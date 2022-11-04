Read full article on original website
Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Assaulting Woman During Domestic Dispute
CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Jerid Michael Cochran, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on November 1.
Area Man Accused of Strangling Girlfriend; Allegedly Attempts to Jump Out of Moving Vehicle
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Clarion man accused of strangling his girlfriend and allegedly attempting to jump out of a moving vehicle on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township moved forward in court on Wednesday. According to court documents, the following charges against 47-year-old Chad Ryan Matthews...
Ridgway man accused of locking kids in car to go do drugs
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Ridgway man is behind bars after reportedly overdosing in an apartment leaving first responders to find his children locked in a car just after midnight. At 11:03 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, police were dispatched for 51-year-old Scott Lovell who had just overdosed at an apartment along Upper Front Street. […]
One killed in motorcycle crash in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Frankstown township Saturday evening. Pennsylvania State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:10 p.m. along Route 22, west of its intersection with Old Route 22 and east of Hollidaysburg. A 26-year-old man, who was driving a motorcycle, was pronounced dead […]
Jefferson County Woman Accused of Threatening School Official
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney woman is facing charges for allegedly threatening a school official. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 47-year-old Rachel Ann Marshall in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Tuesday, November 1. According to a criminal...
Who is Krysten Pretlor? Authorities detail what led to multi-county chase, shooting
On Friday, state and local authorities released new details about what led to Thursday's multi-county, high-speed chase that ended with troopers shooting and killing the suspect along Route 22 in Westmoreland County. Police later identified the suspect as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, of Johnstown. Johnstown Police say Thursday's chase began when...
Pennsylvania man charged with DUI in crash that injured man and 4 children
PITTSBURGH — An Allegheny County man was involved in a rollover crash that injured another man and four children who were his passengers on June 7, according to our affiliate KDKA. Kevin Harrison, 35, of Natrona Heights, was driving a 2001 Chevy Silverado on State Route 908 and was...
Son MedEvac'd After Stabbing By 75-Year-Old Dad, Pennsylvania State Police Say
'I brought him into this world. I might as well take him out of it," 75-year-old, James Westley Suman Jr. told authorities when they asked if he wanted to kill his son when he stabbed him on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Pennsylvania state police.
3 charged after multiple drugs, guns found in Altoona apartment
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people are facing charges after police say multiple drugs and guns were found inside an apartment. Police were sent to the apartment along 11th Street Thursday at 1:40 a.m. where they were serving an arrest warrant for Richard Wertz, 44. Officers say Brittiny Powley, 35, answered the door and let […]
Police: Woman in Underwear Charged for Trying to Enter Man’s Apartment Uninvited
EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a woman accused of trespassing in Emlenton Borough were held for court on Wednesday. According to court documents, the following charges against 20-year-old Audra Lee Lykins, of Emlenton, were held for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, November 2:. – Criminal...
1 person dead after shooting at Rostraver Township shopping plaza
WESTMORELAND COUNTY — One person is dead after a shooting near a shopping plaza in Westmoreland County. Westmoreland County dispatchers say police and medics were called to 203 Sara Way in Rostraver Township at around 7:20 p.m. Police say they are looking for a suspect but they do not...
75-year-old father accused of stabbing his son in Armstrong County
TOWNSHIP OF PARKS, Pa. — State police said a 75-year-old man stabbed his 53-year-old son during a domestic incident in Parks Township, Armstrong County. According to a criminal complaint, when asked if he was trying to kill his son, the defendant allegedly said, "I brought him into this world. I might as well take him out of it."
Pa. man accused of stealing over $300K from law firm
According to WJAC, authorities with the Altoona Police Department said a Blair County man is facing embezzlement charges after being accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a law firm. According to the news outlet, Adam Bush, 41, of Hollidaysburg, allegedly embezzled $380,000 from the accounts of the...
Altoona men charged in drug death after child called 911
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Altoona men are facing more charges after an investigation into a drug death in Altoona, police report. Altoon Police were called to the 2500 block of Beale Avenue on Aug. 8 for the report of a deadly drug overdose. They said the call came from an 8-year-old who walked to […]
Suspect shot and killed by Police in Derry Twp. after high-speed chase
Officials say police in Richland Township were trying to serve a warrant after a domestic incident with a weapon when the suspect, Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour at points and ending up in Derry Township.
State Police Calls: Dog Found Living in Deplorable Conditions, Troopers Respond to Incidents of Harassment
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police are investigating an incident in which two known persons threatened physical harm to a victim. Police say the incident occurred near Rockwood Avenue in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, around 10:28 a.m. on October...
Butler School District involving local authorities with behavior problems at high school
BUTLER COUNTY — Butler Senior High school leaders are getting several law enforcement agencies and the District Attorney’s Office involved to solve problems within the district. Brian White, the district’s superintendent sent a letter to families saying they have been dealing with an increase in student behavior issues...
Second Woman Arrested in School Bus Assault
Authorities with the Johnstown Police Department on Tuesday identified a second woman accused of “brutally” attacking a Greater Johnstown school bus monitor last week. Police say 34-year-old Kashonda Roberts faces charges of felony aggravated assault and unauthorized entry of a school bus, according to online court records. On...
Man shot, killed by police following high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police following a high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County on Thursday. According to police, the incident began with a domestic incident involving a weapon in Richland Township in Cambria County. Troopers tried to apprehend the suspect, but he fled in a car.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22
A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
