NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams

Oklahoma Daily
Sooners in NFL: Baker Mayfield throws 2 touchdown passes in 2nd half of Panthers' loss to Bengals
Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield started the second-half for the Carolina Panthers (2-7) in their 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on Sunday. Mayfield hadn’t played in two weeks after P.J. Walker took over the starting job for Carolina, but Walker was benched Sunday after the Panthers were shut out in the first half and faced a 35-0 halftime deficit — the largest in franchise history.
Why Cincinnati Bengals won't face Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime after bye week
The NFL is moving the Bengals (5-4) vs Steelers (2-6) out of the "Sunday Night Football" slot for Week 11, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Taking the place of the AFC North rivalry matchup will be the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) vs Los Angeles Chargers (5-3), Schefter tweeted Tuesday. ...
thecomeback.com
Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move
The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
Former Patriots: Browns say Jacoby Brissett will lose starting QB job next month
Jacoby Brissett has done an admirable job keeping things duct-taped together so far this season amid the Cleveland Browns’ rocky 3-5 start. But that apparently won’t play a factor in the team’s quarterback situation next month when Deshaun Watson is set to return from his 11-game suspension following dozens of sexual misconduct allegations.
WXII 12
2 coaches fired from Carolina Panthers, Sam Darnold added into mix as QB
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks made two changes to his coaching staff Monday morning in the wake of the 42-21 loss to the Bengals. The team is parting ways with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. Click the video player above...
Ex-Detroit Lions defensive coordinator fired by Carolina Panthers
ALLEN PARK -- Paul Pasqualoni, a former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator and veteran coach, has been fired by the Carolina Panthers. Pasqualoni had been the team’s defensive line coach. But the Panthers have been going through sweeping changes since last month’s firing of head coach Matt Rhule, and it hasn’t been pretty on either side of the ball. Carolina also announced the firing of cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper after its 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9.
247Sports
Carolina Panthers coaching staff: Steve Wilks parts ways with Evan Cooper, Paul Pasqualoni
The Carolina Panthers made more staff changes after the team’s latest loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Interim head coach Steve Wilks parted ways with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni after the 42-21 defeat at the hands of the Bengals. Cooper joined the staff in...
Panthers activate Sam Darnold, fire two coaches after embarrassing loss to Bengals
The Carolina Panthers’ quick turnaround for Week 10 didn’t stop interim head coach Steve Wilks from shaking up the coaching staff and quarterback depth chart.
Panthers Officially Announce Starting Quarterback Decision For Week 10
The Carolina Panthers have officially announced who will be their starting quarterback in Week 10. The Panthers have turned to PJ Walker these past few weeks. But Baker Mayfield replaced him during the team's 42-21 loss to the Bengals on Sunday. So who will be the team's starting quarterback ...
Instant analysis: Aaron Rodgers intercepted three times, Packers fall to Lions
DETROIT — The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-6 with a 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field. Here are my quick thoughts on the game: What I didn’t like It’s been a sharp decline for Aaron Rodgers this season, and never was that more evident than Sunday. Rodgers threw...
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade against Lions
Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Offense: F The Packers produced 389 total yards, a gaudy total for this struggling unit. But they couldn’t finish drives, finishing with nine points despite eight trips inside Detroit territory and three inside the 10-yard line. Most of the blame should be directed at quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He...
Panthers firmly behind PJ Walker at QB
Steve Wilks needs extended seating on the bench if the Panthers head coach is expected to sit every player who has ever had a bad quarter. That was the Carolina interim head coach's sentiment on Tuesday when asked why the team was going with PJ Walker at quarterback in Thursday's meeting with the Atlanta Falcons. Walker was benched last week, posting a 0.0 passer rating with two interceptions and three...
Reports: Packers OLB Rashan Gary (ACL) lost for season
Green Bay Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL and is out for the rest of the season, ESPN and NFL Network reported Monday. Also, running back Aaron Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's stunning upset loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary leads the Packers with six sacks on the season. He started every game this season and had 32 tackles, including seven...
Falcons, Panthers fixed on finding passing lane
A quick turnaround might be exactly what the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons need. The NFC South foes return to action Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C., two weeks after a 37-34 shootout between the same teams in Georgia. The Falcons (4-5) coughed up a lead in Sunday's 20-17 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers to give up ground they gained in the NFC. But with little time to lament...
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers odds: NFL Week 10 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Cowboys are...
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) sitting out vs. Chiefs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to his injured right ankle. It is the second straight game Tannehill will be sidelined after starting 49 consecutive games. He missed Tennessee's 17-10 win over the Houston Texans last weekend due to the ankle and an illness. Tennessee listed Tannehill as questionable on the Friday injury report but coach Mike Vrabel labeled him...
Green Bay Packers Week 9 Injury Updates
Dr. David Chao joins Ben to give the latest updates on the plethora of injuries to the Green Bay Packers from their loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Tom Brady becomes first to surpass 100,000 passing yards
Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to rack up 100,000 career passing yards across the regular season and playoffs Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback entered Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Rams standing at 99,836 total yards. He surpassed 100,000 on a fourth-quarter pass to running back Leonard Fournette, who went 15 yards on a third-down play. "I think for me it's a credit to...
Reports: Bills DE Gregory Rousseau (ankle) is week-to-week
Buffalo Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau is week-to-week with an ankle sprain suffered against the New York Jets, NFL Network reported Monday. The second-year player has five sacks and nine quarterback hits in eight starts this season. Rousseau, 22, played just 14 snaps in Sunday's loss before leaving with the injury. He has 21 tackles on the season, including seven for loss. The Bills selected Rousseau in the first round of the 2021 draft, No. 30 overall. He had four sacks in 17 starts last season as a rookie. --Field Level Media
Jim Polzin: It may be time to throw dirt on the Green Bay Packers' season
DETROIT — Aaron Rodgers was dressed mostly in black when he arrived in the visiting interview room at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon. Black stocking cap, black sleeveless hoodie over a long-sleeved black T-shirt and black shoes, paired with gray sweatpants. That’s pretty common attire for the Green Bay Packers quarterback and yet it felt more appropriate than ever. A look of mourning for a season on life support. There’s...
