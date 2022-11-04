Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Take-Two Interactive, Lyft, TripAdvisor and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) – Take-Two tanked 17.4% in the premarket after the videogame publisher cut its bookings outlook for the year. Take-Two has been impacted by weaker mobile and in-game sales, although CEO Strauss Zelnick said the situation should improve within the next three to six months.
Carvana Implodes
Carvana, the ruined used car company, missed earnings estimates badly. The situation was among the most well-covered by the business media this earnings season. The news, however, is worse than it seems. Carvana may not survive as an independent public corporation. It is falling apart at a breathtaking speed. Morgan Stanley offered the most brutal […]
Asia-Pacific Markets Set to Rise as U.S. Awaits Midterm Election Results; China Inflation Data Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific stocks are set to rise as investors await the results of the United States midterm elections and a slew of economic data is expected, including China's inflation data. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,895 while its counterpart in...
Bitcoin Drops 12%, FTX Token Cut by More Than Half in Broad Crypto Selloff
The cryptocurrency market tumbled on Tuesday after the two biggest crypto exchanges in the world, Binance and FTX, came to a merger agreement to fix the latest "liquidity crunch." Bitcoin was last lower by 12% and trading at $18,064.00, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the afternoon it fell to...
Jim Cramer Says to ‘Hope for the Best, Prepare for the Worst' Ahead of October CPI Report
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors his expectations for the October CPI report. Investors will be watching for any signs that inflation is cooling down in the report, which is set to be released Thursday morning. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors his expectations for October's consumer price...
Elon Musk Sells at Least $3.95 Billion Worth of Tesla Shares After Twitter Deal
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold additional shares of his electric car company after closing a $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Musk closed the deal on October 28, 2022 with equity and debt financing from a wide range of friends and institutions. Before he sold shares today, Elon Musk owned about...
AMC Entertainment Reports Another Quarterly Loss Despite Higher Revenue
AMC's revenue increased 27% to $968.4 million as the movie theater chain saw its admissions revenue and food and beverage spending increase. The company's net loss widened slightly to $226.9 million, or 22 cents per share. AMC said it sold 14.9 million of its preferred shares, called "APE," as of...
Novavax Posts Third Quarter Loss But Beats Revenue Expectations
The Covid-19 vaccine maker reported a net loss of more than $169 million for the third quarter, compared to a loss of $322 million in the same period last year. Novavax reported third quarter revenue of $735 million, a more than 300% increase year over year. But Novavax also revised...
Consumer Confidence in the Housing Market Hits a New Low, According to Fannie Mae
In October, just 16% of consumers said they thought now is a good time to buy a home, according to a monthly survey by Fannie Mae. A higher share of consumers, 37%, said they expect home prices to drop in the next 12 months, according to a Fannie Mae survey.
Cramer Expects Energy Stocks to Rally If Republicans Have a Strong Showing in the Midterms
A strong showing from Republicans in the midterm elections could spark a rally in energy stocks, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. Cramer said oilfield services firms like Halliburton and SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, should be among the industry's best performers in that scenario. CNBC's Jim Cramer said he anticipates...
Alibaba's International Arm Is Spending Millions to Expand Into South Korea
BEIJING — Alibaba's international e-commerce business AliExpress is spending the equivalent of $7 million to reach consumers in South Korea, the unit told CNBC in an exclusive interview. AliExpress said it launched three-to-five-day shipping to South Korea last year, allowing South Korean residents to buy some products, especially in...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Palantir Is a Sell
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. ChargePoint Holdings Inc: "I'm not recommending any stocks that are losing money. ... I can't lose money for people." Cenovus Energy Inc: "I...
Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass to Step Down, Join Levi Strauss as CEO in Waiting
Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass is leaving the retailer in early December. The chief executive and retailer have been under pressure from investors. In a separate release, Levi Strauss & Co. said Gass will step into the role of CEO within the next 18 months. Kohl's terminated talks this summer to...
Salesforce Cut Hundreds of Employees Monday
Salesforce let go of fewer than 1,000 employees Monday, according to a person familiar with the move. Top executives at some of the business software company's clients have been weighing in on purchases, resulting in longer deal cycles. Salesforce on Tuesday confirmed that it cut some employees this week after...
