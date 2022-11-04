Read full article on original website
Related
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter usage has hit an all-time high, Elon Musk tweeted on Monday. Twitter also told some advertisers that daily user growth has hit "all-time highs," per the FT. Over a million users have left the platform in the week following Musk's takeover, per Bot Sentinel. Twitter has been in a...
Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name
Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Mastodon: What is the social network hailed as a Twitter alternative?
BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - With Twitter in disarray since the world's richest person took control of it last week, Mastodon, a decentralised, open alternative from privacy-obsessed Germany, has seen a flood of new users. "The bird is free," tweeted Tesla mogul Elon Musk when he completed his $44 billion...
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
kalkinemedia.com
Sweetgreen Inc expected to post a loss of 37 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Sweetgreen Inc is expected to report results on November 9. * The Los Angeles California-based company is expected to report revenue of $129.444 million, according to the mean estimate from 7 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Sweetgreen Inc is for a loss of 37 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Sweetgreen Inc is $21.5, above its last closing price of $17.42. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.36 -0.36 -0.36 Met -0.3 Mar. 31 2022 -0.42 -0.41 -0.45 Missed -9.1 Dec. 31 2021 -0.66 -0.66 -1.14 Missed -73.1 This summary was machine generated November 7 at 00:04 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Coda Minerals Issued Additional 1.9 Mln Fully Paid Ordinary Shares At A$0.24/Share
* ISSUED AN ADDITIONAL 1.9 MILLION FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES AT A$0.24/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
What drove a2 Milk’s (ASX:A2M) shares 4% higher on ASX today?
On Tuesday (8 November), shares of a2 Milk jumped over 4% on the ASX, trading at AU$5.740 as of 2:30 PM AEDT. This was in line with the Consumer Staples sector’s positive performance, up 147.6 points around the same time. The company recently received approval from the US FDA...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-UK Retailer Next Set To Snap Up Online Furniture Firm Made.Com - Bloomberg News
* RETAILER NEXT SET TO SNAP UP ONLINE FURNITURE FIRM MADE.COM - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: [ https://bloom.bg/3WM8UTy]. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Musk sells Tesla stock worth about $4 billion - SEC filing
(Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 19.5 million shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $3.95 billion, U.S. securities filings showed on Tuesday. The latest sale brings the total value of Tesla stocks sold by Musk to nearly $20 bln since he disclosed his stake in...
kalkinemedia.com
EV maker Lucid reports bigger quarterly loss
(Reuters) -Lucid Group Inc reported a bigger third-quarter loss on Tuesday, as the luxury electric vehicle maker struggled with rising costs to ramp up production. The company's shares, which have fallen 64% so far this year, lost about 4% in trading after the bell. Supply chain snarls have crimped its...
kalkinemedia.com
Press Release: EU antitrust regulators to probe Microsoft's $69 bln Activision bid
BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday opened a full-scale investigation into Microsoft's $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard, warning the deal may hurt competition. The U.S. software company, which announced the deal in January, is betting Activision's stable of games will help...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick Regarding Activision Blizzard’S Merger With Microsoft
* A LETTER FROM CEO BOBBY KOTICK REGARDING ACTIVISION BLIZZARD’S MERGER WITH MICROSOFT. * ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC - CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO CLOSE MERGER WITH MICROSOFT IN MICROSOFT’S CURRENT FISCAL YEAR ENDING JUNE 2023. * ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC - WORKING CLOSELY WITH MICROSOFT TO ACTIVELY ENGAGE REGULATORS IN...
kalkinemedia.com
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - November 7
Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. - A unit of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is nearing a deal to combine with Summit Health, an owner of medical practices and urgent-care centers in a transaction worth roughly $9 billion including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
kalkinemedia.com
Bottler Coca-Cola HBC raises 2022 profit outlook on steady demand
(Reuters) -Coca-Cola HBC AG raised its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday, as the soft drinks bottler benefits from price hikes and strong demand for its sodas. Sky-high inflation has pinched household budgets and forced consumers to cut down on spending, but packaged food makers have so far seen steady demand for their products despite raising prices.
kalkinemedia.com
Philip Morris wins 83% stake in Swedish Match, goes ahead with $16 billion takeover
(Reuters) - Marlboro maker Philip Morris International (PMI) said on Monday it was going ahead with its $16 billion plan to buy Swedish Match despite winning accept from owners with no more than 82.59% of shares in the Swedish peer. By Swedish law a bidder can only initiate a compulsory...
kalkinemedia.com
Recruitment stocks investors can eye in November
Trends in the recruitment market seem to be changing, with employers ghosting candidates. The situation seems to be different from a few months ago when employers went the extra mile to hire candidates amid a shortage. Until recently, a tight labour market showed how employers are going the extra mile...
kalkinemedia.com
Walgreens-backed VillageMD nears $9 bln deal with Summit Health - WSJ
Nov 6 (Reuters) - VillageMD, a healthcare provider majorly owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, is nearing a deal to combine with Summit Health in a deal worth roughly $9 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources. Walgreens Boots and healthcare network operator Summit Health...
Comments / 0