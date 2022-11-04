ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Transfer Room

Four Manchester City Players Named In Premier League Team Of The Month

By Elliot Thompson
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XooJa_0iyyhSQ400

Manchester City have had four players named in the WhoScored Premier League team of the month.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Manchester City suffered their first loss in the Premier League during the month of October but other than Pep Guardiola's side had a successful month as they sit in the top two of the table whilst qualifying for the round of 16 of the Champions League in that time as well.

They started October off in mesmerising fashion by beating local rivals Manchester United 6-3 before following that victory with more goal fests against FC Copenhagen and Southampton beating them 5-0 and 4-0 respectively.

After that came a hiccup in the away game against Copenhagen as a red card for Sergio Gomez meant they fell to a 0-0 draw and then they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool back in the Premier League

However, they bounced back after those two games going unbeaten in their last three of the month.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Four players named in Premier League team of the month

Due to their impressive form in the Premier League Manchester City had four players named in WhoScored's team of the month.

Joao Cancelo got in at left-back with a rating of 7.23 helping City get two clean sheets whilst getting two goal contributions against Southampton.

Kevin De Bruyne was in the midfield with a 7.73 rating as he got three assists and a goal.

In the frontline Phil Foden got in with a 7.62 rating whilst Erling Haaland also did with a very high rating of 8.88 after scoring six goals.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Aston Villa outclass Manchester United to give Emery dream debut

Unai Emery could hardly have asked for a more memorable Aston Villa debut, as the Villans made history in a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday at Villa Park. The Villans beat Manchester United for the first time in 27 years, and it was on from the early moments. Leon Bailey scored in the eighth minute and it was 2-0 after 11 minutes when Lucas Digne made his returning presence felt with a sensational free kick.
ESPN

Man United downed by Aston Villa in Unai Emery's first match in charge

Manchester United suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa at a lively Villa Park as Unai Emery's side gave their new manager the best welcome possible. Cristiano Ronaldo captained United but the Portugal forward could only watch on as Villa took a quick-fire lead through Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne in the first 11 minutes.
NBC Sports

Surging Crystal Palace grabs late, late win at West Ham

Crystal Palace beat West Ham as a 94th minute winner from Michael Olise secured a first away win of the season for the Eagles. Said Benrahma had put West Ham ahead but Wilfried Zaha equalized in the first half and Palace always looked more dangerous going forward. Both teams had...
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Alisson, Trippier, Maddison, Salah, Zaha

At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. Who has he picked this time? Take a look then pick your own team. As ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
BBC

A﻿ston Villa 3-1 Man Utd - analysis

I don't think I have heard Erik ten Hag be as critical as he was about his side's performance since he became Manchester United boss. "The Dutchman called the display "unacceptable" and criticised "stupid" crosses aimed at Cristiano Ronaldo, something he insisted was not part of his gameplan. ﻿As up...
BBC

European Super League: Uefa dismisses group looking at reviving breakaway competition plans

Uefa has angrily dismissed a group promoting a revamped Super League proposal, saying "the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan". BBC Sport has been told a three-man A22 Sports Management delegation received a "mauling" at the two-and-a-half-hour meeting with the game's most significant stakeholders in Switzerland on Tuesday.
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy