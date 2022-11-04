ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Verino’s Pizzeria and Grill Bringing New England-Style Italian Cuisine to Fort Lauderdale

By Neil Cooney
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mM9UF_0iyyhTIn00

Fort Lauderdale will soon be home to a new pizzeria and Italian restaurant. Verino’s Pizzeria & Grill will open with pizza, pasta, meat-off-the-grill, and more on Sunrise Boulevard , half a mile from Fort Lauderdale Beach.

“We are trying to bring New England Italian to Florida,” owner Brian Turnbull told What Now in an email conversation on Thursday. “Our pizza is brick oven thick crust pizza. We also have grill items as our special such as skewered steak tip, chicken, lamb, and homemade sausage. Our lasagna is phenomenal, and so is our espresso Martini.”

Turnbull has built experience working in the casino and hospitality industries in Connecticut and in Boston . He served as Vice President of Player’s Development at Hard Rock , where he met his wife.

“My wife is from Tokyo Japan and her family owned a seafood restaurant over 150 years in downtown Tokyo. She moved to Florida and went to college here at FIU and received her Bachelor of Science degree in hospitality management.”

Now with two kids, the couple is looking to move into the food and beverage space her in South Florida.

“I know several successful restaurant owners from North End Boston and they were kind enough to share some of their recipes to us. Frank DePasquale and Mauritzo Badaolato are some of them who helped me,” Turnbull said, describing the friends that have led him into the restaurant space.

But of course, the real reason to get into food is always the food itself.

“We love the art and science of making pizza,” says Turnbull.

Verino’s Pizzeria & Grill is expected to open in January, setting up shop at 2465 Sunrise Blvd .



Keep up with What Now Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Best of South Florida

New breakfast spot Yellow Yolk opens in Coral Springs

Yellow Yolk, a new South Florida breakfast and lunch concept, has opened at The Walk at University in Coral Springs, marking the brand’s first location. According to its creators, Yellow Yolk is a pop-art themed restaurant that offers the perfect combination of trendy Florida eatery and laid back hangout spot for breakfast, brunch, and lunch.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
fb101.com

MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT ABA OPENS ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Aba, the popular Mediterranean restaurant with outposts in Chicago and Austin, is opening its doors in Miami’s Bal Harbour Shops on Wednesday, November 2. As part of Chicago-based restaurant group Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, Aba will be the group’s first South Florida location. Created by Executive Partner and Divisional President Marc Jacobs and Top Chef Alum, Chef Partner CJ Jacobson, Aba incorporates a lighter style of cooking with influences from around the Mediterranean.
MIAMI, FL
bocaratontribune.com

The Boca Raton Tower Reopens Following a Stunning Transformation

Tower, a luxury hotel within South Florida’s storied resort, is reimagined for travelers of all ages. Boca Raton, FL – South Florida’s iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, celebrates the opening of Tower, its fully reimagined fifth hotel that provides an elevated new perspective on luxury travel. Following a $65 million transformation, the 27-story Tower, situated next to the newly constructed Harborside Pool Club, showcases expansive suites, breathtaking vistas, and distinct programming that deliver an unmatched experience for families and travelers of all ages.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Breaking: Is Hollywood burger dive Le Tub closing?

Le Tub, the kitschy national hamburger treasure straddling Hollywood’s Intracoastal Waterway, may soon have new owners who plan to upgrade the roadside shack without wrecking its divey ambience. Veteran Fort Lauderdale restaurateurs Dan and Lise-Anne Serafini, who run the upscale GG’s Waterfront Bar & Grill four blocks south, are in the process of purchasing Le Tub’s building and land as part ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Axios Miami

We found the cutest hotel in Miami Beach for just $130 a night

The Goodtime Hotel is a trendy new(ish) South Beach hotel with a rooftop bar owned by superstar producer and singer/songwriter Pharrell Williams, Axios’ Emma Way writes.The big picture: Everything about the 266-room, seven-story hotel matches its cute pastel color palette and art deco design.Cost: Perhaps one of the best parts of The Goodtime is the price. When the hotel first opened with a celeb-studded party in 2021, Travel & Leisure reported rooms started at $548 a night.Yes, but: On a work trip visiting the Miami team in October, our editors paid just $130 each for a Tuesday night.According to scans...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
The Associated Press

Tickets Are Officially on Sale for the 22nd Annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Tickets are officially on sale for the 22 nd annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) taking place February 23-26, 2023. Widely recognized as America’s favorite gourmet gathering on the beach, the four-day Festival returns to the sand with more than 100 events spanning Miami-Dade and Broward counties. For the 22nd installment, Food Network personalities, Grammy-winning musicians, and more than 450+ chefs and wine and spirit producers will come together for an unforgettable celebration comprised of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, late-night parties, brunches, lunches, master classes, wine seminars and more! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005715/en/ Andrew Zimmern at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (Photo: Business Wire)
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track

Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are not in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel some effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty. On Tuesday afternoon, the storm track shifted ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
treksplorer.com

Juno Beach, Florida: Things to Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay

Want to experience the island lifestyle during your South Florida getaway? Jog over to Juno Beach, FL, and you’ll get the experience you’re looking for! Set on a captivating barrier island between Jupiter and West Palm Beach, this quaint seaside community is home to one of the most beautiful beaches in Palm Beach County.
JUNO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Audi Flips In St. Andrews Country Club Boca Raton Sunday

Crash Follows Bizarre Accident In Seven Bridges Delray Beach Overnight. Craziness Behind The Gates! BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s unclear what the driver was doing, but Palm Beach County Fire Rescue rushed to St. Andrews Country Club mid-day Sunday for a spectacular car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
K99

Frontier Airlines Adds New Nonstop Service To Florida

Planning on getting away from the Colorado chill this winter? Well if Florida is a destination on your wish list, this is great news for you. Frontier has added nonstop service to another Florida destination in West Palm Beach. The service began this past weekend and are sure to be some great deals to be had to celebrate the occasion.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale

When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
What Now Miami

What Now Miami

Miami-Dade County, FL
649
Followers
275
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowmia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy