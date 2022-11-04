ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
939theeagle.com

Missouri’s U.S. Senate race driving voter interest; Schmitt rallies with governor in Columbia

More than 100 people rallied Monday morning in Columbia for Missouri GOP U.S. Senate nominee Eric Schmitt. Governor Mike Parson and Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) were among those at the rally near Providence and Vandiver. Schmitt tells the audience that Dr. Anthony Fauci should clear his calendar for 2023. Dr. Fauci is the president’s chief medical adviser.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Race to watch in Missouri: Recreational Marijuana

MISSOURI (KCTV) - Missouri residents could be able to carry marijuana on the streets, in cars, anywhere, if the voters approve it on Election Day Tuesday. A proposed constitutional amendment will give voters the option to end the prohibition of marijuana in the state. The new measure would allow the personal use of weed for anyone over 21 years old.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Missouri Amendment One involves municipal bonds and portfolio options

Missourians will be casting ballots Tuesday on a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the state treasurer’s office to invest in municipal bonds. State treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick supports Amendment One, saying Missouri has the most restrictive investment guidelines in the nation. Fitzpatrick tells 939 the Eagle that Missouri is one of only two states whose investments are defined by their state Constitution.
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Amendment 1 A Housekeeping Matter For Missouri

Amendment One on Tuesday’s ballot is a minor housekeeping matter according to a former state economist. Tom Kruckmeyer of the Missouri Budget Project says a yes vote is in favor of widening the state treasurer’s authority in making investments of state funds…“You know, in nearly ever other state the guidelines for governing the treasurers investment authority are a statue….so it’s a lot easier for the General Assembly to get together and kinda go over this, maybe make some changes or adjustments as the times evolve and so forth. However, in Missouri this is apparently not possible because it’s in the constitution, so therefore…what would be, to my way of thinking, what would be a relativity minor adjustment….has to be placed before the voters.”
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring

A Missouri election official says he won’t allow the U.S. Department of Justice entry to polling locations in his county as it investigates complaints involving accessible voting machines. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer received a letter on Oct. 27 from Teresa Moore, the U.S. attorney for Missouri’s western district, saying her office had received complaints […] The post Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring appeared first on Missouri Independent.
COLE COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

939 the Eagle to provide live election night coverage on Tuesday

Polls statewide will open Tuesday morning at 6 and will close at 7 pm. Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon is reminding you to bring your photo ID with you to the polls. That can include a Missouri driver’s or nondriver’s license, a U.S. passport or a military ID. It’s part of Missouri’s new voter ID law, which took effect in late August.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri logger is recognized with master certification

STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
STOCKTON, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft discusses DOJ monitors on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

U.S. Attorney’s office spokesman Don Ledford of Missouri’s Western District tells 939 the Eagle that the Justice Department will have monitors outside Cole County polling locations on Tuesday, to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws. Ledford says the DOJ monitors will not go inside the buildings at the polling locations. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Cole County clerk Steve Korsmeyer met today with DOJ representatives in Jefferson City to discuss the issue. Secretary Ashcroft tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that the Justice Department bypassed his office by contacting the Cole County clerk directly:
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy