Update (3:26 p.m.) – Statement from Liz Dimmitt: “I am the CEO/Co-Founder of Fairgrounds St. Pete which is a tenant of The Factory St. Pete and I plan to continue operating Fairgrounds St. Pete. There are no liens on The Factory as a result of Fairgrounds St. Pete and the other claims in the press release are untrue. As a co-manager of Guru & Gaia, the entity that owns The Factory property, I hope to work with the Behars to bring this dispute to an amicable conclusion. As the largest tenant at The Factory, I am deeply invested in its success and the mission of building and supporting the arts community in St. Petersburg.”

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO