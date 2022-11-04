ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Jim Banks declares victory in race for U.S. House Dist. 3 seat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Associated Press has called the U.S. House District 3 race for incumbent Jim Banks. With 33 percent of statewide precincts reporting, the Republican had a commanding 62 to 33 percent lead over Democrat challenger Gary Snyder. Independent Nathan Gotsch had roughly 5 percent of the vote.
Veterans bust out the Hawaiian shirts and leis for ICAN's yearly gala

AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds of veterans and dozens of service dogs showed up for a luau themed gala on Saturday. The Indiana Canine Assistant Network (ICAN) hosted it's third gala for the veterans service division. The event raises money for ICAN to train and place service dogs with veterans in need.
