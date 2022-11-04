Read full article on original website
Mr. Baker
4d ago
Everybody needs to work to become self sufficient. Meanwhile those that have power are working hard to limit everyone's choices and get even more power.
Reply
2
Related
Mississippi governor responds to probe of Jackson water woes
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Monday released his response to a congressional investigation of the crisis that left 150,000 people in the state’s capital city without running water for several days in late summer. Reeves said Jackson has received a disproportionate amount of funding for its water system based on the city’s size. He also said local officials only have themselves to blame for the water woes. “(M)y administration is deeply committed to ensuring that all federal funds received by Mississippi for drinking water systems upgrades have been in the past and will continue to...
desotocountynews.com
State settles with Oasis Financial
Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced that Mississippi entered settlement with Oasis Financial, a company that provides pre-settlement funding for individuals with claims for benefits under the Mississippi Workers’ Compensation Act. The settlement resolves the State and Oasis’s disagreement that such funding in the context of workers’ compensation claims is not lawful under Mississippi statutes.
mageenews.com
AG Fitch Secures Over $175,000 For Mississippians Affected by the Experian and T-Mobile Data Breaches Experian and T-Mobile Agree to Improve Data Protection Practices
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced today that Mississippi, along with a coalition of other Attorneys General, has obtained two multistate settlements with Experian concerning data breaches it experienced in 2012 and 2015 that compromised the personal information of millions of consumers nationwide.
Mississippi governor responds to Congressional letter on Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) responded to a letter sent by Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, about their concerns over the Jackson water crisis. They requested information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
Mississippi capital to receive $35.6M to help fix crumbling water system
Mississippi officials on Friday approved the city of Jackson’s request for $35.6 million in federal funds to help fix its crumbling water infrastructure, following this summer’s flooding-induced breakdowns that left 150,000 people without running water for days. The Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program approved the...
Mississippi election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Mississippi voters will choose U.S. House seats, plus there are local elections in some cities, town and counties. Find results below after polls close Tuesday evening.
Ezell wins in Mississippi, keeping US House seat for GOP
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is electing a new U.S. House member because a six-term Republican incumbent lost a June primary amid accusations of misspending in a previous campaign. The state’s three other incumbents each face one challenger. The open seat is in the southern 4th District, where Republican Mike Ezell, Democrat Johnny DuPree and Libertarian Alden Patrick Johnson are on the ballot. DuPree is a former Hattiesburg mayor and was the 2011 Democratic nominee for governor. Ezell is the sheriff of coastal Jackson County, and he defeated Rep. Steven Palazzo for the GOP nomination. Ezell criticized Palazzo for proxy voting — not showing up in person to vote in the House but allowing another member to vote in his place.
Governor gives commitment to fixing water infrastructure in Mississippi
(The Center Square) – Responding to a pair of federal legislators, Gov. Tate Reeves said he and his administration are committing to repairing water infrastructure in the state capital. Representatives Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, and Bennie Thompson, D-MS, chastised the Republican governor for the handling of water infrastructure in Jackson,...
Mississippi Secretary of State’s Website Down After Russian Call to Attack
The Mississippi Secretary of State website was one of several Mississippi state websites to be the target of a sustained cyber attack Tuesday, officials confirmed Tuesday evening. The sites were periodically offline after a Russian hacker group “named the state as a target to knock offline,” according to NBC News. CISA officials confirmed the Secretary of State’s site “has been under a sustained DDoS,” according to NBC, and while other states had been targeted, there were no sustained outages elsewhere. The site is among the key portals of information for residents on how and where to vote in Tuesday’s midterm election. While Elizabeth Jonson, a spokesperson for the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office would not confirm the cause or source to NBC, she said the attacks began shortly after 1 p.m. ET. NBC said a Russian hacker group posted a call on its Telegram channel at around the same time to attack a web address that “is part of the Mississippi secretary of state website.” The group are experts at DDoS attacks—direct denial of service attacks—which shut a site down by overloading it with traffic.‼️ pic.twitter.com/oJIEsyJuMg— Mississippi Secretary of State's Office (@MississippiSOS) November 8, 2022 Read it at NBC News
deltanews.tv
How the Mississippi Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
WTOK-TV
Reeves: State has never denied water funding to Jackson, cannot discriminate under federal statute
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has never denied Jackson federal money to address water needs, according to a letter Gov. Tate Reeves sent to Reps. Bennie Thompson and Carolyn Maloney. Monday, Reeves released an 11-page letter he sent to the representatives in response to their inquiry into how the state...
Focused on Mississippi: Low water levels on Mississippi River
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Those of us who are used to seeing tugboats and their rafts of barges riding unobstructed, majestically atop the mile-wide waters of the Mississippi River are taken aback somewhat to see the mighty flotillas, instead, snaking their way through channels cut between sand bar cliffs and sunbaked-dry mud flats. This is […]
wrkf.org
Conflict between Mississippi’s largest hospital, insurer a breaking point for some residents
Natasha Zinda had spent the last 12 years of her life in Mississippi. But in September, she packed up her car with her personal belongings, her kids, and one of her best friends, and drove up the state’s main interstate to a town just outside of Chicago. Zinda was...
WTOK-TV
Two Mississippi Lottery players hit $50,000 winning Powerball numbers
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A ticket sold in California hit all the Powerball® numbers, claiming the $2.04 billion jackpot after a delayed Tuesday drawing, due to technical difficulties. But even though the big win didn’t happen in Mississippi, a couple of players in the state did pretty well for...
WLBT
Final preparations and predictions are being made ahead of Mississippi’s midterm election day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Polls open for the midterm elections at 7:00 Tuesday morning. Local races will vary depending on where you live, but everyone in the state will be voting for the U.S. House seats. It takes a lot of logistics work at the county level to be prepared...
How well do you know Mississippi’s candidates?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some people are calling Tuesday’s General Election one of the most important elections. “It’s critically important. This is one of the most important elections in our life, and this is how we make change. This is how we determine the quality and the standard of our life in this country. And […]
WAPT
Election managers say voter turnout has been slow at Mississippi polling locations
JACKSON, Miss. — The turnout for Tuesday's general election has been called slow by some precinct managers. With the weight of the midterm elections at stake, voters are debating turnout and why there isn't more. "Every time, it is so important. I might want to complain, so I vote...
WLOX
Ken Newburger gives update of medical marijuana access in Mississippi
From here, the mayor said the city will begin bidding the project in December, and their goal is to start construction after the first of the year. The company announced Monday it is moving forward with buying VT Halter Marine and Engineering Halter Marine Offshore. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Mississippi: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Mississippi: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. In Mississippi, Deer season is typically open in the fall through the winter, from early October to the end of January. The state is divided into six Deer Management Units. All units follow the same season dates. However, the bag limits and the definition of a Legal Buck vary between units.
desotocountynews.com
One ticket matches $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot numbers
Two Mississippi Lottery players hit $50,000 winning numbers. One ticket sold in California hit all the Powerball® numbers, claiming the $2.04 billion jackpot. The jackpot climbed beyond its earlier estimate to $2.04 billion at the time of the drawing—the world’s largest lottery prize. With the drawing placed...
Comments / 2