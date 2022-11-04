NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams

ALLEN PARK -- Paul Pasqualoni, a former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator and veteran coach, has been fired by the Carolina Panthers. Pasqualoni had been the team’s defensive line coach. But the Panthers have been going through sweeping changes since last month’s firing of head coach Matt Rhule, and it hasn’t been pretty on either side of the ball. Carolina also announced the firing of cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper after its 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO