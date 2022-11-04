ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’

Elon Musk faces trial over a 2018 pay package worth as much as $55.8 billion—too generous, according to plaintiff Richard Tornetta. The multitasking CEO faces yet another trial before the very Delaware judge who forced him to honor his contract with Twitter’s board to purchase the social media company. This time, however, it’s about something much more personal: his own pay.
DELAWARE STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Markets Insider

Twitter has frozen staff stock accounts in a concrete sign Elon Musk's takeover deal is close to completion, report says

Twitter has frozen its staff's equity award accounts in a sign that it plans to go ahead with the Elon Musk takeover deal, Bloomberg reported. Twitter updated its employees FAQs on Monday with a notice saying that the ability to access or trade shares on its Equity Award Center had been frozen. The accounts allow staff to check the status of their stock compensation.
notebookcheck.net

Tesla is now the third most valuable car brand as Elon Musk falls from the US$200 billionaires list

Tesla has shot up to third place in the world's most valuable car company brand rankings for this year, thanks to a combination of a rapid market capitalization rise and the ever-growing name recognition value of Elon Musk's electric vehicle company. The Interbrand ranking puts Toyota at a first place, just as last year, with a 10% increase in brand value to nearly US$60 billion, while Mercedes-Benz is placed second with US$56 billion and a similar 10% increase from 2021.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of...
kalkinemedia.com

Musk sells Tesla stock worth about $4 billion - SEC filing

(Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 19.5 million shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $3.95 billion, U.S. securities filings showed on Tuesday. The latest sale brings the total value of Tesla stocks sold by Musk to nearly $20 bln since he disclosed his stake in...
Vice

Elon Musk: Companies Choosing Not to Buy Ads With Me Is Killing Free Speech

Elon Musk revealed Friday that there had been a massive drop in Twitter revenue thanks to advertisers fleeing the company, which he blamed on unnamed "activists" who are "trying to destroy free speech in America." “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even...
The Hill

General Motors suspends ads on Twitter following Musk takeover

Auto company General Motors (GM) on Friday said it is suspending its advertising on Twitter following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company. GM, a competitor of Tesla, told CNBC that it is “pausing” advertising on the site as it seeks to determine the new direction of the tech giant.
The Independent

Tesla stock plunges to new 52-week low as Elon Musk’s Twitter woes mount OLD

Tesla stock sank to hit a new 52-week low on Monday as chief executive Elon Musk’s rocky start to his Twitter regime appeared to spook investors. Shares in the electric vehicle maker plunged more than 4 per cent to $196.66 on Monday after Mr Musk tweeted that “independent-minded” voters should support Republicans in Tuesday’s midterms. The stock had recovering slightly to $198.40 by 3.40pm, but was still among the worst performers on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes on Monday.The company has seen its value fall by 14 per cent since Mr Musk completed the $44bn acquisition of...
Gizmodo

Elon Musk Reportedly to Start Charging $20 a Month for That Precious Blue Checkmark

Elon Musk promised big changes would come to Twitter under his ownership, and now that he’s finally bought the platform, those shifts are starting up. One of the first adjustments: verified users might soon have to pay $20 per month to maintain their blue checks, as first reported by Platformer’s Casey Newton, who attributed the news to two people familiar with the matter.
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Renault and Qualcomm plan to extend strategic co-operation to Renault's new electric and software company Ampere

* QUALCOMM AND RENAULT GROUP INTEND TO EXTEND THEIR STRATEGIC COOPERATION TO RENAULT’S NEW ELECTRIC AND SOFTWARE COMPANY, AMPERE, TO CO-DEVELOP A CENTRALIZED PLATFORM ARCHITECTURE FOR SOFTWARE-DEFINED ELECTRIC VEHICLES POWERED. * REG-RENAULT GROUP: QUALCOMM AND RENAULT GROUP INTEND TO EXTEND THEIR STRATEGIC COOPERATION TO RENAULT’S NEW ELECTRIC AND SOFTWARE...

