Read full article on original website
Related
Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name
Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter usage has hit an all-time high, Elon Musk tweeted on Monday. Twitter also told some advertisers that daily user growth has hit "all-time highs," per the FT. Over a million users have left the platform in the week following Musk's takeover, per Bot Sentinel. Twitter has been in a...
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
kalkinemedia.com
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - November 7
Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. - A unit of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is nearing a deal to combine with Summit Health, an owner of medical practices and urgent-care centers in a transaction worth roughly $9 billion including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
kalkinemedia.com
Is the UK now contemplating NFT regulations?
The lawmakers of Britain's DCMS committee have opened up an inquiry to understand the potential benefits and risks of NFTs. Lawmakers feel that with the markets swinging so wildly, there are fears that NFTs may be in a bubble. The non-fungible tokens (NFT) created quite a boom in 2021. Since...
kalkinemedia.com
Countries band together to keep forest promise
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -More than 25 countries at the COP27 climate talks on Monday launched a group they said would ensure they hold each other accountable for a pledge to end deforestation by 2030 and announced billions of dollars to finance their efforts. The first meeting of the Forest...
kalkinemedia.com
World News
By Andrew Osborn LONDON (Reuters) - Pro-Kremlin forces in Russia are hoping that the Republicans win control of Congress, an outcome they believe could mean Democratic President Joe Biden faces a. Sugar Prices Ripe to Jump out of Bear Grip?. April 14, 2021 01:37 AM PDT |. April 14, 2021...
kalkinemedia.com
Musk sells Tesla stock worth about $4 billion - SEC filing
(Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 19.5 million shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $3.95 billion, U.S. securities filings showed on Tuesday. The latest sale brings the total value of Tesla stocks sold by Musk to nearly $20 bln since he disclosed his stake in...
kalkinemedia.com
Press Release: EU antitrust regulators to probe Microsoft's $69 bln Activision bid
BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday opened a full-scale investigation into Microsoft's $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard, warning the deal may hurt competition. The U.S. software company, which announced the deal in January, is betting Activision's stable of games will help...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-UK Retailer Next Set To Snap Up Online Furniture Firm Made.Com - Bloomberg News
* RETAILER NEXT SET TO SNAP UP ONLINE FURNITURE FIRM MADE.COM - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: [ https://bloom.bg/3WM8UTy]. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Morning News Call - Europe, November 7
How are these three ASX-listed healthcare shares faring today?. To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://solutions.refinitiv.com/MorningNewsCallENsubscriptionpage. For Morning News Call U.S. -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day -...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick Regarding Activision Blizzard’S Merger With Microsoft
* A LETTER FROM CEO BOBBY KOTICK REGARDING ACTIVISION BLIZZARD’S MERGER WITH MICROSOFT. * ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC - CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO CLOSE MERGER WITH MICROSOFT IN MICROSOFT’S CURRENT FISCAL YEAR ENDING JUNE 2023. * ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC - WORKING CLOSELY WITH MICROSOFT TO ACTIVELY ENGAGE REGULATORS IN...
Comments / 0