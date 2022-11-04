ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Talks About Calling Out NFL Quarterback Lamar Jackson

AEW star and Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho turned some heads last Wednesday when he hurled verbal shots at highly touted NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson during a live episode of "Dynamite." Jackson was in the crowd for the show in Baltimore, Maryland. Jackson was showered with "MVP" chants as he plays for the Baltimore Ravens.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Commanders Fan Has 2-Word Message For Dan Snyder

A Washington Commanders fan has a two-word message for Dan Snyder on Sunday. The Commanders are reportedly considering a sale of the franchise. Despite Snyder repeatedly saying he would "never" sell the team, he appears to at least be considering it. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reports that the Commanders could...
WASHINGTON, DC
Outsider.com

NFL Fans in Awe of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on Monday Night Football

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is doing spectacular things against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. Then again, that’s his NFL thing. But how about this play? How do you describe this action? Jackson eluded one Saints defender, who grabbed him by the shoulder pads. Then he broke at least three more tackles downfield. Quarterbacks aren’t supposed to be able to slice through the heart of an NFL defense — with their legs.
BALTIMORE, MD

