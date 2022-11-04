ORCHARD PARK - As expected, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said very little Wednesday afternoon regarding Josh Allen’s elbow injury, outside of the fact that the star quarterback will not practice as the Bills begin to prepare for Sunday’s game against Minnesota. However, one thing he did say is that Allen’s status will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis and that’s certainly more encouraging than week-to-week which is the way he typically answers questions about players...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 MINUTES AGO