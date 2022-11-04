ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pioneer Valley, Righetti High School athletes win Heisman High School Scholarship Competition

By Lindsay Zuchelli
 4 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Two scholar-athletes at Pioneer Valley High School and one scholar-athlete at Righetti High School won the Heisman High School Scholarship Competition.

The winners were Rubi Quiroz Pacheco and Luis Campos Delgado from Pioneer Valley. The two run cross-country and track.

Righetti student Brian Moniguetti, who plays football and runs track, was also a winner.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District says the scholarship is designed to recognize young leaders who understand that winning is important in athletics, but also in their schools and communities.

The school district says the students were chosen out of thousands of applicants.

"With determination, anything is possible," said Pacheco in a press release.

"I find with discipline and consistency, you can achieve anything," said Delgado in a press release.

"It's an honor to win this award and represent my school in more than an academic role, but also in athletics. I'm hoping this propels me into a future leadership role where my past hard work and efforts have paid off," said Monighetti in a press release.

The students don't receive any money for this first round, but they'll now move on to the next step of the competition and try to become a state winner, where they could win a $1,000 scholarship.

From there, they could move on to the National Finalist round which comes with a $2,000 scholarship, followed by the National Winner round which is a $10,000 scholarship.

The post Pioneer Valley, Righetti High School athletes win Heisman High School Scholarship Competition appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

