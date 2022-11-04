ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

5-star QB Colin Hurley commits to LSU, reclassifies to '24

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago

Five-star quarterback Colin Hurley committed to LSU and reclassified to the Class of 2024 on Friday.

The 6-foot, 213-pound prospect from Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Fla., was the No. 3 QB in the 247 Sports composite for 2025 and will be re-ranked for 2024.

Hurley, who visited LSU for a Sept. 10 win against Southern, chose the Tigers over offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami and Ohio State, among others.

Hurley joins a loaded quarterback room in Baton Rouge that includes 2023 four-star commitment Rickie Collins, true freshman Walker Howard and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier. --Field Level Media

