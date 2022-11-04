ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

explore venango

Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Assaulting Woman During Domestic Dispute

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Jerid Michael Cochran, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on November 1.
CLARION, PA
WTAJ

Ridgway man accused of locking kids in car to go do drugs

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Ridgway man is behind bars after reportedly overdosing in an apartment leaving first responders to find his children locked in a car just after midnight. At 11:03 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, police were dispatched for 51-year-old Scott Lovell who had just overdosed at an apartment along Upper Front Street. […]
RIDGWAY, PA
WTAJ

One killed in motorcycle crash in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Frankstown township Saturday evening. Pennsylvania State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:10 p.m. along Route 22, west of its intersection with Old Route 22 and east of Hollidaysburg. A 26-year-old man, who was driving a motorcycle, was pronounced dead […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Woman Accused of Threatening School Official

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney woman is facing charges for allegedly threatening a school official. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 47-year-old Rachel Ann Marshall in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Tuesday, November 1. According to a criminal...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

3 charged after multiple drugs, guns found in Altoona apartment

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people are facing charges after police say multiple drugs and guns were found inside an apartment. Police were sent to the apartment along 11th Street Thursday at 1:40 a.m. where they were serving an arrest warrant for Richard Wertz, 44. Officers say Brittiny Powley, 35, answered the door and let […]
ALTOONA, PA
wtae.com

75-year-old father accused of stabbing his son in Armstrong County

TOWNSHIP OF PARKS, Pa. — State police said a 75-year-old man stabbed his 53-year-old son during a domestic incident in Parks Township, Armstrong County. According to a criminal complaint, when asked if he was trying to kill his son, the defendant allegedly said, "I brought him into this world. I might as well take him out of it."
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man accused of stealing over $300K from law firm

According to WJAC, authorities with the Altoona Police Department said a Blair County man is facing embezzlement charges after being accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a law firm. According to the news outlet, Adam Bush, 41, of Hollidaysburg, allegedly embezzled $380,000 from the accounts of the...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona men charged in drug death after child called 911

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Altoona men are facing more charges after an investigation into a drug death in Altoona, police report. Altoon Police were called to the 2500 block of Beale Avenue on Aug. 8 for the report of a deadly drug overdose. They said the call came from an 8-year-old who walked to […]
ALTOONA, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Dog Found Living in Deplorable Conditions, Troopers Respond to Incidents of Harassment

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police are investigating an incident in which two known persons threatened physical harm to a victim. Police say the incident occurred near Rockwood Avenue in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, around 10:28 a.m. on October...
FRANKLIN, PA
fox8tv.com

Second Woman Arrested in School Bus Assault

Authorities with the Johnstown Police Department on Tuesday identified a second woman accused of “brutally” attacking a Greater Johnstown school bus monitor last week. Police say 34-year-old Kashonda Roberts faces charges of felony aggravated assault and unauthorized entry of a school bus, according to online court records. On...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man shot, killed by police following high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police following a high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County on Thursday. According to police, the incident began with a domestic incident involving a weapon in Richland Township in Cambria County. Troopers tried to apprehend the suspect, but he fled in a car.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22

A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
JOHNSTOWN, PA

