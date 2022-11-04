Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Berkshire Hathaway Inc <BRKb>: Profits of $3.53 announced for third quarter
5 November 2022 12:55 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Berkshire Hathaway Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $3.53 per share, 66 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $2.87. Profits of $2.67 per share were anticipated by the three analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $2.15 to $2.96 per share, with a forecasted mean of $2.67 per share. The company reported revenue of $76.93 billion, which is higher than the estimated $76.91 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the consumer goods conglomerates peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $76.93 billion from $70.58 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 3.33 4.21 Beat Mar. 31 2022 2.80 3.18 Beat Dec. 31 2021 2.88 3.27 Beat Sep. 30 2021 2.99 2.87 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 12:55 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
CareMax Inc expected to post a loss of 6 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* CareMax Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 9. * The Miami Florida-based company is expected to report a 34.8% increase in revenue to $140.981 million from $104.62 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 6 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for CareMax Inc is for a loss of 6 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for CareMax Inc is $10, above its last closing price of $6.08. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.05 -0.05 -0.11 Missed -106.3 Mar. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.02 -0.19 Missed -660 Dec. 31 2021 -0.06 -0.06 -0.04 Beat 33.3 Sep. 30 2021 -0.08 -0.08 -0.03 Beat 63.6 Jun. -0.04 -0.04 -0.26 Missed -550 30 2021 This summary was machine generated November 7 at 17:19 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC <ADAP.O>: Losses of 24 cents announced for third quarter
8 November 2022 04:01 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC in the third quarter were on par with the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -24 cents per share, 6 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -30 cents. Losses of -24 cents per share were anticipated by the six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -32 cents to -6 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -24 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $7.01 million, which is higher than the estimated $4.04 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $7.01 million from $1.2 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.25 -0.28 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.22 -0.30 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.14 -0.24 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.26 -0.30 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 8 at 04:01 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Century Aluminum Co <CENX.O>: Losses of 34 cents announced for third quarter
7 November 2022 10:56 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Century Aluminum Co in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -34 cents per share, 28 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -6 cents. Losses of -43 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -47 cents to -39 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -43 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $637.20 million, which is lower than the estimated $642.07 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the aluminum peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $637.2 million from $581.4 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.21 0.30 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.34 0.59 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.09 0.17 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.13 -0.06 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 7 at 10:56 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp expected to post earnings of 5cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 10. * The George Town Cayman Islands-based company is expected to report a 22.5% increase in revenue to $81.99 million from $66.91 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp is for earnings of 5 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp is $24.38, above its last closing price of $13.68. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.12 0.16 -0.08 Missed -151.9 Mar. 31 2022 -0.05 -0.08 -0.16 Missed -103.9 Dec. 31 2021 -0.01 0.05 0.08 Beat 52.4 Sep. 30 2021 0.12 0.09 0.02 Missed -78.4 Jun. 0.34 0.27 0.02 Missed -92.5 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.05 -0.05 -0.03 Beat 38 Dec. 31 2020 0.36 0.36 0.02 Missed -95.3 Sep. 30 2020 0.08 0.08 -0.19 Missed -337.5 This summary was machine generated November 8 at 18:13 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd expected to post earnings of 3cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 9. * The Toronto Ontario-based company is expected to report a 4.1% decrease in revenue to C$64.75 million from C$67.55 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is for earnings of 3 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is C$13, above its last closing price of C$8.62. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.17 0.17 0.08 Missed -53.8 Mar. 31 2022 0.33 0.33 0.21 Missed -37 Dec. 31 2021 0.26 0.27 0.34 Beat 27.8 Sep. 30 2021 0.20 0.20 0.24 Beat 21.2 Jun. 0.20 0.18 0.19 Beat 4.1 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.11 0.11 0.18 Beat 63.6 Dec. 31 2020 0.15 0.15 0.09 Missed -40 Sep. 30 2020 0.17 0.17 0.18 Beat 7.1 This summary was machine generated November 8 at 03:13 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Torex Gold Resources Inc expected to post earnings of 34cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Torex Gold Resources Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 9. * The Toronto Ontario-based company is expected to report a 4.2% decrease in revenue to $207.5 million from $216.7 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Torex Gold Resources Inc is for earnings of 34 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 "strong buy" or "buy," 3 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Torex Gold Resources Inc is C$20, above its last closing price of C$9.91. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.22 1.00 1.47 Beat 47.6 Mar. 31 2022 0.57 0.62 0.54 Missed -13.3 Dec. 31 2021 1.05 1.03 1.10 Beat 6.6 Sep. 30 2021 1.15 1.15 1.02 Missed -10.9 Jun. 0.89 0.86 0.96 Beat 12.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 1.00 0.91 0.76 Missed -16.7 Dec. 31 2020 1.48 1.46 1.59 Beat 8.8 Sep. 30 2020 1.30 1.38 2.00 Beat 45.1 This summary was machine generated November 8 at 03:13 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Angion Biomedica Corp expected to post a loss of 36 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Angion Biomedica Corp is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 10 (estimated). * The Uniondale New York-based company is expected to report a 44.1% decrease in revenue to $816.67 thousand from $1.46 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Angion Biomedica Corp is for a loss of 36 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is no "strong buy" or "buy," 3 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Angion Biomedica Corp is $1.5, above its last closing price of $0.91. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.43 -0.46 -0.30 Beat 35.3 Mar. 31 2022 -0.37 -0.43 -0.48 Missed -10.3 Dec. 31 2021 -0.66 -0.62 0.58 Beat 193.9 Sep. 30 2021 -0.72 -0.72 -0.53 Beat 26.9 Jun. -0.69 -0.69 -0.58 Beat 15.6 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.62 -0.62 -1.56 Missed -150.6 Dec. 31 2020 -1.30 -1.30 -1.90 Missed -46.2 This summary was machine generated November 8 at 16:24 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Sweetgreen Inc <SG>: Losses of 33 cents announced for third quarter
9 November 2022 01:00 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Sweetgreen Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -33 cents per share . Losses of -37 cents per share were anticipated by the eight analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -40 cents to -30 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -37 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $124.03 million, which is lower than the estimated $129.44 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the restaurants & bars peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Nine analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported revenue of $124.03 million, a revenue figure is not available for the same quarter last year, * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.36 -0.36 Met Mar. 31 2022 -0.41 -0.45 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.66 -1.14 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 9 at 01:00 a.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Itau Unibanco Holding SA expected to post earnings of 82centavos a share - Earnings Preview
* Itau Unibanco Holding SA is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 10. * The Sao Paulo-based company is expected to report a 17.9% increase in revenue to R$35.975 billion from R$30.53 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding SA is for earnings of 82 centavos per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 11 "strong buy" or "buy," 5 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Itau Unibanco Holding SA is R$31, above its last closing price of R$29.66. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Brazilian reais). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.75 0.75 0.78 Beat 3.9 Mar. 31 2022 0.75 0.73 0.75 Beat 2.2 Dec. 31 2021 0.69 0.69 0.73 Beat 5.8 Sep. 30 2021 0.69 0.68 0.69 Beat 1.7 Jun. 0.66 0.64 0.67 Beat 4.9 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.58 0.57 0.65 Beat 13.5 Dec. 31 2020 0.54 0.51 0.69 Beat 34.7 Sep. 30 2020 0.50 0.50 0.54 Beat 8.3 This summary was machine generated November 8 at 20:08 GMT. All figures in Brazilian reais unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 24 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of seven analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 24 cents per share. * Revenue rose 482.5% to $7.01 million from a year ago; analysts expected $4.04 million. * Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 24 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 0.7% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of earnings estimates * Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC shares had risen by 54.4% this quarter and lost 55.7% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $41.42 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC is $3.50 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 8 at 04:00 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.24 -0.24 Met Jun. 30 2022 -0.25 -0.28 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.22 -0.30 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.14 -0.24 Missed.
kalkinemedia.com
Berkshire Hathaway Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $5,290.58 per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $4,579.79 per share. * Revenue rose 9% to $76.93 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $77.68 billion. * Berkshire Hathaway Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $1,832.00. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 16.5% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Berkshire Hathaway Inc shares had risen by 5.5% this quarter and lost 4.9% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $2.69 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Berkshire Hathaway Inc is $521,284.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 12:50 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 4.58 thousand 5.29 thousand Beat Jun. 30 2022 4.62 thousand 6.12 thousand Beat Mar. 31 2022 4.49 thousand 4.77 thousand Beat Dec. 31 2021 4.25 thousand 4.91 thousand Beat.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Renault and Qualcomm plan to extend strategic co-operation to Renault's new electric and software company Ampere
* QUALCOMM AND RENAULT GROUP INTEND TO EXTEND THEIR STRATEGIC COOPERATION TO RENAULT’S NEW ELECTRIC AND SOFTWARE COMPANY, AMPERE, TO CO-DEVELOP A CENTRALIZED PLATFORM ARCHITECTURE FOR SOFTWARE-DEFINED ELECTRIC VEHICLES POWERED. * REG-RENAULT GROUP: QUALCOMM AND RENAULT GROUP INTEND TO EXTEND THEIR STRATEGIC COOPERATION TO RENAULT’S NEW ELECTRIC AND SOFTWARE...
kalkinemedia.com
How are Zip’s (ASX:ZIP) shares performing lately?
Zip’s shares closed in red territory on the ASX today (7 November). The company, in its Q1 FY23 results, shared that it has generated a revenue of AU$620 million in FY22. Shares of the Australian fintech company Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP) closed Monday’s trading session in the red territory today (7 November). Zip was last quoted at AU$0.650 apiece, down 1.515% on the ASX.
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Novatti (ASX:NOV) shares skyrocketing today?
The price of Novatti Group’s shares zoomed up more than 51% on the ASX at around 11:40 AM AEDT today (7 November). The software and services firm announced the launch of the International Bank of Australia. The company has obtained a restricted banking licence by the Australian Prudential Regulation...
kalkinemedia.com
Cannindah Resources (ASX:CAE) continues impressive results streak for Mt Cannindah
Cannindah Resources has announced yet another set of impressive results from the ongoing drilling at its flagship project. Hole 14 offers an understanding of the thickness of the huge 399m copper intercept that was encountered in hole 9. CAE looks forward to exploring additional extensions of the project’s breccia zone...
kalkinemedia.com
What drove a2 Milk’s (ASX:A2M) shares 4% higher on ASX today?
On Tuesday (8 November), shares of a2 Milk jumped over 4% on the ASX, trading at AU$5.740 as of 2:30 PM AEDT. This was in line with the Consumer Staples sector’s positive performance, up 147.6 points around the same time. The company recently received approval from the US FDA...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Coda Minerals Issued Additional 1.9 Mln Fully Paid Ordinary Shares At A$0.24/Share
* ISSUED AN ADDITIONAL 1.9 MILLION FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES AT A$0.24/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
ABST vs CSU: Which tech stock to explore after latest earnings?
In Q4 2022, Absolute Software Corporation’s total revenue rose to US$ 52.5 million. In Q3 2022, the net income for Constellation Software Inc. rose to US$ 143 million. In Q4 2022, total assets for Absolute Software Corporation grew to US$ 555.6 million. Several macroeconomic factors have brought various challenges...
kalkinemedia.com
How did Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA) shares perform today?
Bega Cheese closed a tad lower on the ASX on Monday (7 November 2022). The company’s CEO has recently stepped down from his position, and a new board member has been appointed as the transition CEO. The shares of Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA), manufacturer of cheese and dairy products,...
Comments / 0