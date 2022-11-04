In late September, Hurricane Ian ripped through the state of Florida, leaving a path of destruction and death in its wake. More than 100 Floridians died and the damage throughout the state is expected to be in the billions of dollars. The state is still recovering from the damage caused by Ian and, at the same time, is bracing for Tropical Storm Nicole to hit the state in the next couple of days. Tropical Storm Nicole was upgraded from a Subtropical Storm and could strengthen to a hurricane by the time it hits the Sunshine State.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO