KU Jayhawks vs. OSU Cowboys: prediction, bet line, TV for Saturday’s football game

Now in his 18th year as the football coach at Oklahoma State, Mike Gundy has compiled an impressive 13-1 record in games against Kansas.

Under Gundy’s direction, the Cowboys have rattled off 12 straight victories against KU, a streak that could be in jeopardy Saturday at Booth Memorial Stadium.

Though 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the Big 12, OSU is coming off a 48-0 loss at Kansas State. It was a costly defeat for a team that lost starting QB Spencer Sanders to injury in the fourth quarter.

Sanders’ status is unknown heading into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. contest between KU and OSU. It will be shown live on FSI.

With the QB situation of both teams unknown — KU’s Jalon Daniels has missed the last 2 1/2 games because of a shoulder injury — the No, 18-ranked Cowboys actually enter as 1-point underdogs against the unranked (5-3, 2-3) Jayhawks.

Gundy said in his weekly news conerence this week he realizes KU football is being rebuilt into a formidable opponent quickly under second-year coach Lance Leipold.

“Instead of 12,000 or 15,000 people coming to the game now they’ve got, what, 40 or 45 or whatever they’ve averaged, and things change. And it doesn’t take long,” Gundy said in praising KU’s program. The Jayhawks have sold out Booth Memorial Stadum the past three games.

“So, it’s really good for our conference and not as good for the coaches because you got to go up and play well as we’ve seen,” Gundy added.

Gundy, the dean of Big 12 coaches, has followed the career of former Buffalo and Wisconsin-Whitewater coach Leipold from afar.

“He’s done well everywhere he’s been.” Gundy said. “He’s a good football coach. I told you guys (media) last year before we played them, I like their concepts. I like their schemes. They were in games and had something go wrong at the end but could’ve won. They could’ve beat OU last year at home.” Oklahoma tripped KU 35-23 in Leipold’s first season in Lawrence.

In all the Cowboys have won 17 of the last 18 games versus KU, including last season’s 55-3 win over KU in Stillwater. OSU has won nine in a row over KU in Lawrence.

A win Saturday would give OSU 13 straight wins vs. Kansas to extend a school record for its longest win streak against one opponent. OSU’s next-longest is an 11-game streak that was set vs. Kansas State from 1947-62.

KU enters the game with much incentive. A victory over OSU would snap the Jayhawks’ 44-game losing streak versus ranked teams. A victory would be Kansas’ first over a ranked opponent since Sept. 11, 2010 when the Jayhawks prevailed over No, 15 Georgia Tech, 28-25, at Booth Memorial Stadium.

Also, a win over the Cowboys would be KU’s first over a ranked conference opponent at home since a 24-21 decision over No. 23 Iowa State on Nov. 26, 2005.

KU needs one win in its last four games to be bowl eligible. KU last competed in a bowl in 2008 — the Insight Bowl.

“They’re a good ballclub,” OSU defensive end Brock Martin said. of the Jayhawks “That coach really has them going in the right direction. They’re trying to become bowl eligible and they’re going to have to beat us or someone else down the road. I’d rather it not be us.”

KU is favored by 1-point Saturday.

Prediction : Kansas 45, Oklahoma State 27

Last game prediction : Baylor 35, Kansas 31 (actual BU 35, KU 23)

2022 record on picks : 5-3

2022 record vs. spread : 3-5