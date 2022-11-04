Read full article on original website
Related
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Josh Allen won't practice in preparation for Vikings, playing status day to day
ORCHARD PARK - As expected, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said very little Wednesday afternoon regarding Josh Allen’s elbow injury, outside of the fact that the star quarterback will not practice as the Bills begin to prepare for Sunday’s game against Minnesota. However, one thing he did say is that Allen’s status will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis and that’s certainly more encouraging than week-to-week which is the way he typically answers questions about players...
Nets ignore controversial Udoka and make Vaughn permanent head coach
The Brooklyn Nets have promoted Jacque Vaughn from interim to permanent head coach after a period of turmoil at the team. “Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.”
Comments / 0