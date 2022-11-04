Read full article on original website
WJCL
Election Results: Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne counties
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Early voting breaks record in Georgia. Several seats are up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in 2022. Many of those races surround board of commissioners positions. In addition, voters will decide the future of alcohol sales in...
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Early voting begins in Georgia. There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able...
Savannah, November 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The New Hampstead High School football team will have a game with Calvary Day School on November 07, 2022, 16:30:00.
WRDW-TV
Feds bust drug ring spanning from CSRA to Caribbean
STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy spanning the reached all the way to the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride, investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces identified drug trafficking operations in Richmond, Burke, Bulloch,...
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: Ghost Pirates fans
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every town loves its sports heroes. And Savannah got some new WTOC Hometown Heroes over the weekend when the Ghost Pirates played their first home game in front of an excited sold out crowd. Saturday night in Savannah was going to be a success long before...
wtoc.com
Working on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The film industry continues to be big business in Georgia. and create opportunities for work on sets around our state. One Savannah stylist and business owner is ready for her premier moment this week as the new Black Panther film hits theaters.
wtoc.com
Tormenta FC wins first League One title
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Championship excitement carried on Monday in Statesboro. Pro soccer team Tormenta FC won their first League One title Sunday night. From the players to coaches and everyone associated with Tormenta FC, the excitement over winning the League One championship last night hasn’t faded one bit.
Georgia Southern food pantries serve students experiencing food insecurity
College is already expensive enough to attend. But, add in living expenses, textbooks, and other surprise payments, and students may find themselves in a financially challenging starting position for the rest of the semester. Luckily, thanks to the Georgia Southern campus’s food pantry program, these scholars will have a resource to cover some of their food and essential needs.
WJCL
Savannah police investigate Jimmy Deloach Parkway crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash after officers responded to Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands around 10 p.m on November 6. The two-vehicle crash involved a 2022 Ford Mustang and 2020 Ford F-150, with impact resulting in the Mustang overturning multiple times. Cameron...
Statesboro High alum named Student National Pharmaceutical Association president
Tierra Jackson, Statesboro High School Class of 2014, was inaugurated as the new Student National Pharmaceutical Association (SNPhA) president at the annual convention of the SNPhA held this past August in Atlanta. As Jackson assumes her new role, she looks to inspire innovation in pharmacy. “Tierra is a bright, ambitious,...
Savannah Santa Train returns in December
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A popular Savannah holiday event is a little more than a month away with the Savannah Santa Train returning on Dec. 10. You can buy tickets here. Tickets are $15 per person but CHS Members can attend for $12. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Georgia […]
43-Year-Old Carroll Clifton Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Shipyard Road on Friday around 11 p.m. The crash claimed the life of 43-year-old Carroll Clifton.
31-Year-Old Kristina Sherrod-Castor In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Metter (Metter, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol reported a motor vehicle crash in Candler County on Friday. The crash claimed the life of 31-year-old Kristina Sherrod-Castor. Preliminary crash reports suggest that Sherrod-Castor was negotiating a curve on GA Hwy 23 at Ollifftown Road when she lost control of her Ford Explorer.
wtoc.com
Police presence at Greenwood St. and Pennsylvania Ave. in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police has responded to an incident at Greenwood Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Savannah. Stick with WTOC for updates.
6 defendants face federal charges over illegal firearm possession
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Six defendants are among several facing federal charges that include illegal possession of firearms. The charges follow separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Recent actions in the U.S. District Court also include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases […]
wtoc.com
Keeping up with wedding trends with Ivory and Beau
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is one of the most sought after wedding destination cities in the country. One of the first items on a bride’s checklist choosing a dress. WTOC checked out a local bridal boutique to learn about some dress styles trending right now.
wtoc.com
Veterans Day Parade canceled in Beaufort
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Veterans Day Parade scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, in Beaufort has been canceled. The City of Beaufort posted to Facebook on Tuesday that the parade has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. The post does not give a specific reason, but local impacts...
Fatal crash in Brooklet on Sunday afternoon
Updated 11/7: Public safety agencies responded on Sunday, November 6, 2022 to a fatal two vehicle crash in Brooklet, Georgia. At 2:28 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s officers, Brooklet PD, Bulloch County Fire and Rescue, Bulloch County EMS and GSP to a serious accident the the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Cromley road in the City of Brooklet. A large cotton hauling truck struck a Honda van at the intersection.
WJCL
GSP: 1 man killed following Savannah crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirms that one man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Shipyard Road in Savannah on Friday. According to GSP, 43-year-old Carroll Clifton was traveling east on Shipyard Road when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a palm tree just before 11 p.m.
wtoc.com
Two injured in overnight shooting in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time. Stick with WTOC...
