Florida State

disneydining.com

Disney Reveals Staggering Financial Losses From Hurricane Ian

In late September, Hurricane Ian ripped through the state of Florida, leaving a path of destruction and death in its wake. More than 100 Floridians died and the damage throughout the state is expected to be in the billions of dollars. The state is still recovering from the damage caused by Ian and, at the same time, is bracing for Tropical Storm Nicole to hit the state in the next couple of days. Tropical Storm Nicole was upgraded from a Subtropical Storm and could strengthen to a hurricane by the time it hits the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Here’s Why Americans are Moving to Florida

Florida is currently the third-largest state and number-one destination for Americans looking to move into a new home. Florida has traditionally enjoyed a disproportionate influence on American policy, and current trends could only exacerbate this situation.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track

Orlando, along with most of Central Florida, is in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty. On Tuesday afternoon, the storm track shifted slightly south and ...
L. Cane

Study Suggests Over 30% of People Who Moved to Florida Regret It

State Library and Archives of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. It's no secret that Florida is a popular relocation destination. In 2021, Florida was the second most common state that retirees moved to, following Tennessee. 11.3% of retirees who moved to another state chose the sunshine state as their destination.
jitneybooks.com

Ten Things You Might Not Know about Florida’s History

The below is an excerpt from James C. Clark’s book A History Lover’s Guide to Florida. You can see James C. Clark at the Miami Book Fair on Saturday, November 19, at 12 p.m. in the MAGIC screening room at building 8. It is a simple question that...
wogx.com

Tropical Storm Nicole projected to make landfall in Florida as Category 1 hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday on its path toward Florida. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Nicole strengthening into a hurricane before making landfall on the southeast coast of Florida impacting our immediate east coast in Brevard and Volsuia counties and in the Orlando region. As of Tuesday, Nicole's maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph.
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
floridapolitics.com

State orders average 8.4% reduction in workers’ compensation rates

This is the sixth consecutive year the state has ordered a reduction in workers' compensation rates. Florida businesses on average will see an 8.4% reduction on their workers’ compensation bill starting next year. David Altmaier, the state’s top insurance regulator, announced he issued a final order approving the proposed...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

MAP: Here’s the updated forecast path of potential Tropical Storm Nicole

Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida early Thursday as a low Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. All of southeast Florida — including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties — is in the 5-day forecast cone for the storm. Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for the east coast from Hallandale Beach to Titusville. ...
The Daily South

Bass Pro Shops CEO Building Largest Resort Property In The Florida Keys

Johnny Morris, the founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops, is expanding his outdoorsy resort empire into Florida. Last week, flanked by Gov. Ron DeSantis and key leaders of the Florida Keys recreational fishing and conservation communities, Morris presented his plans for Valhalla Island Resort: a new nature-based fishing resort in the Florida Keys.
