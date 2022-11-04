The Phoenix Suns host the Portland Trail Blazers for the first of two games in a doubleheader. Here's how you can watch, stream and listen.

The Phoenix Suns hope to continue their steaming hot start to the season on Friday night when the Portland Trail Blazers come to town for a back-to-back.

The Suns, 6-1 on the year, suffered their lone defeat to the Trail Blazers after a tremendous 41-point performance from Damian Lillard to down Phoenix in overtime 113-111.

Yet the Suns won't have to worry about Lillard doing damage this time around, as he is listed as out with a calf injury. Gary Payton II (return to competition reconditioning) and Olivier Sarr (right wrist sprain) will be missing in action as well.

Phoenix hopes Cam Johnson, who had a mere five points in their first meeting, can continue a strong stretch of performances as well.

"When you shoot it like Cam, make or miss, when I kick it him and he shoots it, that’s great for us. Not just in that game but consistently for us all season long," said Chris Paul.

The Suns are off to one of their best starts in franchise history, can that continue on Friday?

How to Watch, Stream, Listen: Suns Host Trail Blazers

Who: Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns

When: Friday, Nov. 4 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Spread: Suns -10.5

Broadcast: Bally Sports AZ/NBA League Pass

Streaming: fuboTV (click here to start your free trial )

The game can also be heard on 98.7 FM locally.

