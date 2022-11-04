Read full article on original website
Wichita Ks. resident
4d ago
Headline reads MEN arrested but the article states a MAN. Does anyone proofread anything these days???
Update: Wichita police arrest man accused of stealing car with kids inside
Two kids have been found safe after the car they were in had been stolen in south Wichita Monday.
KWCH.com
Children found safe, man arrested after abduction call in S. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirmed it arrested a man suspected of stealing a car with two small children inside from a south Wichita QuikTrip. Police identified that man as 30-year-old Tyler Kirkhart, of Wichita. Arresting charges include two counts of kidnapping, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of interference with parental custody and deprivation of property stemming from an auto theft investigation.
adastraradio.com
Two Arrested After Early Saturday Incident at a Hutchinson Bar & Grill
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two Hutchinson residents were arrested, and two others issued notices to appear in court after an early Saturday morning incident where a shot was reportedly fired. Hutchinson police were called to the Rusty Needle at 1808 North Plum in response to an altercation that began after...
kfdi.com
Car stolen with children inside at Wichita convenience store
Police found two children safe after the car they were in was stolen from a convenience store in south Wichita. Officers said a woman stopped at a Quik Trip location at 31st Street South and Seneca around 4 p.m. Monday to put air in her tires. A man walked up and offered to help, then he jumped in the car and drove away. Police found the car a short time later in the 3500 block of South St. Francis. The two children, both under 4 years of age, were found safe.
Hutch PD officer injured while making Sunday arrest
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police arrested a man who injured an officer while resisting on Sunday afternoon. Officers were sent to the 300 block of East 8th just after 4 p.m. Sunday for a loud music complaint. Forty-five-year-old Gary McQueen was acting disorderly and so officers attempted to arrest him. McQueen resisted and one of the responding officers was injured.
KAKE TV
First of 2 suspects convicted in beating death of homeless man in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A jury has convicted one of two people charged with the beating death of a homeless man in Wichita's Riverside neighborhood earlier this year. David Chandler, 64, was found guilty Monday of second-degree intentional murder, said Norma Smith, administrative aide to Chief Judge Jeffrey Goering. Sentencing was scheduled for December 19.
Man’s body found in Kansas canal
A man's body was found in a south Wichita canal Sunday morning.
KAKE TV
Police: Wrong-way teenage driver causes fiery crash in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Both lanes are now open. The crash has been cleared for your morning commute. WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A two-car crash in west Wichita began a series of events that included a myriad of crashes and a semi catching on fire. The inciting crash was a...
kfdi.com
Police investigating discovery of body along Canal Route in south Wichita
Wichita police are working to identify a body that was found in the drainage canal along I-135 in south Wichita. Officers were called to a report of a submersion around 9:45 a.m. Sunday near Lincoln and I-135. They found a man unresponsive in the canal, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Warrant scam makes a return to Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) — A common scam has returned to the area, and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure you don’t fall for it. Sedgwick County residents have received calls from someone claiming to be an employee of the sheriff’s office. The caller will say that the person has missed jury duty […]
KAKE TV
Wichita man pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Kansas man has pled guilty to a felony charge for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Thirty-eight-year-old Michael Eckerman of Wichita pled guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers. Court documents show that Eckerman observed rioters fighting with police officers...
Government Technology
Vehicle Surveillance Prompts Privacy Concerns in Wichita, Kan.
(TNS) — Where are you going, where have you been — and where are you right now?. If the answer is Wichita, and you got there by motor vehicle, it's likely the Wichita Police Department already knows. Or it can find out with a reasonable degree of certainty using its Flock Safety license plate reader surveillance system, a high-powered database that has helped Wichita police rescue kidnapped children, arrest murder suspects and recover stolen vehicles.
KAKE TV
Multiple gunshots heard early Sunday morning in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say no injuries reported after several gunshots heard near Kellogg and interstate 235. The shots were heard near the 5500 block of west Kellogg shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers responded and found no injuries and no suspects as of yet. The investigation is...
kfdi.com
Police say domestic violence incident ends peacefully in northeast Wichita
Wichita police were called to a domestic violence incident early Friday morning, and a SWAT team was called to the area. Officers were sent to a home near 14th and Hillside around 5:30 a.m. with a report of a domestic violence assault with a gun. Two women reported that a man had threatened them. When police arrived, the man went into the home and refused to come out.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Jakeia Davis
Teenager Jakeia Davis was reported missing on Sept. 24, 2022, in Park City – a town directly north of Wichita. The photo from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which is the only picture made available at this time, shows the 15-year-old wearing sunglasses and with a tattoo on the side of her neck.
WIBW
One dead, one hospitalized after 2-car rollover in South-Central Kansas
MURDOCK, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is dead while a man was hospitalized after a rollover crash involving two vehicles over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the intersection of SE 60 St. and SE 100 Ave. about 3.5 miles south of Murdock with reports of a crash.
Norwich woman dies in crash in Kingman County
One person has died and another one was critically injured in a crash in Kingman County on Saturday.
KWCH.com
One dead in Kingman Co. crash
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 78-year-old Mary Yahnke, of Norwich, is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Saturday morning. Around 9:45 a.m., KHP said Yahnke was driving north on 100 Ave., southeast of Kingman but failed to stop at a stop sign....
Cruse is out, Baty is in on Sedgwick County Commission
Three of the five commissioners on the Sedgwick County Commission are up for reelection.
KAKE TV
Ryan Baty wins Sedgwick County Commission District 4 race
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Ryan Baty has defeated incumbent candidate Lacey Cruse. He will serve the residents of District Four on the Sedgwick County Commission. He took 53% of the vote and Cruise took 47%. "I'm also grateful to commissioner Cruse," Baty said. "I really wanted to build on some...
