Nulo, a leading growth driver in the premium pet food space, recently announced the appointment of Molly Mulcahy as senior vice president of marketing reporting to its founder and CEO, Michael Landa, where she will lead Nulo’s global marketing organization overseeing consumer and retail marketing, advertising and the brand’s digital marketing initiatives. Mulcahy will be responsible for developing and executing strategies that continue to build Nulo’s brand awareness, conversion and loyalty.
Retail Bed Bath & Beyond Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. appointed Sue Gove as president and CEO. Since June, Gove has served as interim CEO. Under her leadership, the company will continue to execute its strategic plan, announced on Aug. 31, with a priority on strengthening its financial positioning, increasing customer engagement, driving traffic and recapturing market share. The Children’s Place The Children’s Place Inc. named Sheamus Toal senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Nov. 7. Toa will report to Jane Elfers, president and CEO. As CFO, he will oversee finance, accounting, financial planning and analysis, tax, treasury, investor relations and internal audit....
Innovation can be defined as novelty that creates value for customers and stakeholders. While more than 80% of executives surveyed by McKinsey in 2021 said that innovation was one of their three key priorities, only 10% are content with their team innovation efforts. If innovation is ubiquitous, why is it so difficult to achieve and sustain? This series of "Innovation Blueprint" articles will explore key elements of cultivating an innovation ecosystem, including measuring and scaling innovation for your organization. This article discusses 6 key elements of an innovation ecosystem.
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- STEELE BRANDS, a Minnesota-based company developing healthy lifestyle brands including CRISP & GREEN, STALK & SPADE and PACO & LIME, today announced that restaurant industry leader Kelly C. Baltes has been named Chief Executive Officer of its brand development company, Steele Brands Management. Baltes has over 28 years of restaurant industry leadership experience in both founder-led and private-equity brands. In his most recent role as President for the iconic brand Maggiano’s Little Italy, Baltes provided strategic and operational guidance to refresh the brand experience, improve guest metrics and develop the business model to unlock sustainable growth with system revenues of $425 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005399/en/ Restaurant industry leader Kelly C. Baltes has been named Chief Executive Officer of Steele Brands. (Photo: Business Wire)
