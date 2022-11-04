Read full article on original website
Disney Reveals Staggering Financial Losses From Hurricane Ian
In late September, Hurricane Ian ripped through the state of Florida, leaving a path of destruction and death in its wake. More than 100 Floridians died and the damage throughout the state is expected to be in the billions of dollars. The state is still recovering from the damage caused by Ian and, at the same time, is bracing for Tropical Storm Nicole to hit the state in the next couple of days. Tropical Storm Nicole was upgraded from a Subtropical Storm and could strengthen to a hurricane by the time it hits the Sunshine State.
Florida Destination Mentioned on List of U.S. Tours That Americans Should Take
The United States has much to offer for people who want to see beautiful places and experience unique things. That's true even if you have already seen some of what the United States has to offer. One doesn't have to travel overseas to experience varied tours that educate and entertain. There are plenty in the United States and also in Florida.
Here’s Why Americans are Moving to Florida
Florida is currently the third-largest state and number-one destination for Americans looking to move into a new home. Florida has traditionally enjoyed a disproportionate influence on American policy, and current trends could only exacerbate this situation.
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track
Orlando, along with most of Central Florida, is in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty. On Tuesday afternoon, the storm track shifted slightly south and ...
Study Suggests Over 30% of People Who Moved to Florida Regret It
State Library and Archives of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. It's no secret that Florida is a popular relocation destination. In 2021, Florida was the second most common state that retirees moved to, following Tennessee. 11.3% of retirees who moved to another state chose the sunshine state as their destination.
Florida homeowners face prospect of massive post-Hurricane Ian insurance rate hikes, experts warn
Separating the spoiled from the splendid among the plastic carton raspberries and blueberries, veteran supermarket employee Gary Wheeler looks up and asks, "By the way, did your homeowners property insurance go up?" Before he hears the reply, he says, "Mine went up $800 dollars! I can't afford $80 more a...
As Florida debuts its 'Communist Victims Day', some ask: What about victims of right-wing despots?
Monday is the first “Victims of Communism Day” in Florida’s public schools, according to a new law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis — but many Floridians, especially some Latinos, wonder why it doesn’t include victims of right-wing dictatorships that have been more numerous in Latin America's history.
Disney Guests! Hurricane Center Tracks System That Could Threaten Florida
As the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is coming to a close, with its seasons beginning on June 1 and ending on November 30, that doesn’t mean it’s time to let our guard down. Instead, the National Hurricane Center is closely watching a system that may threaten Florida. Walt...
26 partial winning tickets in record Powerball drawing sold in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After a technical issue delayed results for hours, lottery officials announced that the winning ticket for the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California. While the jackpot winning ticket was not sold in Florida, lottery officials said the Sunshine State had its share of...
Ten Things You Might Not Know about Florida’s History
The below is an excerpt from James C. Clark’s book A History Lover’s Guide to Florida. You can see James C. Clark at the Miami Book Fair on Saturday, November 19, at 12 p.m. in the MAGIC screening room at building 8. It is a simple question that...
Newcomers To Florida May Have Listened To Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd
In 2021, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd offered a message to newcomers to Florida after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to curtail the kind of rioting that occurred in blue states in 2020. “Welcome to Florida,” said Judd, a Republican. “But don’t
Tropical Storm Nicole: School closures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools will have regular early dismissal on Wednesday. The district said there will be no school Thursday and Friday. There will also be no extracurriculars or extended day programs Wednesday through Friday.
Tropical Storm Nicole projected to make landfall in Florida as Category 1 hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday on its path toward Florida. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Nicole strengthening into a hurricane before making landfall on the southeast coast of Florida impacting our immediate east coast in Brevard and Volsuia counties and in the Orlando region. As of Tuesday, Nicole's maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph.
This Town in Florida Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following town to your list.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
State orders average 8.4% reduction in workers’ compensation rates
This is the sixth consecutive year the state has ordered a reduction in workers' compensation rates. Florida businesses on average will see an 8.4% reduction on their workers’ compensation bill starting next year. David Altmaier, the state’s top insurance regulator, announced he issued a final order approving the proposed...
Florida's next governor will be celebrating in the greater Tampa Bay region on election night
By the end of Tuesday night's general election, Floridians will likely know who will lead them as governor. Whether it's incumbent Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis or Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, both will be in the greater Tampa Bay region on election night. DeSantis, who grew up in Pinellas County, plans...
MAP: Here’s the updated forecast path of potential Tropical Storm Nicole
Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida early Thursday as a low Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. All of southeast Florida — including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties — is in the 5-day forecast cone for the storm. Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for the east coast from Hallandale Beach to Titusville. ...
DeSantis responds to predictions Miami-Dade could turn red for first gov since Jeb Bush
Miami-Dade County may be ripe for Republicans as Gov. Ron DeSantis' popularity in the Democratic-majority county is rising ahead of a key gubernatorial election.
Bass Pro Shops CEO Building Largest Resort Property In The Florida Keys
Johnny Morris, the founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops, is expanding his outdoorsy resort empire into Florida. Last week, flanked by Gov. Ron DeSantis and key leaders of the Florida Keys recreational fishing and conservation communities, Morris presented his plans for Valhalla Island Resort: a new nature-based fishing resort in the Florida Keys.
