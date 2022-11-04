ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, PA

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Phil recently attended Beth's Custom Leather's Fall event. Beth is collecting needed items for our homeless veterans. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Phil.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Featured Local Job: Caseworker I-Independent Living

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker I- Independent Living. POSITION: Caseworker I- Independent Living, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay. DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA. PAY GRADE: $18.00/hour starting rate. BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

Today – Sunny, with a high near 62. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Tuesday –...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Potato Cheese Pizza

6 – 3/4 oz. slices Monterey Jack cheese, divided. 2 tablespoons finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese. -Place crust on an ungreased baking sheet; top with four slices of Monterey Jack cheese. Bake at 400° for 6-8 minutes (or until cheese is melted). -Meanwhile, place potato slices in a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Area Man Escapes Injuries in Collision on Route 255

FOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man escaped injuries in a crash that occurred on State Route 255 on Wednesday afternoon. According to Ridgway-based State Police, the crash happened around 4:14 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, on Million Dollar Highway (State Route 255), in Fox Township, Elk County.
ELK COUNTY, PA
Jefferson County Woman Accused of Threatening School Official

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney woman is facing charges for allegedly threatening a school official. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 47-year-old Rachel Ann Marshall in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Tuesday, November 1. According to a criminal...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Upside-Down Apple Gingerbread

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Upside-Down Apple Gingerbread – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. -Pour butter into a 9-in. square baking pan; sprinkle with brown sugar. Arrange apples over sugar; set aside. -For gingerbread, in a large bowl, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Swirled Cheesecake

1 – 8 oz. package of reduced-fat cream cheese, cubed. -Line a strainer with four layers of cheesecloth (or one coffee filter); place over a bowl. -Place cottage cheese in a strainer; cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. -Coat the bottom and sides of a 9-in. springform pan with...

