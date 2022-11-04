Read full article on original website
ELECTION 2022: Polls open; find voting information, real-time results here
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The polls are officially open across Indiana until 6 p.m. If you're in Allen County and don't know where to vote, you can find those details here. Indiana elections information is available here. You can find all of our election coverage here. Once the polls...
Jim Banks declares victory in race for U.S. House Dist. 3 seat
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Associated Press has called the U.S. House District 3 race for incumbent Jim Banks. With 33 percent of statewide precincts reporting, the Republican had a commanding 62 to 33 percent lead over Democrat challenger Gary Snyder. Independent Nathan Gotsch had roughly 5 percent of the vote.
Veterans bust out the Hawaiian shirts and leis for ICAN's yearly gala
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds of veterans and dozens of service dogs showed up for a luau themed gala on Saturday. The Indiana Canine Assistant Network (ICAN) hosted it's third gala for the veterans service division. The event raises money for ICAN to train and place service dogs with veterans in need.
Kari Lake raises unfounded doubts about election results in Arizona governor race that's too early to call
Democrat Katie Hobbs is leading Republican Kari Lake in Arizona governor's race with a little more than half of precincts reporting, and though much could change as ballots are counted, the GOP nominee is already casting doubt about the election results. Lake won the GOP primary after amplifying former President...
