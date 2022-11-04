ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Comments / 0

Related
High School Football PRO

Savannah, November 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The New Hampstead High School football team will have a game with Calvary Day School on November 07, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Feds bust drug ring spanning from CSRA to Caribbean

STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy spanning the reached all the way to the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride, investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces identified drug trafficking operations in Richmond, Burke, Bulloch,...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Hometown Hero: Ghost Pirates fans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every town loves its sports heroes. And Savannah got some new WTOC Hometown Heroes over the weekend when the Ghost Pirates played their first home game in front of an excited sold out crowd. Saturday night in Savannah was going to be a success long before...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Working on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The film industry continues to be big business in Georgia. and create opportunities for work on sets around our state. One Savannah stylist and business owner is ready for her premier moment this week as the new Black Panther film hits theaters.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tormenta FC wins first League One title

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Championship excitement carried on Monday in Statesboro. Pro soccer team Tormenta FC won their first League One title Sunday night. From the players to coaches and everyone associated with Tormenta FC, the excitement over winning the League One championship last night hasn’t faded one bit.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern food pantries serve students experiencing food insecurity

College is already expensive enough to attend. But, add in living expenses, textbooks, and other surprise payments, and students may find themselves in a financially challenging starting position for the rest of the semester. Luckily, thanks to the Georgia Southern campus’s food pantry program, these scholars will have a resource to cover some of their food and essential needs.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Savannah police investigate Jimmy Deloach Parkway crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash after officers responded to Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands around 10 p.m on November 6. The two-vehicle crash involved a 2022 Ford Mustang and 2020 Ford F-150, with impact resulting in the Mustang overturning multiple times. Cameron...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Santa Train returns in December

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A popular Savannah holiday event is a little more than a month away with the Savannah Santa Train returning on Dec. 10. You can buy tickets here. Tickets are $15 per person but CHS Members can attend for $12. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Georgia […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

6 defendants face federal charges over illegal firearm possession

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Six defendants are among several facing federal charges that include illegal possession of firearms. The charges follow separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Recent actions in the U.S. District Court also include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Keeping up with wedding trends with Ivory and Beau

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is one of the most sought after wedding destination cities in the country. One of the first items on a bride’s checklist choosing a dress. WTOC checked out a local bridal boutique to learn about some dress styles trending right now.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Veterans Day Parade canceled in Beaufort

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Veterans Day Parade scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, in Beaufort has been canceled. The City of Beaufort posted to Facebook on Tuesday that the parade has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. The post does not give a specific reason, but local impacts...
BEAUFORT, SC
Grice Connect

Fatal crash in Brooklet on Sunday afternoon

Updated 11/7: Public safety agencies responded on Sunday, November 6, 2022 to a fatal two vehicle crash in Brooklet, Georgia. At 2:28 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s officers, Brooklet PD, Bulloch County Fire and Rescue, Bulloch County EMS and GSP to a serious accident the the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Cromley road in the City of Brooklet. A large cotton hauling truck struck a Honda van at the intersection.
BROOKLET, GA
WJCL

GSP: 1 man killed following Savannah crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirms that one man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Shipyard Road in Savannah on Friday. According to GSP, 43-year-old Carroll Clifton was traveling east on Shipyard Road when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a palm tree just before 11 p.m.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Two injured in overnight shooting in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time. Stick with WTOC...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy