Evers
MILWAUKEE - In the race for Wisconsin governor, business owner Tim Michels hopes to replace Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. On Election Day, after voting in Hartland, Michels said he was confident in a win in this race, already sharing what he plans to do during his first days in office.
spectrumnews1.com
DOJ to monitor polls in 2 Wisconsin cities on Election Day
MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Department of Justice plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states on Election Day. The list includes two Wisconsin cities: Racine and Milwaukee. The DOJ said its Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections to protect the right...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin elections already tied up in court
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The governor’s race and U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin are expected to be close -- with some believing it might be days or even weeks before a winner is officially declared. It’s not uncommon for close races like these to find their way into the courts to be settled.
Wisconsin Parents Are Still Scratching Their Heads Over The Odd Treat One House Handed Out on Halloween
Yes I know Halloween is over, but if the price for candy goes up even more next year, perhaps we should all take inspiration from this family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that added a little more trick to their treats this year. Trick-Or-Treat Candy Must-Haves. When it comes to the kinds...
CBS 58
Wisconsin voters will weigh in on marijuana, guns on Election Day
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- While tight races for U.S. Senate and governor are drawing the most attention, there are other ways that voters can make their voice heard on Tuesday's ballot. No less than eight Wisconsin cities and counties have marijuana referendum legalization questions put before their voters, including:. Appleton.
milwaukeemag.com
6 Must-Watch Movies With Wisconsin Connections
This 2020 dramatic comedy follows a divorced father from, you guessed it, small-town Wisconsin. After losing custody, he takes his son on one last road trip down to Milwaukee. The touching tale is full of beautiful shots of the city, lakefront, Wisconsin State Fair, American Family Field and more. 2....
Feds Accuse Wisconsin Man of Emailing Deranged Death Threats to Dem Guv
Michael Yaker, a Wisconsin-based contractor with a reported history of harassment against local lawmakers, allegedly sent emails and Facebook messages threatening to kill Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, according to a federal criminal complaint unsealed on Monday. In a string of emails sent to Evers, Yaker is accused of calling the governor a “dead man walking” and who was “marked for elimination.” After a State Capitol Police officer responded, asking for clarification, Yaker doubled down, describing how he’d like to “bash his head against a concrete wall until the concrete turns to dust” and that he’d like to have Evers’ “blood on his hands,” according to the complaint. Police, who estimated Yaker’s location based off a post celebrating Halloween in Kansas, is charged with transmitting threats to injure someone across interstate lines. Yaker has reportedly been feuding with local officials for over a decade, allegedly stalking and threatening lawmakers since 2010, when he was denied a contract to build a shelter in a local park.Read it at U.S. District Court
WEAU-TV 13
Things to know for the Nov. 8 midterm election in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday’s midterm election is set to determine which party will lead state houses and Congress. If you plan to vote in person, you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared. Voters in Wisconsin will choose a governor and a U.S. senator. Polls indicate...
WDIO-TV
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
WEAU-TV 13
Mandela Barnes shares some of his policy priorities if elected
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As election day nears, candidates are making their last-minute pitches to Wisconsinites. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mandela Barnes spoke with WEAU about his intentions if elected. “I would get to work right away on ending those bad trade deals that have hurt Wisconsin’s workers...
Former SEAL seeks to flip Wisconsin House seat to GOP
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Derrick Van Orden went before voters Tuesday hoping to flip a western Wisconsin congressional seat to the GOP — and win a spot in the House less than two years after he was nearby on the day that insurrectionists violently breached the building.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin governor's race: Campaign urges votes for dropout
MILWAUKEE - Ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections, a new campaign urges votes for a Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate who dropped out of the race in September. The Nov. 2 Marquette University Law School Poll showed Tony Evers and Tim Michels tied. Two percent went to independent candidate Joan Ellis Beglinger.
fox47.com
RSV cases continue surging through Wisconsin
MADISON, Wi. — Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or ‘RSV’ continue surging through Wisconsin. The viral disease impacts breathing of infants 18 months or younger. Cases are four times higher in Madison than they were last year at this time and RSV hospitalizations account for 10% of patients at the American Family Childrens Hospital.
Wisconsin case raises question: Who pays, profits from energy transition?
A proposed rate increase by We Energies is facing pushback from community groups that say the Milwaukee utility is failing to meet its legal obligation to provide affordable power. The 13% electricity rate increase would fund new utility-scale solar and natural gas generation. The rate case by We Energies’ parent...
Exact Sciences laying off 350 employees, including 250 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Exact Sciences is laying off hundreds of employees — roughly 5% of its workforce — citing “the impact of inflation, market volatility, and prioritization of the programs that will have the greatest impact on improving cancer care.” In a statement to News 3 Now Monday evening, the company said it is making the move “to allocate our...
empowerwisconsin.org
Journal Sentinel’s latest bomb in war on Johnson
MADISON — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s campaign is punching back at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its war on the Republican incumbent after the newspaper’s latest hit piece. “In the future, when anyone wonders why more good people don’t run for public office, have them study the...
