Agriculture Online
Which states are done with 2022 soybean harvest?
Dry weather has allowed for abnormally fast soybean harvest across the country. Farmers in Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, and North Dakota have 100% of their beans out of the field, USDA reported Monday. Louisiana. USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) says there were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork in Louisiana the...
2022 Iowa election results
As polls close across Iowa, KCAU 9 is following many races. Data will be updated as results come in, providing you with the latest information.
Agriculture Online
Avian influenza confirmed in commercial and backyard Iowa flocks
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed positive cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Louisa County, Iowa, and in Wright County, Iowa. The virus was found in a non-commercial backyard...
2022 South Dakota election results
As polls close across South Dakota, KCAU 9 is following many races. Data will be updated as results come in, providing you with the latest information.
bleedingheartland.com
Three quick hits on Iowa's 2022 early vote
The Iowa Secretary of State's office has released the final unofficial absentee ballot totals for the 2022 general election. These figures reflect all in-person early voting, which wrapped up on November 7, as well as all ballots that arrived in the mail or through drop boxes at the close of business on November 7. A later report will include all absentee ballots that arrive at county auditors' offices by 8:00 pm today.
Two Eastern Iowa Women Split Massive Powerball Cash Prize
It seems that over the last 10 or so days, everyone in Iowa, and most of America, have had Powerball fever. With a jackpot that reached a record-shattering $2+ billion ($2.04 to be specific), it's easy to see why. As far as the winner of the record-breaking bucks, we reported...
Power outages resolved in Sioux City area
According to MidAmerican Energy, some customers in the Sioux City area may be without power.
Radio Iowa
Iowa voters casting ballots in newly-drawn congressional districts
Three of Iowa’s U.S. House races are considered among the most competitive in the country. Both political parties have been listing Iowa’s third congressional district race as among the three dozen that could decide which party wins a majority in the U.S. House. Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines narrowly won her previous races in 2018 and 2020 and she’s been telling her fellow Democrats 2022 will be the same. “We win these votes in Iowa on the margins, folks,” Axne said to Democrats at a party fundraiser in October.
weareiowa.com
Iowa statehouse elections 2022 | LIVE RESULTS
DES MOINES, Iowa — Candidates from all across central Iowa are running for spots in the Iowa House and Senate during the Nov. 8, 2022 midterm elections. Currently, Republicans have control of both chambers of the Iowa Legislature by a margin of 32-18 in the Senate and 60-40 in the House.
People In Iowa Are Waiting Until It’s Too Late To Turn On Their Heat
It's officially autumn in Iowa. I know, I know, it's been fall since late September, but it hasn't felt much like it, right? Temps in the mid-70s and beautiful, dry days. Since we got all that rain late last week and the weekend, it's really feeling like it's fall now.
These Iowa counties have EMS services on the ballot
On election day, 8 Iowa counties will have a referendum on their ballots to decide whether or not to add a tax to fund emergency medical services.
Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan’s’ Weather Outlook Model for November
(Des Moines) October has been one of the top twenty driest months statewide over the past 150 years. There is some good news on the Horizon. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says there is a silver lining in the weather outlook models. He says any moisture we can get before it...
Here’s what Iowans should know to vote on Election Day
Iowa voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to cast their ballots for state and federal offices, judicial retention and a constitutional amendment. There have been multiple changes to Iowa’s voting rules since the last general election. Polls close an hour earlier on Election Day than in past general elections and voters have […] The post Here’s what Iowans should know to vote on Election Day appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Hunter Tags Big Nontypical with Crazy Third Main Beam
Iowa deer hunter Justin Sieren tagged a monstrous 6 ½-year-old buck last most. He’s taken four great bucks in recent years, but this fall’s hunt was all about chasing this unique nontypical. Sieren told F&S that he wasn’t seeing the buck at his primary hunting spot, and thinking that the deer had to be nearby, he started map scouting.
Can You Legally Break A Car Window To Save An Endangered Child in Iowa?
Now that November is underway and temperatures will start to drop, hopefully, this is something you don't have to hear about for a long time. Everyone knows they shouldn't do it but it seems like every year we see and read scary stories of animals and/or children being left inside a hot car.
A Crashed Houseboat Blocked Traffic on I-35 This Weekend
Not too often do we talk about houses blocking traffic, boats causing car accidents, or anything nautical being applied to an interstate -- especially here in Iowa. Well, the times, they are a-changing. As reported by WHO NewsRadio, a Hummer hauling a houseboat on Interstate-35 on Sunday morning jack-knifed, ending...
This Is Iowa’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish of 2022
Last year, according to a story we did from the website Zippia, Iowa's favorite Thanksgiving side dish was green beans. While their list for 2022 has not come out yet, the folks at Campbell's have just done their "State of the Sides" report and made a much different choice. In their report, it came down to just two options: mashed potatoes or stuffing.
Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season
Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot. A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.
KIMT
Colder weather looming for the end of next week
A cold air mass is expected to move across much of the United States late next week and into the weekend. This will send temperatures plummeting some 10-20 degrees below normal for mid-November. High temperatures across Minnesota and Iowa may only reach the 20s and 30s, with overnight temperatures dipping into the teens. If you haven't gotten the winter coat out just yet, you'll likely want it by next Friday.
gowatertown.net
Winter Storm Watch posted for central, northeast South Dakota (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–The first snowstorm of the system will move into our region later this week. National Weather Service forecaster Amy Parkin says precipitation will start out as rain in the Watertown area tomorrow night…. That’s also when winds kick in, creating travel issues…. Parkin says areas...
